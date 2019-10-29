convert markdown to HTML in under 5kb
take a look at the to PHP translated version: https://github.com/SimonWaldherr/micromarkdown.php
License: MIT
Version: 0.3.5
Date: 10.2019
<script type="text/javascript" src="//simonwaldherr.github.io/micromarkdown.js/dist/micromarkdown.min.js"></script>
var input = document.getElementById('input').value,
outputEle = document.getElementById('outEle');
outputEle.innerHTML = micromarkdown.parse(input);
install via npm
npm install micromarkdown
var mmd = require('micromarkdown');
console.log(mmd.parse('*foobar*\n**lorem** ***ipsum***\n\n* this\n* is a\n* list\n'));
or take a look at the nodemmd.js node example
node nodemmd.js
Test this code on the associated github page simonwaldherr.github.io/micromarkdown.js/.
There is also a Testpage and a diff between the php and the js version.
Feel free to contact me via eMail or on Twitter. Pull Requests are always welcome.