micromark factory to parse markdown space (found in lots of places).
npm:
npm install micromark-factory-space
import {factorySpace} from 'micromark-factory-space'
import {codes} from 'micromark-util-symbol/codes'
import {types} from 'micromark-util-symbol/types'
// A micromark tokenizer that uses the factory:
/** @type {Tokenizer} */
function tokenizeCodeFenced(effects, ok, nok) {
return start
// …
/** @type {State} */
function info(code) {
if (code === codes.eof || markdownLineEndingOrSpace(code)) {
effects.exit(types.chunkString)
effects.exit(types.codeFencedFenceInfo)
return factorySpace(effects, infoAfter, types.whitespace)(code)
}
if (code === codes.graveAccent && code === marker) return nok(code)
effects.consume(code)
return info
}
// …
}
This module exports the following identifiers:
factorySpace.
There is no default export.
factorySpace(…)
Note that there is no
nok parameter:
ok will be switched to whether spaces were found or not,
factorySpace
effects (
Effects) — Context
ok (
State) — State switched to when successful
type (
string) — Token type for whole (
' \t')
max (
number, default:
Infinity) — Max size of whitespace
State.
Where
␉ represents a tab (plus how much it expands) and
␠ represents a
single space.
␉
␠␠␠␠
␉␠
See
security.md in
micromark/.github for how to
submit a security report.
See
contributing.md in
micromark/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organisation, or community you agree to abide by its terms.