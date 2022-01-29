micromark utility to decode markdown strings.
npm:
npm install micromark-util-decode-string
import {decodeString} from 'micromark-util-decode-string'
decodeString('a ; b') // 'a ; b'
decodeString('a \\; b') // 'a ; b'
decodeString('a ; b') // 'a ; b'
This module exports the following identifiers:
decodeString.
There is no default export.
decodeString(value)
micromark utility to decode markdown strings (which occur in places such as fenced code info strings, destinations, labels, and titles). The “string” content type allows character escapes and -references. This decodes those.
value (
string) — Value to decode.
string — Decoded value.
See
security.md in
micromark/.github for how to
submit a security report.
See
contributing.md in
micromark/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organisation, or community you agree to abide by its terms.