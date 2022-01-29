openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

micromark-util-subtokenize

by micromark
1.0.2 (see all)

the smallest commonmark (optionally gfm) compliant markdown parser that exists; new basis for @unifiedjs (hundreds of projects w/ billions of downloads for dealing w/ content)

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

664K

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

micromark-util-subtokenize

Build Coverage Downloads Size Sponsors Backers Chat

micromark utility to tokenize subtokens.

Contents

Install

npm:

npm install micromark-util-subtokenize

Use

import {subtokenize} from 'micromark-util-subtokenize'

/**
 * Content is transparent: it’s parsed right now. That way, definitions are also
 * parsed right now: before text in paragraphs (specifically, media) are parsed.
 *
 * @type {Resolver}
 */
function resolveContent(events) {
  subtokenize(events)
  return events
}

API

This module exports the following identifiers: subtokenize. There is no default export.

subtokenize(events)

Tokenize subcontent.

Parameters
  • events (Event[]) — List of events
Returns

boolean — Whether subtokens were found.

Security

See security.md in micromark/.github for how to submit a security report.

Contribute

See contributing.md in micromark/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organisation, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial