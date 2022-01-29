micromark factory to parse labels (found in media, definitions).
npm:
npm install micromark-factory-label
import {ok as assert} from 'uvu/assert'
import {factoryLabel} from 'micromark-factory-label'
import {codes} from 'micromark-util-symbol/codes'
import {types} from 'micromark-util-symbol/types'
// A micromark tokenizer that uses the factory:
/** @type {Tokenizer} */
function tokenizeDefinition(effects, ok, nok) {
return start
// …
/** @type {State} */
function start(code) {
assert(code === codes.leftSquareBracket, 'expected `[`')
effects.enter(types.definition)
return factoryLabel.call(
self,
effects,
labelAfter,
nok,
types.definitionLabel,
types.definitionLabelMarker,
types.definitionLabelString
)(code)
}
// …
}
This module exports the following identifiers:
factoryLabel.
There is no default export.
factoryLabel(…)
Note that labels in markdown are capped at 999 characters in the string.
this (
TokenizeContext) — Tokenize context
effects (
Effects) — Context
ok (
State) — State switched to when successful
nok (
State) — State switched to when not successful
type (
string) — Token type for whole (
[a])
markerType (
string) — Token type for the markers (
[ and
])
stringType (
string) — Token type for the identifier (
a)
State.
[a]
[a
b]
[a\]b]
See
security.md in
micromark/.github for how to
submit a security report.
See
contributing.md in
micromark/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organisation, or community you agree to abide by its terms.