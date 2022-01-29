micromark utility with list of html tag names.

npm install micromark-util-html-tag-name

import {htmlBlockNames, htmlRawNames} from 'micromark-util-html-tag-name' console .log(htmlBlockNames) console .log(htmlRawNames)

This module exports the following identifiers: htmlBlockNames , htmlRawNames . There is no default export.

htmlBlockNames

List of lowercase HTML tag names ( string[] ) which when parsing HTML (flow), result in more relaxed rules (condition 6): because they are known blocks, the HTML-like syntax doesn’t have to be strictly parsed. For tag names not in this list, a more strict algorithm (condition 7) is used to detect whether the HTML-like syntax is seen as HTML (flow) or not.

This is copied from: https://spec.commonmark.org/0.29/#html-blocks.

htmlRawNames

List of lowercase HTML tag names ( string[] ) which when parsing HTML (flow), result in HTML that can include lines w/o exiting, until a closing tag also in this list is found (condition 1).

This is copied from: https://spec.commonmark.org/0.29/#html-blocks.

Note that textarea is not available in CommonMark@0.29 but has been merged to the primary branch and is slated to be released in the next release of CommonMark.

