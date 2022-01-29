micromark utility to tokenize subtokens.

Contents

Install

npm:

npm install micromark-util-subtokenize

Use

import {subtokenize} from 'micromark-util-subtokenize' function resolveContent ( events ) { subtokenize(events) return events }

API

This module exports the following identifiers: subtokenize . There is no default export.

Tokenize subcontent.

Parameters

events ( Event[] ) — List of events

Returns

boolean — Whether subtokens were found.

