micromark utility with symbols.
It’s useful to reference these by name instead of value while developing.
micromark-build compiles them away for production code.
npm:
npm install micromark-util-symbol
import {codes} from 'micromark-util-symbol/codes'
import {constants} from 'micromark-util-symbol/constants'
import {types} from 'micromark-util-symbol/types'
import {values} from 'micromark-util-symbol/values'
console.log(codes.atSign) // 64
console.log(constants.characterReferenceNamedSizeMax) // 31
console.log(types.definitionDestinationRaw) // 'definitionDestinationRaw'
console.log(values.atSign) // '@'
This package has four entries in its export map:
micromark-util-symbol/codes,
micromark-util-symbol/constants,
micromark-util-symbol/types,
micromark-util-symbol/values.
Each module exports an identifier with the same name (for example,
micromark-util-symbol/codes has
codes), which is an object mapping strings
to other values.
Take a peek at the code to learn more!
See
security.md in
micromark/.github for how to
submit a security report.
See
contributing.md in
micromark/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organisation, or community you agree to abide by its terms.