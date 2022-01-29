micromark utility with a couple of typescript types.

Contents

Install

npm:

npm install micromark-util-types

Use

API

This module exports no identifiers. There is no default export.

See the code for all about the exposed types.

Security

See security.md in micromark/.github for how to submit a security report.

Contribute

See contributing.md in micromark/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organisation, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer