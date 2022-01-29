micromark utility to resolve subtokens.
Resolvers are functions that take events and manipulate them. This is needed for example because media (links, images) and attention (strong, italic) aren’t parsed left-to-right. Instead, their openings and closings are parsed, and when done, their openings and closings are matched, and left overs are turned into plain text. Because media and attention can’t overlap, we need to perform that operation when one closing matches an opening, too.
npm:
npm install micromark-util-resolve-all
import {push} from 'micromark-util-chunked'
import {resolveAll} from 'micromark-util-resolve-all'
/**
* @type {Resolver}
*/
function resolveAllAttention(events, context) {
// …
// Walk through all events.
while (++index < events.length) {
// Find a token that can close.
if (
events[index][0] === 'enter' &&
events[index][1].type === 'attentionSequence' &&
events[index][1]._close
) {
open = index
// Now walk back to find an opener.
while (open--) {
// Find a token that can open the closer.
if (
// …
) {
// …
// Opening.
nextEvents = push(nextEvents, [
// …
])
// Between.
nextEvents = push(
nextEvents,
resolveAll(
context.parser.constructs.insideSpan.null,
events.slice(open + 1, index),
context
)
)
// Closing.
nextEvents = push(nextEvents, [
// …
])
// …
}
}
}
}
// …
}
This module exports the following identifiers:
resolveAll.
There is no default export.
resolveAll(constructs, events, context)
Call all
resolveAlls in
constructs.
constructs (
Construct[]) — List of constructs, optionally with
resolveAlls
events (
Event[]) — List of events
context (
TokenizeContext) — Context used by
tokenize
Events[] — Changed events.
