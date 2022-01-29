micromark utility normalize identifiers (as found in references, definitions).
npm:
npm install micromark-util-normalize-identifier
import {normalizeIdentifier} from 'micromark-util-normalize-identifier'
normalizeIdentifier(' a ') // 'A'
normalizeIdentifier('a\t\r\nb') // 'A B'
normalizeIdentifier('ТОЛПОЙ') // 'ТОЛПОЙ'
normalizeIdentifier('Толпой') // 'ТОЛПОЙ'
This module exports the following identifiers:
normalizeIdentifier.
There is no default export.
normalizeIdentifier(value)
Normalize an identifier (such as used in definitions). Collapse Markdown whitespace, trim, and then lower- and uppercase.
Some characters are considered “uppercase”, such as U+03F4 (
ϴ), but if their
lowercase counterpart (U+03B8 (
θ)) is uppercased will result in a different
uppercase character (U+0398 (
Θ)).
Hence, to get that form, we perform both lower- and uppercase.
Using uppercase last makes sure keys will not interact with default prototypal methods: no method is uppercase.
value (
string) — Identifier to normalize.
string — Normalized value.
