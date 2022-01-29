micromark utility to classify whether a character is whitespace or punctuation.
npm:
npm install micromark-util-classify-character
/** @type {Tokenizer} */
function tokenizeAttention(effects, ok) {
return start
// …
/** @type {State} */
function sequence(code) {
if (code === marker) {
// …
}
const token = effects.exit('attentionSequence')
const after = classifyCharacter(code)
const open =
!after || (after === constants.characterGroupPunctuation && before)
const close =
!before || (before === constants.characterGroupPunctuation && after)
// …
}
// …
}
This module exports the following identifiers:
classifyCharacter.
There is no default export.
classifyCharacter(code)
Classify whether a character code represents whitespace, punctuation, or something else. Used for attention (emphasis, strong), whose sequences can open or close based on the class of surrounding characters.
Note that eof (
null) is seen as whitespace.
constants.characterGroupWhitespace,
constants.characterGroupPunctuation,
or
undefined.
