micromark factory to parse markdown titles (found in resources, definitions).
npm:
npm install micromark-factory-title
import {factoryTitle} from 'micromark-factory-title'
import {codes} from 'micromark-util-symbol/codes'
import {types} from 'micromark-util-symbol/types'
// A micromark tokenizer that uses the factory:
/** @type {Tokenizer} */
function tokenizeDefinition(effects, ok, nok) {
return start
// …
/** @type {State} */
function before(code) {
if (
code === codes.quotationMark ||
code === codes.apostrophe ||
code === codes.leftParenthesis
) {
return factoryTitle(
effects,
factorySpace(effects, after, types.whitespace),
nok,
types.definitionTitle,
types.definitionTitleMarker,
types.definitionTitleString
)(code)
}
return nok(code)
}
// …
}
This module exports the following identifiers:
factoryTitle.
There is no default export.
factoryTitle(…)
effects (
Effects) — Context
ok (
State) — State switched to when successful
nok (
State) — State switched to when not successful
type (
string) — Token type for whole (
"a",
'b',
(c))
markerType (
string) — Token type for the markers (
",
',
(, and
))
stringType (
string) — Token type for the value (
a)
State.
"a"
'b'
(c)
"a
b"
'a
b'
(a\)b)
