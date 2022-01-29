micromark factory to parse markdown titles (found in resources, definitions).

Contents

Install

npm:

npm install micromark-factory-title

Use

import {factoryTitle} from 'micromark-factory-title' import {codes} from 'micromark-util-symbol/codes' import {types} from 'micromark-util-symbol/types' function tokenizeDefinition ( effects, ok, nok ) { return start function before ( code ) { if ( code === codes.quotationMark || code === codes.apostrophe || code === codes.leftParenthesis ) { return factoryTitle( effects, factorySpace(effects, after, types.whitespace), nok, types.definitionTitle, types.definitionTitleMarker, types.definitionTitleString )(code) } return nok(code) } }

API

This module exports the following identifiers: factoryTitle . There is no default export.

Parameters

effects ( Effects ) — Context

( ) — Context ok ( State ) — State switched to when successful

( ) — State switched to when successful nok ( State ) — State switched to when not successful

( ) — State switched to when not successful type ( string ) — Token type for whole ( "a" , 'b' , (c) )

( ) — Token type for whole ( , , ) markerType ( string ) — Token type for the markers ( " , ' , ( , and ) )

( ) — Token type for the markers ( , , , and ) stringType ( string ) — Token type for the value ( a )

Returns

State .

Examples

"a" 'b' (c) "a b" 'a b' (a\)b)

Security

See security.md in micromark/.github for how to submit a security report.

Contribute

See contributing.md in micromark/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organisation, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer