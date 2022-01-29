micromark utility to decode numeric character references.
npm:
npm install micromark-util-decode-numeric-character-reference
import {decodeNumericCharacterReference} from 'micromark-util-decode-numeric-character-reference'
decodeNumericCharacterReference('41', 16) // 'A'
decodeNumericCharacterReference('65', 10) // 'A'
decodeNumericCharacterReference('A', 16) // '\n'
decodeNumericCharacterReference('7F', 16) // '�' - Control
decodeNumericCharacterReference('110000', 16) // '�' - Out of range
This module exports the following identifiers:
decodeNumericCharacterReference.
There is no default export.
decodeNumericCharacterReference(value)
Sort of like
String.fromCharCode(Number.parseInt(value, base)),
but makes non-characters and control characters safe.
value (
string) — Value to decode.
base (
number, probably
10 or
16) — Numeric base.
string — Character code.
