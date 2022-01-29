micromark utility to splice and push with giant arrays.

Contents

Install

npm:

npm install micromark-util-chunked

Use

import {push, splice} from 'micromark-util-chunked' nextEvents = push(nextEvents, [ [ 'enter' , events[open][ 1 ], context], [ 'exit' , events[open][ 1 ], context] ]) splice(events, open - 1 , index - open + 3 , nextEvents)

API

This module exports the following identifiers: push , splice . There is no default export.

Append items (an array) at the end of list (another array). When list was empty, returns items instead.

This prevents a potentially expensive operation when list is empty, and adds items in batches to prevent V8 from hanging.

Parameters

list ( unknown[] ) — List to operate on

( ) — List to operate on items ( unknown[] ) — Items to add to list

Returns

list or items

Like Array#splice , but smarter for giant arrays.

Array#splice takes all items to be inserted as individual argument which causes a stack overflow in V8 when trying to insert 100k items for instance.

Otherwise, this does not return the removed items, and takes items as an array instead of rest parameters.

Parameters

list ( unknown[] ) — List to operate on

( ) — List to operate on start ( number ) — Index to remove/insert at (can be negative)

( ) — Index to remove/insert at (can be negative) remove ( number ) — Number of items to remove

( ) — Number of items to remove items ( unknown[] ) — Items to inject into list

Returns

void

Security

See security.md in micromark/.github for how to submit a security report.

Contribute

See contributing.md in micromark/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organisation, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer