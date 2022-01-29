micromark utility to handle character codes.

Install

npm:

npm install micromark-util-character

Use

import {asciiAlpha} from 'micromark-util-character' console .log(asciiAlpha( 64 )) console .log(asciiAlpha( 65 ))

API

This module exports the following identifiers: asciiAlpha , asciiAlphanumeric , asciiAtext , asciiControl , asciiDigit , asciiHexDigit , asciiPunctuation , markdownLineEnding , markdownLineEndingOrSpace , markdownSpace , unicodePunctuation , unicodeWhitespace . There is no default export.

Check whether the character code represents an ASCII alpha ( a through z , case insensitive).

An ASCII alpha is an ASCII upper alpha or ASCII lower alpha.

An ASCII upper alpha is a character in the inclusive range U+0041 ( A ) to U+005A ( Z ).

An ASCII lower alpha is a character in the inclusive range U+0061 ( a ) to U+007A ( z ).

Check whether the character code represents an ASCII digit ( 0 through 9 ).

An ASCII digit is a character in the inclusive range U+0030 ( 0 ) to U+0039 ( 9 ).

Check whether the character code represents an ASCII hex digit ( a through f , case insensitive, or 0 through 9 ).

An ASCII hex digit is an ASCII digit (see asciiDigit ), ASCII upper hex digit, or an ASCII lower hex digit.

An ASCII upper hex digit is a character in the inclusive range U+0041 ( A ) to U+0046 ( F ).

An ASCII lower hex digit is a character in the inclusive range U+0061 ( a ) to U+0066 ( f ).

Check whether the character code represents an ASCII alphanumeric ( a through z , case insensitive, or 0 through 9 ).

An ASCII alphanumeric is an ASCII digit (see asciiDigit ) or ASCII alpha (see asciiAlpha ).

Check whether the character code represents ASCII punctuation.

An ASCII punctuation is a character in the inclusive ranges U+0021 EXCLAMATION MARK ( ! ) to U+002F SLASH ( / ), U+003A COLON ( : ) to U+0040 AT SIGN ( @ ), U+005B LEFT SQUARE BRACKET ( [ ) to U+0060 GRAVE ACCENT ( ` ), or U+007B LEFT CURLY BRACE ( { ) to U+007E TILDE ( ~ ).

Check whether the character code represents an ASCII atext.

atext is an ASCII alphanumeric (see asciiAlphanumeric ), or a character in the inclusive ranges U+0023 NUMBER SIGN ( # ) to U+0027 APOSTROPHE ( ' ), U+002A ASTERISK ( * ), U+002B PLUS SIGN ( + ), U+002D DASH ( - ), U+002F SLASH ( / ), U+003D EQUALS TO ( = ), U+003F QUESTION MARK ( ? ), U+005E CARET ( ^ ) to U+0060 GRAVE ACCENT ( ` ), or U+007B LEFT CURLY BRACE ( { ) to U+007E TILDE ( ~ ) ([RFC5322]).

Check whether a character code is an ASCII control character.

An ASCII control is a character in the inclusive range U+0000 NULL (NUL) to U+001F (US), or U+007F (DEL).

Check whether a character code is a markdown line ending (see markdownLineEnding ) or markdown space (see markdownSpace ).

Check whether a character code is a markdown line ending.

A markdown line ending is the virtual characters M-0003 CARRIAGE RETURN LINE FEED (CRLF), M-0004 LINE FEED (LF) and M-0005 CARRIAGE RETURN (CR).

In micromark, the actual character U+000A LINE FEED (LF) and U+000D CARRIAGE RETURN (CR) are replaced by these virtual characters depending on whether they occurred together.

Check whether a character code is a markdown space.

A markdown space is the concrete character U+0020 SPACE (SP) and the virtual characters M-0001 VIRTUAL SPACE (VS) and M-0002 HORIZONTAL TAB (HT).

In micromark, the actual character U+0009 CHARACTER TABULATION (HT) is replaced by one M-0002 HORIZONTAL TAB (HT) and between 0 and 3 M-0001 VIRTUAL SPACE (VS) characters, depending on the column at which the tab occurred.

Check whether the character code represents Unicode whitespace.

Note that this does handle micromark specific markdown whitespace characters. See markdownLineEndingOrSpace to check that.

A Unicode whitespace is a character in the Unicode Zs (Separator, Space) category, or U+0009 CHARACTER TABULATION (HT), U+000A LINE FEED (LF), U+000C (FF), or U+000D CARRIAGE RETURN (CR) ([UNICODE]).

Check whether the character code represents Unicode punctuation.

A Unicode punctuation is a character in the Unicode Pc (Punctuation, Connector), Pd (Punctuation, Dash), Pe (Punctuation, Close), Pf (Punctuation, Final quote), Pi (Punctuation, Initial quote), Po (Punctuation, Other), or Ps (Punctuation, Open) categories, or an ASCII punctuation (see asciiPunctuation ) ([UNICODE]).

