micromark utility to encode dangerous html characters.

Contents

Install

npm:

npm install micromark-util-encode

Use

import {encode} from 'micromark-util-encode' encode( '<3' )

API

This module exports the following identifiers: encode . There is no default export.

Encode only the dangerous HTML characters.

This ensures that certain characters which have special meaning in HTML are dealt with. Technically, we can skip > and " in many cases, but CM includes them.

Parameters

value ( string ) — Value to encode.

Returns

string — Encoded value.

Security

See security.md in micromark/.github for how to submit a security report.

Contribute

See contributing.md in micromark/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organisation, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer