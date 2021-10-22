Glob matching for javascript/node.js. A replacement and faster alternative to minimatch and multimatch.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save micromatch
const micromatch = require('micromatch');
// micromatch(list, patterns[, options]);
The main export takes a list of strings and one or more glob patterns:
console.log(micromatch(['foo', 'bar', 'baz', 'qux'], ['f*', 'b*'])) //=> ['foo', 'bar', 'baz']
console.log(micromatch(['foo', 'bar', 'baz', 'qux'], ['*', '!b*'])) //=> ['foo', 'qux']
Use .isMatch() to for boolean matching:
console.log(micromatch.isMatch('foo', 'f*')) //=> true
console.log(micromatch.isMatch('foo', ['b*', 'f*'])) //=> true
Switching from minimatch and multimatch is easy!
micromatch is a replacement for minimatch and multimatch
* and
?), globstars (
**) for nested directories
\ or quotes.
**,
*.js)
'!a/*.js',
'*!(b).js'])
+(x|y),
!(a|b))
[[:alpha:][:digit:]])
foo/{1..5}.md,
bar/{a,b,c}.js)
foo-[1-5].js)
foo/(abc|xyz).js)
You can mix and match these features to create whatever patterns you need!
(There is one notable difference between micromatch and minimatch in regards to how backslashes are handled. See the notes about backslashes for more information.)
Use micromatch.isMatch() instead of
minimatch():
console.log(micromatch.isMatch('foo', 'b*')); //=> false
Use micromatch.match() instead of
minimatch.match():
console.log(micromatch.match(['foo', 'bar'], 'b*')); //=> 'bar'
Same signature:
console.log(micromatch(['foo', 'bar', 'baz'], ['f*', '*z'])); //=> ['foo', 'baz']
Params
list {String|Array}: List of strings to match.
patterns {String|Array}: One or more glob patterns to use for matching.
options {Object}: See available options
returns {Array}: Returns an array of matches
Example
const mm = require('micromatch');
// mm(list, patterns[, options]);
console.log(mm(['a.js', 'a.txt'], ['*.js']));
//=> [ 'a.js' ]
Returns a matcher function from the given glob
pattern and
options. The returned function takes a string to match as its only argument and returns true if the string is a match.
Params
pattern {String}: Glob pattern
options {Object}
returns {Function}: Returns a matcher function.
Example
const mm = require('micromatch');
// mm.matcher(pattern[, options]);
const isMatch = mm.matcher('*.!(*a)');
console.log(isMatch('a.a')); //=> false
console.log(isMatch('a.b')); //=> true
Returns true if any of the given glob
patterns match the specified
string.
Params
str {String}: The string to test.
patterns {String|Array}: One or more glob patterns to use for matching.
[options] {Object}: See available options.
returns {Boolean}: Returns true if any patterns match
str
Example
const mm = require('micromatch');
// mm.isMatch(string, patterns[, options]);
console.log(mm.isMatch('a.a', ['b.*', '*.a'])); //=> true
console.log(mm.isMatch('a.a', 'b.*')); //=> false
Returns a list of strings that do not match any of the given
patterns.
Params
list {Array}: Array of strings to match.
patterns {String|Array}: One or more glob pattern to use for matching.
options {Object}: See available options for changing how matches are performed
returns {Array}: Returns an array of strings that do not match the given patterns.
Example
const mm = require('micromatch');
// mm.not(list, patterns[, options]);
console.log(mm.not(['a.a', 'b.b', 'c.c'], '*.a'));
//=> ['b.b', 'c.c']
Returns true if the given
string contains the given pattern. Similar to .isMatch but the pattern can match any part of the string.
Params
str {String}: The string to match.
patterns {String|Array}: Glob pattern to use for matching.
options {Object}: See available options for changing how matches are performed
returns {Boolean}: Returns true if any of the patterns matches any part of
str.
Example
var mm = require('micromatch');
// mm.contains(string, pattern[, options]);
console.log(mm.contains('aa/bb/cc', '*b'));
//=> true
console.log(mm.contains('aa/bb/cc', '*d'));
//=> false
Filter the keys of the given object with the given
glob pattern and
options. Does not attempt to match nested keys. If you need this feature, use glob-object instead.
Params
object {Object}: The object with keys to filter.
patterns {String|Array}: One or more glob patterns to use for matching.
options {Object}: See available options for changing how matches are performed
returns {Object}: Returns an object with only keys that match the given patterns.
Example
const mm = require('micromatch');
// mm.matchKeys(object, patterns[, options]);
const obj = { aa: 'a', ab: 'b', ac: 'c' };
console.log(mm.matchKeys(obj, '*b'));
//=> { ab: 'b' }
Returns true if some of the strings in the given
list match any of the given glob
patterns.
Params
list {String|Array}: The string or array of strings to test. Returns as soon as the first match is found.
patterns {String|Array}: One or more glob patterns to use for matching.
options {Object}: See available options for changing how matches are performed
returns {Boolean}: Returns true if any
patterns matches any of the strings in
list
Example
const mm = require('micromatch');
// mm.some(list, patterns[, options]);
console.log(mm.some(['foo.js', 'bar.js'], ['*.js', '!foo.js']));
// true
console.log(mm.some(['foo.js'], ['*.js', '!foo.js']));
// false
Returns true if every string in the given
list matches any of the given glob
patterns.
Params
list {String|Array}: The string or array of strings to test.
patterns {String|Array}: One or more glob patterns to use for matching.
options {Object}: See available options for changing how matches are performed
returns {Boolean}: Returns true if all
patterns matches all of the strings in
list
Example
const mm = require('micromatch');
// mm.every(list, patterns[, options]);
console.log(mm.every('foo.js', ['foo.js']));
// true
console.log(mm.every(['foo.js', 'bar.js'], ['*.js']));
// true
console.log(mm.every(['foo.js', 'bar.js'], ['*.js', '!foo.js']));
// false
console.log(mm.every(['foo.js'], ['*.js', '!foo.js']));
// false
Returns true if all of the given
patterns match the specified string.
Params
str {String|Array}: The string to test.
patterns {String|Array}: One or more glob patterns to use for matching.
options {Object}: See available options for changing how matches are performed
returns {Boolean}: Returns true if any patterns match
str
Example
const mm = require('micromatch');
// mm.all(string, patterns[, options]);
console.log(mm.all('foo.js', ['foo.js']));
// true
console.log(mm.all('foo.js', ['*.js', '!foo.js']));
// false
console.log(mm.all('foo.js', ['*.js', 'foo.js']));
// true
console.log(mm.all('foo.js', ['*.js', 'f*', '*o*', '*o.js']));
// true
Returns an array of matches captured by
pattern in
string, ornull` if the pattern did not match.
Params
glob {String}: Glob pattern to use for matching.
input {String}: String to match
options {Object}: See available options for changing how matches are performed
returns {Array|null}: Returns an array of captures if the input matches the glob pattern, otherwise
null.
Example
const mm = require('micromatch');
// mm.capture(pattern, string[, options]);
console.log(mm.capture('test/*.js', 'test/foo.js'));
//=> ['foo']
console.log(mm.capture('test/*.js', 'foo/bar.css'));
//=> null
Create a regular expression from the given glob
pattern.
Params
pattern {String}: A glob pattern to convert to regex.
options {Object}
returns {RegExp}: Returns a regex created from the given pattern.
Example
const mm = require('micromatch');
// mm.makeRe(pattern[, options]);
console.log(mm.makeRe('*.js'));
//=> /^(?:(\.[\\\/])?(?!\.)(?=.)[^\/]*?\.js)$/
Scan a glob pattern to separate the pattern into segments. Used by the split method.
Params
pattern {String}
options {Object}
returns {Object}: Returns an object with
Example
const mm = require('micromatch');
const state = mm.scan(pattern[, options]);
Parse a glob pattern to create the source string for a regular expression.
Params
glob {String}
options {Object}
returns {Object}: Returns an object with useful properties and output to be used as regex source string.
Example
const mm = require('micromatch');
const state = mm(pattern[, options]);
Process the given brace
pattern.
Params
pattern {String}: String with brace pattern to process.
options {Object}: Any options to change how expansion is performed. See the braces library for all available options.
returns {Array}
Example
const { braces } = require('micromatch');
console.log(braces('foo/{a,b,c}/bar'));
//=> [ 'foo/(a|b|c)/bar' ]
console.log(braces('foo/{a,b,c}/bar', { expand: true }));
//=> [ 'foo/a/bar', 'foo/b/bar', 'foo/c/bar' ]
|Option
|Type
|Default value
|Description
basename
boolean
false
|If set, then patterns without slashes will be matched against the basename of the path if it contains slashes. For example,
a?b would match the path
/xyz/123/acb, but not
/xyz/acb/123.
bash
boolean
false
|Follow bash matching rules more strictly - disallows backslashes as escape characters, and treats single stars as globstars (
**).
capture
boolean
undefined
|Return regex matches in supporting methods.
contains
boolean
undefined
|Allows glob to match any part of the given string(s).
cwd
string
process.cwd()
|Current working directory. Used by
picomatch.split()
debug
boolean
undefined
|Debug regular expressions when an error is thrown.
dot
boolean
false
|Match dotfiles. Otherwise dotfiles are ignored unless a
. is explicitly defined in the pattern.
expandRange
function
undefined
|Custom function for expanding ranges in brace patterns, such as
{a..z}. The function receives the range values as two arguments, and it must return a string to be used in the generated regex. It's recommended that returned strings be wrapped in parentheses. This option is overridden by the
expandBrace option.
failglob
boolean
false
|Similar to the
failglob behavior in Bash, throws an error when no matches are found. Based on the bash option of the same name.
fastpaths
boolean
true
|To speed up processing, full parsing is skipped for a handful common glob patterns. Disable this behavior by setting this option to
false.
flags
boolean
undefined
|Regex flags to use in the generated regex. If defined, the
nocase option will be overridden.
|format
function
undefined
|Custom function for formatting the returned string. This is useful for removing leading slashes, converting Windows paths to Posix paths, etc.
ignore
array\|string
undefined
|One or more glob patterns for excluding strings that should not be matched from the result.
keepQuotes
boolean
false
|Retain quotes in the generated regex, since quotes may also be used as an alternative to backslashes.
literalBrackets
boolean
undefined
|When
true, brackets in the glob pattern will be escaped so that only literal brackets will be matched.
lookbehinds
boolean
true
|Support regex positive and negative lookbehinds. Note that you must be using Node 8.1.10 or higher to enable regex lookbehinds.
matchBase
boolean
false
|Alias for
basename
maxLength
boolean
65536
|Limit the max length of the input string. An error is thrown if the input string is longer than this value.
nobrace
boolean
false
|Disable brace matching, so that
{a,b} and
{1..3} would be treated as literal characters.
nobracket
boolean
undefined
|Disable matching with regex brackets.
nocase
boolean
false
|Perform case-insensitive matching. Equivalent to the regex
i flag. Note that this option is ignored when the
flags option is defined.
nodupes
boolean
true
|Deprecated, use
nounique instead. This option will be removed in a future major release. By default duplicates are removed. Disable uniquification by setting this option to false.
noext
boolean
false
|Alias for
noextglob
noextglob
boolean
false
|Disable support for matching with extglobs (like
+(a\|b))
noglobstar
boolean
false
|Disable support for matching nested directories with globstars (
**)
nonegate
boolean
false
|Disable support for negating with leading
!
noquantifiers
boolean
false
|Disable support for regex quantifiers (like
a{1,2}) and treat them as brace patterns to be expanded.
|onIgnore
function
undefined
|Function to be called on ignored items.
|onMatch
function
undefined
|Function to be called on matched items.
|onResult
function
undefined
|Function to be called on all items, regardless of whether or not they are matched or ignored.
posix
boolean
false
|Support POSIX character classes ("posix brackets").
posixSlashes
boolean
undefined
|Convert all slashes in file paths to forward slashes. This does not convert slashes in the glob pattern itself
prepend
string
undefined
|String to prepend to the generated regex used for matching.
regex
boolean
false
|Use regular expression rules for
+ (instead of matching literal
+), and for stars that follow closing parentheses or brackets (as in
)* and
]*).
strictBrackets
boolean
undefined
|Throw an error if brackets, braces, or parens are imbalanced.
strictSlashes
boolean
undefined
|When true, picomatch won't match trailing slashes with single stars.
unescape
boolean
undefined
|Remove preceding backslashes from escaped glob characters before creating the regular expression to perform matches.
unixify
boolean
undefined
|Alias for
posixSlashes, for backwards compatitibility.
Allow glob patterns without slashes to match a file path based on its basename. Same behavior as minimatch option
matchBase.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Example
micromatch(['a/b.js', 'a/c.md'], '*.js');
//=> []
micromatch(['a/b.js', 'a/c.md'], '*.js', { basename: true });
//=> ['a/b.js']
Enabled by default, this option enforces bash-like behavior with stars immediately following a bracket expression. Bash bracket expressions are similar to regex character classes, but unlike regex, a star following a bracket expression does not repeat the bracketed characters. Instead, the star is treated the same as any other star.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Example
const files = ['abc', 'ajz'];
console.log(micromatch(files, '[a-c]*'));
//=> ['abc', 'ajz']
console.log(micromatch(files, '[a-c]*', { bash: false }));
Type:
function
Default:
undefined
Custom function for expanding ranges in brace patterns. The fill-range library is ideal for this purpose, or you can use custom code to do whatever you need.
Example
The following example shows how to create a glob that matches a numeric folder name between
01 and
25, with leading zeros.
const fill = require('fill-range');
const regex = micromatch.makeRe('foo/{01..25}/bar', {
expandRange(a, b) {
return `(${fill(a, b, { toRegex: true })})`;
}
});
console.log(regex)
//=> /^(?:foo\/((?:0[1-9]|1[0-9]|2[0-5]))\/bar)$/
console.log(regex.test('foo/00/bar')) // false
console.log(regex.test('foo/01/bar')) // true
console.log(regex.test('foo/10/bar')) // true
console.log(regex.test('foo/22/bar')) // true
console.log(regex.test('foo/25/bar')) // true
console.log(regex.test('foo/26/bar')) // false
Type:
function
Default:
undefined
Custom function for formatting strings before they're matched.
Example
// strip leading './' from strings
const format = str => str.replace(/^\.\//, '');
const isMatch = picomatch('foo/*.js', { format });
console.log(isMatch('./foo/bar.js')) //=> true
String or array of glob patterns to match files to ignore.
Type:
String|Array
Default:
undefined
const isMatch = micromatch.matcher('*', { ignore: 'f*' });
console.log(isMatch('foo')) //=> false
console.log(isMatch('bar')) //=> true
console.log(isMatch('baz')) //=> true
Alias for options.basename.
Disable extglob support, so that extglobs are regarded as literal characters.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
undefined
Examples
console.log(micromatch(['a/z', 'a/b', 'a/!(z)'], 'a/!(z)'));
//=> ['a/b', 'a/!(z)']
console.log(micromatch(['a/z', 'a/b', 'a/!(z)'], 'a/!(z)', { noextglob: true }));
//=> ['a/!(z)'] (matches only as literal characters)
Disallow negation (
!) patterns, and treat leading
! as a literal character to match.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
undefined
Disable matching with globstars (
**).
Type:
Boolean
Default:
undefined
micromatch(['a/b', 'a/b/c', 'a/b/c/d'], 'a/**');
//=> ['a/b', 'a/b/c', 'a/b/c/d']
micromatch(['a/b', 'a/b/c', 'a/b/c/d'], 'a/**', {noglobstar: true});
//=> ['a/b']
Alias for options.nullglob.
If
true, when no matches are found the actual (arrayified) glob pattern is returned instead of an empty array. Same behavior as minimatch option
nonull.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
undefined
const onIgnore = ({ glob, regex, input, output }) => {
console.log({ glob, regex, input, output });
// { glob: '*', regex: /^(?:(?!\.)(?=.)[^\/]*?\/?)$/, input: 'foo', output: 'foo' }
};
const isMatch = micromatch.matcher('*', { onIgnore, ignore: 'f*' });
isMatch('foo');
isMatch('bar');
isMatch('baz');
const onMatch = ({ glob, regex, input, output }) => {
console.log({ input, output });
// { input: 'some\\path', output: 'some/path' }
// { input: 'some\\path', output: 'some/path' }
// { input: 'some\\path', output: 'some/path' }
};
const isMatch = micromatch.matcher('**', { onMatch, posixSlashes: true });
isMatch('some\\path');
isMatch('some\\path');
isMatch('some\\path');
const onResult = ({ glob, regex, input, output }) => {
console.log({ glob, regex, input, output });
};
const isMatch = micromatch('*', { onResult, ignore: 'f*' });
isMatch('foo');
isMatch('bar');
isMatch('baz');
Convert path separators on returned files to posix/unix-style forward slashes. Aliased as
unixify for backwards compatibility.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true on windows,
false everywhere else.
Example
console.log(micromatch.match(['a\\b\\c'], 'a/**'));
//=> ['a/b/c']
console.log(micromatch.match(['a\\b\\c'], { posixSlashes: false }));
//=> ['a\\b\\c']
Remove backslashes from escaped glob characters before creating the regular expression to perform matches.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
undefined
Example
In this example we want to match a literal
*:
console.log(micromatch.match(['abc', 'a\\*c'], 'a\\*c'));
//=> ['a\\*c']
console.log(micromatch.match(['abc', 'a\\*c'], 'a\\*c', { unescape: true }));
//=> ['a*c']
Micromatch supports the following extended globbing features.
Extended globbing, as described by the bash man page:
|pattern
|regex equivalent
|description
?(pattern)
(pattern)?
|Matches zero or one occurrence of the given patterns
*(pattern)
(pattern)*
|Matches zero or more occurrences of the given patterns
+(pattern)
(pattern)+
|Matches one or more occurrences of the given patterns
@(pattern)
(pattern) *
|Matches one of the given patterns
!(pattern)
|N/A (equivalent regex is much more complicated)
|Matches anything except one of the given patterns
* Note that
@ isn't a regex character.
Brace patterns can be used to match specific ranges or sets of characters.
Example
The pattern
{f,b}*/{1..3}/{b,q}* would match any of following strings:
Visit braces to see the full range of features and options related to brace expansion, or to create brace matching or expansion related issues.
Given the list:
['a.js', 'b.js', 'c.js', 'd.js', 'E.js']:
[ac].js: matches both
a and
c, returning
['a.js', 'c.js']
[b-d].js: matches from
b to
d, returning
['b.js', 'c.js', 'd.js']
a/[A-Z].js: matches and uppercase letter, returning
['a/E.md']
Learn about regex character classes.
Given
['a.js', 'b.js', 'c.js', 'd.js', 'E.js']:
(a|c).js: would match either
a or
c, returning
['a.js', 'c.js']
(b|d).js: would match either
b or
d, returning
['b.js', 'd.js']
(b|[A-Z]).js: would match either
b or an uppercase letter, returning
['b.js', 'E.js']
As with regex, parens can be nested, so patterns like
((a|b)|c)/b will work. Although brace expansion might be friendlier to use, depending on preference.
POSIX brackets are intended to be more user-friendly than regex character classes. This of course is in the eye of the beholder.
Example
console.log(micromatch.isMatch('a1', '[[:alpha:][:digit:]]')) //=> true
console.log(micromatch.isMatch('a1', '[[:alpha:][:alpha:]]')) //=> false
Whenever possible matching behavior is based on behavior Bash 4.3, which is mostly consistent with minimatch.
However, it's suprising how many edge cases and rabbit holes there are with glob matching, and since there is no real glob specification, and micromatch is more accurate than both Bash and minimatch, there are cases where best-guesses were made for behavior. In a few cases where Bash had no answers, we used wildmatch (used by git) as a fallback.
There is an important, notable difference between minimatch and micromatch in regards to how backslashes are handled in glob patterns.
We made this decision for micromatch for a couple of reasons:
A note about joining paths to globs
Note that when you pass something like
path.join('foo', '*') to micromatch, you are creating a filepath and expecting it to still work as a glob pattern. This causes problems on windows, since the
path.sep is
\\.
In other words, since
\\ is reserved as an escape character in globs, on windows
path.join('foo', '*') would result in
foo\\*, which tells micromatch to match
* as a literal character. This is the same behavior as bash.
To solve this, you might be inspired to do something like
'foo\\*'.replace(/\\/g, '/'), but this causes another, potentially much more serious, problem.
Install dependencies for running benchmarks:
$ cd bench && npm install
Run the benchmarks:
$ npm run bench
As of April 10, 2021 (longer bars are better):
# .makeRe star
micromatch x 2,232,802 ops/sec ±2.34% (89 runs sampled))
minimatch x 781,018 ops/sec ±6.74% (92 runs sampled))
# .makeRe star; dot=true
micromatch x 1,863,453 ops/sec ±0.74% (93 runs sampled)
minimatch x 723,105 ops/sec ±0.75% (93 runs sampled)
# .makeRe globstar
micromatch x 1,624,179 ops/sec ±2.22% (91 runs sampled)
minimatch x 1,117,230 ops/sec ±2.78% (86 runs sampled))
# .makeRe globstars
micromatch x 1,658,642 ops/sec ±0.86% (92 runs sampled)
minimatch x 741,224 ops/sec ±1.24% (89 runs sampled))
# .makeRe with leading star
micromatch x 1,525,014 ops/sec ±1.63% (90 runs sampled)
minimatch x 561,074 ops/sec ±3.07% (89 runs sampled)
# .makeRe - braces
micromatch x 172,478 ops/sec ±2.37% (78 runs sampled)
minimatch x 96,087 ops/sec ±2.34% (88 runs sampled)))
# .makeRe braces - range (expanded)
micromatch x 26,973 ops/sec ±0.84% (89 runs sampled)
minimatch x 3,023 ops/sec ±0.99% (90 runs sampled))
# .makeRe braces - range (compiled)
micromatch x 152,892 ops/sec ±1.67% (83 runs sampled)
minimatch x 992 ops/sec ±3.50% (89 runs sampled)d))
# .makeRe braces - nested ranges (expanded)
micromatch x 15,816 ops/sec ±13.05% (80 runs sampled)
minimatch x 2,953 ops/sec ±1.64% (91 runs sampled)
# .makeRe braces - nested ranges (compiled)
micromatch x 110,881 ops/sec ±1.85% (82 runs sampled)
minimatch x 1,008 ops/sec ±1.51% (91 runs sampled)
# .makeRe braces - set (compiled)
micromatch x 134,930 ops/sec ±3.54% (63 runs sampled))
minimatch x 43,242 ops/sec ±0.60% (93 runs sampled)
# .makeRe braces - nested sets (compiled)
micromatch x 94,455 ops/sec ±1.74% (69 runs sampled))
minimatch x 27,720 ops/sec ±1.84% (93 runs sampled))
All contributions are welcome! Please read the contributing guide to get started.
Bug reports
Please create an issue if you encounter a bug or matching behavior that doesn't seem correct. If you find a matching-related issue, please:
Platform issues
It's important to us that micromatch work consistently on all platforms. If you encounter any platform-specific matching or path related issues, please let us know (pull requests are also greatly appreciated).
Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
Please read the contributing guide for advice on opening issues, pull requests, and coding standards.
Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:
$ npm install && npm test
(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)
To generate the readme, run the following command:
$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb
Jon Schlinkert
Copyright © 2021, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.
