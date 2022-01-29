micromark factory to parse labels (found in media, definitions).

Install

npm:

npm install micromark-factory-label

Use

import {ok as assert} from 'uvu/assert' import {factoryLabel} from 'micromark-factory-label' import {codes} from 'micromark-util-symbol/codes' import {types} from 'micromark-util-symbol/types' function tokenizeDefinition ( effects, ok, nok ) { return start function start ( code ) { assert(code === codes.leftSquareBracket, 'expected `[`' ) effects.enter(types.definition) return factoryLabel.call( self, effects, labelAfter, nok, types.definitionLabel, types.definitionLabelMarker, types.definitionLabelString )(code) } }

API

This module exports the following identifiers: factoryLabel . There is no default export.

Note that labels in markdown are capped at 999 characters in the string.

Parameters

this (TokenizeContext) — Tokenize context

effects (Effects) — Context

ok (State) — State switched to when successful

nok (State) — State switched to when not successful

type (string) — Token type for whole ([a])

markerType (string) — Token type for the markers ([ and ])

stringType (string) — Token type for the identifier (a)

Returns

State .

Examples

[a] [a b] [a\]b]

