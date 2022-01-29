micromark utility to decode numeric character references.

npm install micromark-util-decode-numeric-character-reference

import {decodeNumericCharacterReference} from 'micromark-util-decode-numeric-character-reference' decodeNumericCharacterReference( '41' , 16 ) decodeNumericCharacterReference( '65' , 10 ) decodeNumericCharacterReference( 'A' , 16 ) decodeNumericCharacterReference( '7F' , 16 ) decodeNumericCharacterReference( '110000' , 16 )

This module exports the following identifiers: decodeNumericCharacterReference . There is no default export.

Sort of like String.fromCharCode(Number.parseInt(value, base)) , but makes non-characters and control characters safe.

value ( string ) — Value to decode.

( ) — Value to decode. base ( number , probably 10 or 16 ) — Numeric base.

string — Character code.

