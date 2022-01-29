micromark utility to resolve subtokens.

Resolvers are functions that take events and manipulate them. This is needed for example because media (links, images) and attention (strong, italic) aren’t parsed left-to-right. Instead, their openings and closings are parsed, and when done, their openings and closings are matched, and left overs are turned into plain text. Because media and attention can’t overlap, we need to perform that operation when one closing matches an opening, too.

Contents

Install

npm:

npm install micromark-util-resolve-all

Use

import {push} from 'micromark-util-chunked' import {resolveAll} from 'micromark-util-resolve-all' function resolveAllAttention ( events, context ) { while (++index < events.length) { if ( events[index][ 0 ] === 'enter' && events[index][ 1 ].type === 'attentionSequence' && events[index][ 1 ]._close ) { open = index while (open--) { if ( ) { nextEvents = push(nextEvents, [ ]) nextEvents = push( nextEvents, resolveAll( context.parser.constructs.insideSpan.null, events.slice(open + 1 , index), context ) ) nextEvents = push(nextEvents, [ ]) } } } } }

API

This module exports the following identifiers: resolveAll . There is no default export.

Call all resolveAll s in constructs .

Parameters

constructs ( Construct[] ) — List of constructs, optionally with resolveAll s

( ) — List of constructs, optionally with s events ( Event[] ) — List of events

( ) — List of events context ( TokenizeContext ) — Context used by tokenize

Returns

Events[] — Changed events.

Security

Contribute

License

