micromark utility to splice and push with giant arrays.
npm:
npm install micromark-util-chunked
import {push, splice} from 'micromark-util-chunked'
// …
nextEvents = push(nextEvents, [
['enter', events[open][1], context],
['exit', events[open][1], context]
])
// …
splice(events, open - 1, index - open + 3, nextEvents)
// …
This module exports the following identifiers:
push,
splice.
There is no default export.
push(list, items)
Append
items (an array) at the end of
list (another array).
When
list was empty, returns
items instead.
This prevents a potentially expensive operation when
list is empty,
and adds items in batches to prevent V8 from hanging.
list (
unknown[]) — List to operate on
items (
unknown[]) — Items to add to
list
list or
items
splice(list, start, remove, items)
Like
Array#splice, but smarter for giant arrays.
Array#splice takes all items to be inserted as individual argument which
causes a stack overflow in V8 when trying to insert 100k items for instance.
Otherwise, this does not return the removed items, and takes
items as an
array instead of rest parameters.
list (
unknown[]) — List to operate on
start (
number) — Index to remove/insert at (can be negative)
remove (
number) — Number of items to remove
items (
unknown[]) — Items to inject into
list
void
