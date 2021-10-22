micromatch

Glob matching for javascript/node.js. A replacement and faster alternative to minimatch and multimatch.

Table of Contents

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save micromatch

Quickstart

const micromatch = require ( 'micromatch' );

The main export takes a list of strings and one or more glob patterns:

console .log(micromatch([ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' , 'qux' ], [ 'f*' , 'b*' ])) console .log(micromatch([ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' , 'qux' ], [ '*' , '!b*' ]))

Use .isMatch() to for boolean matching:

console .log(micromatch.isMatch( 'foo' , 'f*' )) console .log(micromatch.isMatch( 'foo' , [ 'b*' , 'f*' ]))

Switching from minimatch and multimatch is easy!

Why use micromatch?

micromatch is a replacement for minimatch and multimatch

Supports all of the same matching features as minimatch and multimatch

More complete support for the Bash 4.3 specification than minimatch and multimatch. Micromatch passes all of the spec tests from bash, including some that bash still fails.

Fast & Performant - Loads in about 5ms and performs fast matches.

- Loads in about 5ms and performs fast matches. Glob matching - Using wildcards ( * and ? ), globstars ( ** ) for nested directories

- Using wildcards ( and ), globstars ( ) for nested directories Advanced globbing - Supports extglobs, braces, and POSIX brackets, and support for escaping special characters with \ or quotes.

- Supports extglobs, braces, and POSIX brackets, and support for escaping special characters with or quotes. Accurate - Covers more scenarios than minimatch

- Covers more scenarios than minimatch Well tested - More than 5,000 test assertions

- More than 5,000 test assertions Windows support - More reliable windows support than minimatch and multimatch.

- More reliable windows support than minimatch and multimatch. Safe - Micromatch is not subject to DoS with brace patterns like minimatch and multimatch.

Matching features

Support for multiple glob patterns (no need for wrappers like multimatch)

Wildcards ( ** , *.js )

, ) Negation ( '!a/*.js' , '*!(b).js'] )

, ) extglobs ( +(x|y) , !(a|b) )

, ) POSIX character classes ( [[:alpha:][:digit:]] )

) brace expansion ( foo/{1..5}.md , bar/{a,b,c}.js )

, ) regex character classes ( foo-[1-5].js )

) regex logical "or" ( foo/(abc|xyz).js )

You can mix and match these features to create whatever patterns you need!

Switching to micromatch

(There is one notable difference between micromatch and minimatch in regards to how backslashes are handled. See the notes about backslashes for more information.)

From minimatch

Use micromatch.isMatch() instead of minimatch() :

console .log(micromatch.isMatch( 'foo' , 'b*' ));

Use micromatch.match() instead of minimatch.match() :

console .log(micromatch.match([ 'foo' , 'bar' ], 'b*' ));

From multimatch

Same signature:

console .log(micromatch([ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ], [ 'f*' , '*z' ]));

API

Params

list {String|Array} : List of strings to match.

: List of strings to match. patterns {String|Array} : One or more glob patterns to use for matching.

: One or more glob patterns to use for matching. options {Object} : See available options

: See available options returns {Array}: Returns an array of matches

Example

const mm = require ( 'micromatch' ); console .log(mm([ 'a.js' , 'a.txt' ], [ '*.js' ]));

Returns a matcher function from the given glob pattern and options . The returned function takes a string to match as its only argument and returns true if the string is a match.

Params

pattern {String} : Glob pattern

: Glob pattern options {Object}

returns {Function}: Returns a matcher function.

Example

const mm = require ( 'micromatch' ); const isMatch = mm.matcher( '*.!(*a)' ); console .log(isMatch( 'a.a' )); console .log(isMatch( 'a.b' ));

Returns true if any of the given glob patterns match the specified string .

Params

str {String} : The string to test.

: The string to test. patterns {String|Array} : One or more glob patterns to use for matching.

: One or more glob patterns to use for matching. [options] {Object} : See available options.

: See available options. returns {Boolean}: Returns true if any patterns match str

Example

const mm = require ( 'micromatch' ); console .log(mm.isMatch( 'a.a' , [ 'b.*' , '*.a' ])); console .log(mm.isMatch( 'a.a' , 'b.*' ));

Returns a list of strings that do not match any of the given patterns .

Params

list {Array} : Array of strings to match.

: Array of strings to match. patterns {String|Array} : One or more glob pattern to use for matching.

: One or more glob pattern to use for matching. options {Object} : See available options for changing how matches are performed

: See available options for changing how matches are performed returns {Array}: Returns an array of strings that do not match the given patterns.

Example

const mm = require ( 'micromatch' ); console .log(mm.not([ 'a.a' , 'b.b' , 'c.c' ], '*.a' ));

Returns true if the given string contains the given pattern. Similar to .isMatch but the pattern can match any part of the string.

Params

str {String} : The string to match.

: The string to match. patterns {String|Array} : Glob pattern to use for matching.

: Glob pattern to use for matching. options {Object} : See available options for changing how matches are performed

: See available options for changing how matches are performed returns {Boolean}: Returns true if any of the patterns matches any part of str .

Example

var mm = require ( 'micromatch' ); console .log(mm.contains( 'aa/bb/cc' , '*b' )); console .log(mm.contains( 'aa/bb/cc' , '*d' ));

Filter the keys of the given object with the given glob pattern and options . Does not attempt to match nested keys. If you need this feature, use glob-object instead.

Params

object {Object} : The object with keys to filter.

: The object with keys to filter. patterns {String|Array} : One or more glob patterns to use for matching.

: One or more glob patterns to use for matching. options {Object} : See available options for changing how matches are performed

: See available options for changing how matches are performed returns {Object}: Returns an object with only keys that match the given patterns.

Example

const mm = require ( 'micromatch' ); const obj = { aa : 'a' , ab : 'b' , ac : 'c' }; console .log(mm.matchKeys(obj, '*b' ));

Returns true if some of the strings in the given list match any of the given glob patterns .

Params

list {String|Array} : The string or array of strings to test. Returns as soon as the first match is found.

: The string or array of strings to test. Returns as soon as the first match is found. patterns {String|Array} : One or more glob patterns to use for matching.

: One or more glob patterns to use for matching. options {Object} : See available options for changing how matches are performed

: See available options for changing how matches are performed returns {Boolean}: Returns true if any patterns matches any of the strings in list

Example

const mm = require ( 'micromatch' ); console .log(mm.some([ 'foo.js' , 'bar.js' ], [ '*.js' , '!foo.js' ])); console .log(mm.some([ 'foo.js' ], [ '*.js' , '!foo.js' ]));

Returns true if every string in the given list matches any of the given glob patterns .

Params

list {String|Array} : The string or array of strings to test.

: The string or array of strings to test. patterns {String|Array} : One or more glob patterns to use for matching.

: One or more glob patterns to use for matching. options {Object} : See available options for changing how matches are performed

: See available options for changing how matches are performed returns {Boolean}: Returns true if all patterns matches all of the strings in list

Example

const mm = require ( 'micromatch' ); console .log(mm.every( 'foo.js' , [ 'foo.js' ])); console .log(mm.every([ 'foo.js' , 'bar.js' ], [ '*.js' ])); console .log(mm.every([ 'foo.js' , 'bar.js' ], [ '*.js' , '!foo.js' ])); console .log(mm.every([ 'foo.js' ], [ '*.js' , '!foo.js' ]));

Returns true if all of the given patterns match the specified string.

Params

str {String|Array} : The string to test.

: The string to test. patterns {String|Array} : One or more glob patterns to use for matching.

: One or more glob patterns to use for matching. options {Object} : See available options for changing how matches are performed

: See available options for changing how matches are performed returns {Boolean}: Returns true if any patterns match str

Example

const mm = require ( 'micromatch' ); console .log(mm.all( 'foo.js' , [ 'foo.js' ])); console .log(mm.all( 'foo.js' , [ '*.js' , '!foo.js' ])); console .log(mm.all( 'foo.js' , [ '*.js' , 'foo.js' ])); console .log(mm.all( 'foo.js' , [ '*.js' , 'f*' , '*o*' , '*o.js' ]));

Returns an array of matches captured by pattern in string, or null` if the pattern did not match.

Params

glob {String} : Glob pattern to use for matching.

: Glob pattern to use for matching. input {String} : String to match

: String to match options {Object} : See available options for changing how matches are performed

: See available options for changing how matches are performed returns {Array|null}: Returns an array of captures if the input matches the glob pattern, otherwise null .

Example

const mm = require ( 'micromatch' ); console .log(mm.capture( 'test/*.js' , 'test/foo.js' )); console .log(mm.capture( 'test/*.js' , 'foo/bar.css' ));

Create a regular expression from the given glob pattern .

Params

pattern {String} : A glob pattern to convert to regex.

: A glob pattern to convert to regex. options {Object}

returns {RegExp}: Returns a regex created from the given pattern.

Example

const mm = require ( 'micromatch' ); console .log(mm.makeRe( '*.js' ));

Scan a glob pattern to separate the pattern into segments. Used by the split method.

Params

pattern {String}

options {Object}

returns {Object}: Returns an object with

Example

const mm = require ( 'micromatch' ); const state = mm.scan(pattern[, options]);

Parse a glob pattern to create the source string for a regular expression.

Params

glob {String}

options {Object}

returns {Object}: Returns an object with useful properties and output to be used as regex source string.

Example

const mm = require ( 'micromatch' ); const state = mm(pattern[, options]);

Process the given brace pattern .

Params

pattern {String} : String with brace pattern to process.

: String with brace pattern to process. options {Object} : Any options to change how expansion is performed. See the braces library for all available options.

: Any options to change how expansion is performed. See the braces library for all available options. returns {Array}

Example

const { braces } = require ( 'micromatch' ); console .log(braces( 'foo/{a,b,c}/bar' )); console .log(braces( 'foo/{a,b,c}/bar' , { expand : true }));

Options

Option Type Default value Description basename boolean false If set, then patterns without slashes will be matched against the basename of the path if it contains slashes. For example, a?b would match the path /xyz/123/acb , but not /xyz/acb/123 . bash boolean false Follow bash matching rules more strictly - disallows backslashes as escape characters, and treats single stars as globstars ( ** ). capture boolean undefined Return regex matches in supporting methods. contains boolean undefined Allows glob to match any part of the given string(s). cwd string process.cwd() Current working directory. Used by picomatch.split() debug boolean undefined Debug regular expressions when an error is thrown. dot boolean false Match dotfiles. Otherwise dotfiles are ignored unless a . is explicitly defined in the pattern. expandRange function undefined Custom function for expanding ranges in brace patterns, such as {a..z} . The function receives the range values as two arguments, and it must return a string to be used in the generated regex. It's recommended that returned strings be wrapped in parentheses. This option is overridden by the expandBrace option. failglob boolean false Similar to the failglob behavior in Bash, throws an error when no matches are found. Based on the bash option of the same name. fastpaths boolean true To speed up processing, full parsing is skipped for a handful common glob patterns. Disable this behavior by setting this option to false . flags boolean undefined Regex flags to use in the generated regex. If defined, the nocase option will be overridden. format function undefined Custom function for formatting the returned string. This is useful for removing leading slashes, converting Windows paths to Posix paths, etc. ignore array\|string undefined One or more glob patterns for excluding strings that should not be matched from the result. keepQuotes boolean false Retain quotes in the generated regex, since quotes may also be used as an alternative to backslashes. literalBrackets boolean undefined When true , brackets in the glob pattern will be escaped so that only literal brackets will be matched. lookbehinds boolean true Support regex positive and negative lookbehinds. Note that you must be using Node 8.1.10 or higher to enable regex lookbehinds. matchBase boolean false Alias for basename maxLength boolean 65536 Limit the max length of the input string. An error is thrown if the input string is longer than this value. nobrace boolean false Disable brace matching, so that {a,b} and {1..3} would be treated as literal characters. nobracket boolean undefined Disable matching with regex brackets. nocase boolean false Perform case-insensitive matching. Equivalent to the regex i flag. Note that this option is ignored when the flags option is defined. nodupes boolean true Deprecated, use nounique instead. This option will be removed in a future major release. By default duplicates are removed. Disable uniquification by setting this option to false. noext boolean false Alias for noextglob noextglob boolean false Disable support for matching with extglobs (like +(a\|b) ) noglobstar boolean false Disable support for matching nested directories with globstars ( ** ) nonegate boolean false Disable support for negating with leading ! noquantifiers boolean false Disable support for regex quantifiers (like a{1,2} ) and treat them as brace patterns to be expanded. onIgnore function undefined Function to be called on ignored items. onMatch function undefined Function to be called on matched items. onResult function undefined Function to be called on all items, regardless of whether or not they are matched or ignored. posix boolean false Support POSIX character classes ("posix brackets"). posixSlashes boolean undefined Convert all slashes in file paths to forward slashes. This does not convert slashes in the glob pattern itself prepend string undefined String to prepend to the generated regex used for matching. regex boolean false Use regular expression rules for + (instead of matching literal + ), and for stars that follow closing parentheses or brackets (as in )* and ]* ). strictBrackets boolean undefined Throw an error if brackets, braces, or parens are imbalanced. strictSlashes boolean undefined When true, picomatch won't match trailing slashes with single stars. unescape boolean undefined Remove preceding backslashes from escaped glob characters before creating the regular expression to perform matches. unixify boolean undefined Alias for posixSlashes , for backwards compatitibility.

Options Examples

Allow glob patterns without slashes to match a file path based on its basename. Same behavior as minimatch option matchBase .

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Example

micromatch([ 'a/b.js' , 'a/c.md' ], '*.js' ); micromatch([ 'a/b.js' , 'a/c.md' ], '*.js' , { basename : true });

Enabled by default, this option enforces bash-like behavior with stars immediately following a bracket expression. Bash bracket expressions are similar to regex character classes, but unlike regex, a star following a bracket expression does not repeat the bracketed characters. Instead, the star is treated the same as any other star.

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Example

const files = [ 'abc' , 'ajz' ]; console .log(micromatch(files, '[a-c]*' )); console .log(micromatch(files, '[a-c]*' , { bash : false }));

Type: function

Default: undefined

Custom function for expanding ranges in brace patterns. The fill-range library is ideal for this purpose, or you can use custom code to do whatever you need.

Example

The following example shows how to create a glob that matches a numeric folder name between 01 and 25 , with leading zeros.

const fill = require ( 'fill-range' ); const regex = micromatch.makeRe( 'foo/{01..25}/bar' , { expandRange(a, b) { return `( ${fill(a, b, { toRegex: true } )})` ; } }); console .log(regex) console .log(regex.test( 'foo/00/bar' )) console .log(regex.test( 'foo/01/bar' )) console .log(regex.test( 'foo/10/bar' )) console .log(regex.test( 'foo/22/bar' )) console .log(regex.test( 'foo/25/bar' )) console .log(regex.test( 'foo/26/bar' ))

Type: function

Default: undefined

Custom function for formatting strings before they're matched.

Example

const format = str => str.replace( /^\.\// , '' ); const isMatch = picomatch( 'foo/*.js' , { format }); console .log(isMatch( './foo/bar.js' ))

String or array of glob patterns to match files to ignore.

Type: String|Array

Default: undefined

const isMatch = micromatch.matcher( '*' , { ignore : 'f*' }); console .log(isMatch( 'foo' )) console .log(isMatch( 'bar' )) console .log(isMatch( 'baz' ))

Alias for options.basename.

Disable extglob support, so that extglobs are regarded as literal characters.

Type: Boolean

Default: undefined

Examples

console .log(micromatch([ 'a/z' , 'a/b' , 'a/!(z)' ], 'a/!(z)' )); console .log(micromatch([ 'a/z' , 'a/b' , 'a/!(z)' ], 'a/!(z)' , { noextglob : true }));

Disallow negation ( ! ) patterns, and treat leading ! as a literal character to match.

Type: Boolean

Default: undefined

Disable matching with globstars ( ** ).

Type: Boolean

Default: undefined

micromatch([ 'a/b' , 'a/b/c' , 'a/b/c/d' ], 'a/**' ); micromatch([ 'a/b' , 'a/b/c' , 'a/b/c/d' ], 'a/**' , { noglobstar : true });

Alias for options.nullglob.

If true , when no matches are found the actual (arrayified) glob pattern is returned instead of an empty array. Same behavior as minimatch option nonull .

Type: Boolean

Default: undefined

const onIgnore = ( { glob, regex, input, output } ) => { console .log({ glob, regex, input, output }); }; const isMatch = micromatch.matcher( '*' , { onIgnore, ignore : 'f*' }); isMatch( 'foo' ); isMatch( 'bar' ); isMatch( 'baz' );

const onMatch = ( { glob, regex, input, output } ) => { console .log({ input, output }); }; const isMatch = micromatch.matcher( '**' , { onMatch, posixSlashes : true }); isMatch( 'some\\path' ); isMatch( 'some\\path' ); isMatch( 'some\\path' );

const onResult = ( { glob, regex, input, output } ) => { console .log({ glob, regex, input, output }); }; const isMatch = micromatch( '*' , { onResult, ignore : 'f*' }); isMatch( 'foo' ); isMatch( 'bar' ); isMatch( 'baz' );

Convert path separators on returned files to posix/unix-style forward slashes. Aliased as unixify for backwards compatibility.

Type: Boolean

Default: true on windows, false everywhere else.

Example

console .log(micromatch.match([ 'a\\b\\c' ], 'a/**' )); console .log(micromatch.match([ 'a\\b\\c' ], { posixSlashes : false }));

Remove backslashes from escaped glob characters before creating the regular expression to perform matches.

Type: Boolean

Default: undefined

Example

In this example we want to match a literal * :

console .log(micromatch.match([ 'abc' , 'a\\*c' ], 'a\\*c' )); console .log(micromatch.match([ 'abc' , 'a\\*c' ], 'a\\*c' , { unescape : true }));

Extended globbing

Micromatch supports the following extended globbing features.

Extglobs

Extended globbing, as described by the bash man page:

pattern regex equivalent description ?(pattern) (pattern)? Matches zero or one occurrence of the given patterns *(pattern) (pattern)* Matches zero or more occurrences of the given patterns +(pattern) (pattern)+ Matches one or more occurrences of the given patterns @(pattern) (pattern) * Matches one of the given patterns !(pattern) N/A (equivalent regex is much more complicated) Matches anything except one of the given patterns

* Note that @ isn't a regex character.

Braces

Brace patterns can be used to match specific ranges or sets of characters.

Example

The pattern {f,b}*/{1..3}/{b,q}* would match any of following strings:

Visit braces to see the full range of features and options related to brace expansion, or to create brace matching or expansion related issues.

Regex character classes

Given the list: ['a.js', 'b.js', 'c.js', 'd.js', 'E.js'] :

[ac].js : matches both a and c , returning ['a.js', 'c.js']

: matches both and , returning [b-d].js : matches from b to d , returning ['b.js', 'c.js', 'd.js']

: matches from to , returning a/[A-Z].js : matches and uppercase letter, returning ['a/E.md']

Learn about regex character classes.

Regex groups

Given ['a.js', 'b.js', 'c.js', 'd.js', 'E.js'] :

(a|c).js : would match either a or c , returning ['a.js', 'c.js']

: would match either or , returning (b|d).js : would match either b or d , returning ['b.js', 'd.js']

: would match either or , returning (b|[A-Z]).js : would match either b or an uppercase letter, returning ['b.js', 'E.js']

As with regex, parens can be nested, so patterns like ((a|b)|c)/b will work. Although brace expansion might be friendlier to use, depending on preference.

POSIX bracket expressions

POSIX brackets are intended to be more user-friendly than regex character classes. This of course is in the eye of the beholder.

Example

console .log(micromatch.isMatch( 'a1' , '[[:alpha:][:digit:]]' )) console .log(micromatch.isMatch( 'a1' , '[[:alpha:][:alpha:]]' ))

Notes

Bash 4.3 parity

Whenever possible matching behavior is based on behavior Bash 4.3, which is mostly consistent with minimatch.

However, it's suprising how many edge cases and rabbit holes there are with glob matching, and since there is no real glob specification, and micromatch is more accurate than both Bash and minimatch, there are cases where best-guesses were made for behavior. In a few cases where Bash had no answers, we used wildmatch (used by git) as a fallback.

Backslashes

There is an important, notable difference between minimatch and micromatch in regards to how backslashes are handled in glob patterns.

Micromatch exclusively and explicitly reserves backslashes for escaping characters in a glob pattern, even on windows, which is consistent with bash behavior. More importantly, unescaping globs can result in unsafe regular expressions.

Minimatch converts all backslashes to forward slashes, which means you can't use backslashes to escape any characters in your glob patterns.

We made this decision for micromatch for a couple of reasons:

Consistency with bash conventions.

Glob patterns are not filepaths. They are a type of regular language that is converted to a JavaScript regular expression. Thus, when forward slashes are defined in a glob pattern, the resulting regular expression will match windows or POSIX path separators just fine.

A note about joining paths to globs

Note that when you pass something like path.join('foo', '*') to micromatch, you are creating a filepath and expecting it to still work as a glob pattern. This causes problems on windows, since the path.sep is \\ .

In other words, since \\ is reserved as an escape character in globs, on windows path.join('foo', '*') would result in foo\\* , which tells micromatch to match * as a literal character. This is the same behavior as bash.

To solve this, you might be inspired to do something like 'foo\\*'.replace(/\\/g, '/') , but this causes another, potentially much more serious, problem.

Benchmarks

Running benchmarks

Install dependencies for running benchmarks:

$ cd bench && npm install

Run the benchmarks:

$ npm run bench

Latest results

As of April 10, 2021 (longer bars are better):

micromatch x 2,232,802 ops/sec ±2.34% (89 runs sampled)) minimatch x 781,018 ops/sec ±6.74% (92 runs sampled)) micromatch x 1,863,453 ops/sec ±0.74% (93 runs sampled) minimatch x 723,105 ops/sec ±0.75% (93 runs sampled) micromatch x 1,624,179 ops/sec ±2.22% (91 runs sampled) minimatch x 1,117,230 ops/sec ±2.78% (86 runs sampled)) micromatch x 1,658,642 ops/sec ±0.86% (92 runs sampled) minimatch x 741,224 ops/sec ±1.24% (89 runs sampled)) micromatch x 1,525,014 ops/sec ±1.63% (90 runs sampled) minimatch x 561,074 ops/sec ±3.07% (89 runs sampled) micromatch x 172,478 ops/sec ±2.37% (78 runs sampled) minimatch x 96,087 ops/sec ±2.34% (88 runs sampled))) micromatch x 26,973 ops/sec ±0.84% (89 runs sampled) minimatch x 3,023 ops/sec ±0.99% (90 runs sampled)) micromatch x 152,892 ops/sec ±1.67% (83 runs sampled) minimatch x 992 ops/sec ±3.50% (89 runs sampled)d)) micromatch x 15,816 ops/sec ±13.05% (80 runs sampled) minimatch x 2,953 ops/sec ±1.64% (91 runs sampled) micromatch x 110,881 ops/sec ±1.85% (82 runs sampled) minimatch x 1,008 ops/sec ±1.51% (91 runs sampled) micromatch x 134,930 ops/sec ±3.54% (63 runs sampled)) minimatch x 43,242 ops/sec ±0.60% (93 runs sampled) micromatch x 94,455 ops/sec ±1.74% (69 runs sampled)) minimatch x 27,720 ops/sec ±1.84% (93 runs sampled))

Related projects

You might also be interested in these projects:

braces: Bash-like brace expansion, implemented in JavaScript. Safer than other brace expansion libs, with complete support… more | homepage

expand-brackets: Expand POSIX bracket expressions (character classes) in glob patterns. | homepage

extglob: Extended glob support for JavaScript. Adds (almost) the expressive power of regular expressions to glob… more | homepage

fill-range: Fill in a range of numbers or letters, optionally passing an increment or step to… more | homepage

to… more | homepage nanomatch: Fast, minimal glob matcher for node.js. Similar to micromatch, minimatch and multimatch, but complete Bash… more | homepage

