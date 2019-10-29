openbase logo
micromarkdown

by Simon Waldherr
0.3.4-a (see all)

convert markdown to html in under 5kb

Readme

micromarkdown.js

convert markdown to HTML in under 5kb
take a look at the to PHP translated version: https://github.com/SimonWaldherr/micromarkdown.php

about

License: MIT
Version: 0.3.5
Date: 10.2019

howto

browser

<script type="text/javascript" src="//simonwaldherr.github.io/micromarkdown.js/dist/micromarkdown.min.js"></script>

var input = document.getElementById('input').value,
    outputEle = document.getElementById('outEle');

outputEle.innerHTML = micromarkdown.parse(input);

node

install via npm

npm install micromarkdown

var mmd = require('micromarkdown');
console.log(mmd.parse('*foobar*\n**lorem** ***ipsum***\n\n* this\n* is a\n* list\n'));

or take a look at the nodemmd.js node example

node nodemmd.js

demo

Test this code on the associated github page simonwaldherr.github.io/micromarkdown.js/.
There is also a Testpage and a diff between the php and the js version.

contact

Feel free to contact me via eMail or on Twitter. Pull Requests are always welcome.

