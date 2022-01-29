micromark factory to parse markdown space (found in lots of places).

Contents

Install

npm:

npm install micromark-factory-space

Use

import {factorySpace} from 'micromark-factory-space' import {codes} from 'micromark-util-symbol/codes' import {types} from 'micromark-util-symbol/types' function tokenizeCodeFenced ( effects, ok, nok ) { return start function info ( code ) { if (code === codes.eof || markdownLineEndingOrSpace(code)) { effects.exit(types.chunkString) effects.exit(types.codeFencedFenceInfo) return factorySpace(effects, infoAfter, types.whitespace)(code) } if (code === codes.graveAccent && code === marker) return nok(code) effects.consume(code) return info } }

API

This module exports the following identifiers: factorySpace . There is no default export.

Note that there is no nok parameter:

spaces in markdown are often optional, in which case this factory can be used and ok will be switched to whether spaces were found or not,

will be switched to whether spaces were found or not, One space character can be detected with markdownSpace(code) right before using factorySpace

Parameters

effects ( Effects ) — Context

( ) — Context ok ( State ) — State switched to when successful

( ) — State switched to when successful type ( string ) — Token type for whole ( ' \t' )

( ) — Token type for whole ( ) max ( number , default: Infinity ) — Max size of whitespace

Returns

State .

Examples

Where ␉ represents a tab (plus how much it expands) and ␠ represents a single space.

␉ ␠␠␠␠ ␉␠

Security

See security.md in micromark/.github for how to submit a security report.

Contribute

See contributing.md in micromark/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organisation, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer