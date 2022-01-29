micromark utility with a couple of typescript types.
npm:
npm install micromark-util-types
/**
* @typedef {import('micromark-util-types').Point} Point
*/
This module exports no identifiers. There is no default export.
See the code for all about the exposed types.
