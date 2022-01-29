micromark utility with symbols.

It’s useful to reference these by name instead of value while developing. micromark-build compiles them away for production code.

Install

npm:

npm install micromark-util-symbol

Use

import {codes} from 'micromark-util-symbol/codes' import {constants} from 'micromark-util-symbol/constants' import {types} from 'micromark-util-symbol/types' import {values} from 'micromark-util-symbol/values' console .log(codes.atSign) console .log(constants.characterReferenceNamedSizeMax) console .log(types.definitionDestinationRaw) console .log(values.atSign)

API

This package has four entries in its export map: micromark-util-symbol/codes , micromark-util-symbol/constants , micromark-util-symbol/types , micromark-util-symbol/values .

Each module exports an identifier with the same name (for example, micromark-util-symbol/codes has codes ), which is an object mapping strings to other values.

Take a peek at the code to learn more!

