micromark utility to classify whether a character is whitespace or punctuation.

npm install micromark-util-classify-character

function tokenizeAttention ( effects, ok ) { return start function sequence ( code ) { if (code === marker) { } const token = effects.exit( 'attentionSequence' ) const after = classifyCharacter(code) const open = !after || (after === constants.characterGroupPunctuation && before) const close = !before || (before === constants.characterGroupPunctuation && after) } }

Classify whether a character code represents whitespace, punctuation, or something else. Used for attention (emphasis, strong), whose sequences can open or close based on the class of surrounding characters.

Note that eof ( null ) is seen as whitespace.

constants.characterGroupWhitespace , constants.characterGroupPunctuation , or undefined.

