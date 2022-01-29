micromark utility to encode dangerous html characters.
npm:
npm install micromark-util-encode
import {encode} from 'micromark-util-encode'
encode('<3') // '<3'
This module exports the following identifiers:
encode.
There is no default export.
encode(value)
Encode only the dangerous HTML characters.
This ensures that certain characters which have special meaning in HTML are
dealt with.
Technically, we can skip
> and
" in many cases, but CM includes them.
value (
string) — Value to encode.
string — Encoded value.
See
security.md in
micromark/.github for how to
submit a security report.
See
contributing.md in
micromark/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organisation, or community you agree to abide by its terms.