micromark factory to parse markdown line endings or spaces (found in lots of places).
npm:
npm install micromark-factory-whitespace
import {factoryWhitespace} from 'micromark-factory-whitespace'
import {codes} from 'micromark-util-symbol/codes'
import {types} from 'micromark-util-symbol/types'
// A micromark tokenizer that uses the factory:
/** @type {Tokenizer} */
function tokenizeTitle(effects, ok, nok) {
return start
/** @type {State} */
function start(code) {
return markdownLineEndingOrSpace(code)
? factoryWhitespace(effects, before)(code)
: nok(code)
}
// …
}
This module exports the following identifiers:
factoryWhitespace.
There is no default export.
factoryWhitespace(…)
Note that there is no
nok parameter:
ok will be switched to whether spaces were found
or not,
factoryWhitespace
effects (
Effects) — Context
ok (
State) — State switched to when successful
State.
