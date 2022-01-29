micromark utility to tokenize subtokens.
npm:
npm install micromark-util-subtokenize
import {subtokenize} from 'micromark-util-subtokenize'
/**
* Content is transparent: it’s parsed right now. That way, definitions are also
* parsed right now: before text in paragraphs (specifically, media) are parsed.
*
* @type {Resolver}
*/
function resolveContent(events) {
subtokenize(events)
return events
}
This module exports the following identifiers:
subtokenize.
There is no default export.
subtokenize(events)
Tokenize subcontent.
events (
Event[]) — List of events
boolean — Whether subtokens were found.
