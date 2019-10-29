convert markdown to HTML in under 5kb

take a look at the to PHP translated version: https://github.com/SimonWaldherr/micromarkdown.php

about

License: MIT

Version: 0.3.5

Date: 10.2019

howto

browser

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "//simonwaldherr.github.io/micromarkdown.js/dist/micromarkdown.min.js" > </ script >

var input = document .getElementById( 'input' ).value, outputEle = document .getElementById( 'outEle' ); outputEle.innerHTML = micromarkdown.parse(input);

node

install via npm

npm install micromarkdown

var mmd = require('micromarkdown'); console.log(mmd.parse('*foobar*

**lorem** ***ipsum***



* this

* is a

* list

'));

or take a look at the nodemmd.js node example

node nodemmd.js

demo

Test this code on the associated github page simonwaldherr.github.io/micromarkdown.js/.

There is also a Testpage and a diff between the php and the js version.

