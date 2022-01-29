micromark utility to decode markdown strings.

Contents

Install

npm:

npm install micromark-util-decode-string

Use

import {decodeString} from 'micromark-util-decode-string' decodeString( 'a ; b' ) decodeString( 'a \\; b' ) decodeString( 'a ; b' )

API

This module exports the following identifiers: decodeString . There is no default export.

micromark utility to decode markdown strings (which occur in places such as fenced code info strings, destinations, labels, and titles). The “string” content type allows character escapes and -references. This decodes those.

Parameters

value ( string ) — Value to decode.

Returns

string — Decoded value.

Security

