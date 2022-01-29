micromark utility normalize identifiers (as found in references, definitions).

Install

npm:

npm install micromark-util-normalize-identifier

Use

import {normalizeIdentifier} from 'micromark-util-normalize-identifier' normalizeIdentifier( ' a ' ) normalizeIdentifier( 'a\t\r

b' ) normalizeIdentifier( 'ТОЛПОЙ' ) normalizeIdentifier( 'Толпой' )

API

This module exports the following identifiers: normalizeIdentifier . There is no default export.

Normalize an identifier (such as used in definitions). Collapse Markdown whitespace, trim, and then lower- and uppercase.

Some characters are considered “uppercase”, such as U+03F4 ( ϴ ), but if their lowercase counterpart (U+03B8 ( θ )) is uppercased will result in a different uppercase character (U+0398 ( Θ )). Hence, to get that form, we perform both lower- and uppercase.

Using uppercase last makes sure keys will not interact with default prototypal methods: no method is uppercase.

Parameters

value ( string ) — Identifier to normalize.

Returns

string — Normalized value.

Security

See security.md in micromark/.github for how to submit a security report.

Contribute

See contributing.md in micromark/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organisation, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer