micromark factory to parse markdown line endings or spaces (found in lots of places).

Contents

Install

npm:

npm install micromark-factory-whitespace

Use

import {factoryWhitespace} from 'micromark-factory-whitespace' import {codes} from 'micromark-util-symbol/codes' import {types} from 'micromark-util-symbol/types' function tokenizeTitle ( effects, ok, nok ) { return start function start ( code ) { return markdownLineEndingOrSpace(code) ? factoryWhitespace(effects, before)(code) : nok(code) } }

API

This module exports the following identifiers: factoryWhitespace . There is no default export.

Note that there is no nok parameter:

line endings or spaces in markdown are often optional, in which case this factory can be used and ok will be switched to whether spaces were found or not,

will be switched to whether spaces were found or not, One line ending or space can be detected with markdownLineEndingOrSpace(code) right before using factoryWhitespace

Parameters

effects ( Effects ) — Context

( ) — Context ok ( State ) — State switched to when successful

Returns

State .

Security

See security.md in micromark/.github for how to submit a security report.

Contribute

See contributing.md in micromark/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organisation, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer