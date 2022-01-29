micromark utility with list of html tag names.
npm:
npm install micromark-util-html-tag-name
import {htmlBlockNames, htmlRawNames} from 'micromark-util-html-tag-name'
console.log(htmlBlockNames) // ['address', 'article', …]
console.log(htmlRawNames) // ['pre', 'script', …]
This module exports the following identifiers:
htmlBlockNames,
htmlRawNames.
There is no default export.
htmlBlockNames
List of lowercase HTML tag names (
string[]) which when parsing HTML (flow),
result in more relaxed rules (condition 6): because they are known blocks, the
HTML-like syntax doesn’t have to be strictly parsed.
For tag names not in this list, a more strict algorithm (condition 7) is used
to detect whether the HTML-like syntax is seen as HTML (flow) or not.
This is copied from: https://spec.commonmark.org/0.29/#html-blocks.
htmlRawNames
List of lowercase HTML tag names (
string[]) which when parsing HTML (flow),
result in HTML that can include lines w/o exiting, until a closing tag also in
this list is found (condition 1).
This is copied from: https://spec.commonmark.org/0.29/#html-blocks.
Note that
textarea is not available in
CommonMark@0.29 but has been merged
to the primary branch and is slated to be released in the next release of
CommonMark.
