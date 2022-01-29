openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

659K

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

micromark-util-chunked

Build Coverage Downloads Size Sponsors Backers Chat

micromark utility to splice and push with giant arrays.

Contents

Install

npm:

npm install micromark-util-chunked

Use

import {push, splice} from 'micromark-util-chunked'

// …

nextEvents = push(nextEvents, [
  ['enter', events[open][1], context],
  ['exit', events[open][1], context]
])

// …

splice(events, open - 1, index - open + 3, nextEvents)

// …

API

This module exports the following identifiers: push, splice. There is no default export.

push(list, items)

Append items (an array) at the end of list (another array). When list was empty, returns items instead.

This prevents a potentially expensive operation when list is empty, and adds items in batches to prevent V8 from hanging.

Parameters
  • list (unknown[]) — List to operate on
  • items (unknown[]) — Items to add to list
Returns

list or items

splice(list, start, remove, items)

Like Array#splice, but smarter for giant arrays.

Array#splice takes all items to be inserted as individual argument which causes a stack overflow in V8 when trying to insert 100k items for instance.

Otherwise, this does not return the removed items, and takes items as an array instead of rest parameters.

Parameters
  • list (unknown[]) — List to operate on
  • start (number) — Index to remove/insert at (can be negative)
  • remove (number) — Number of items to remove
  • items (unknown[]) — Items to inject into list
Returns

void

Security

See security.md in micromark/.github for how to submit a security report.

Contribute

See contributing.md in micromark/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organisation, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer

