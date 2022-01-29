micromark factory to parse destinations (found in resources, definitions).
npm:
npm install micromark-factory-destination
import {factoryDestination} from 'micromark-factory-destination'
import {codes} from 'micromark-util-symbol/codes'
import {types} from 'micromark-util-symbol/types'
// A micromark tokenizer that uses the factory:
/** @type {Tokenizer} */
function tokenizeResource(effects, ok, nok) {
return start
// …
/** @type {State} */
function open(code) {
if (code === codes.rightParenthesis) {
return end(code)
}
return factoryDestination(
effects,
destinationAfter,
nok,
types.resourceDestination,
types.resourceDestinationLiteral,
types.resourceDestinationLiteralMarker,
types.resourceDestinationRaw,
types.resourceDestinationString,
constants.linkResourceDestinationBalanceMax
)(code)
}
// …
}
This module exports the following identifiers:
factoryDestination.
There is no default export.
factoryDestination(…)
effects (
Effects) — Context
ok (
State) — State switched to when successful
nok (
State) — State switched to when not successful
type (
string) — Token type for whole (
<a> or
b)
literalType (
string) — Token type when enclosed (
<a>)
literalMarkerType (
string) — Token type for enclosing (
< and
>)
rawType (
string) — Token type when not enclosed (
b)
stringType (
string) — Token type for the URI (
a or
b)
max (
number, default:
Infinity) — Max depth of nested parens
State.
<a>
<a\>b>
<a b>
<a)>
a
a\)b
a(b)c
a(b)
