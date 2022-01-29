openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

micromark-factory-destination

by micromark
1.0.0 (see all)

the smallest commonmark (optionally gfm) compliant markdown parser that exists; new basis for @unifiedjs (hundreds of projects w/ billions of downloads for dealing w/ content)

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

658K

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

micromark-factory-destination

Build Coverage Downloads Size Sponsors Backers Chat

micromark factory to parse destinations (found in resources, definitions).

Contents

Install

npm:

npm install micromark-factory-destination

Use

import {factoryDestination} from 'micromark-factory-destination'
import {codes} from 'micromark-util-symbol/codes'
import {types} from 'micromark-util-symbol/types'

// A micromark tokenizer that uses the factory:
/** @type {Tokenizer} */
function tokenizeResource(effects, ok, nok) {
  return start

  // …

  /** @type {State} */
  function open(code) {
    if (code === codes.rightParenthesis) {
      return end(code)
    }

    return factoryDestination(
      effects,
      destinationAfter,
      nok,
      types.resourceDestination,
      types.resourceDestinationLiteral,
      types.resourceDestinationLiteralMarker,
      types.resourceDestinationRaw,
      types.resourceDestinationString,
      constants.linkResourceDestinationBalanceMax
    )(code)
  }

  // …
}

API

This module exports the following identifiers: factoryDestination. There is no default export.

factoryDestination(…)

Parameters
  • effects (Effects) — Context
  • ok (State) — State switched to when successful
  • nok (State) — State switched to when not successful
  • type (string) — Token type for whole (<a> or b)
  • literalType (string) — Token type when enclosed (<a>)
  • literalMarkerType (string) — Token type for enclosing (< and >)
  • rawType (string) — Token type when not enclosed (b)
  • stringType (string) — Token type for the URI (a or b)
  • max (number, default: Infinity) — Max depth of nested parens
Returns

State.

Examples
<a>
<a\>b>
<a b>
<a)>
a
a\)b
a(b)c
a(b)

Security

See security.md in micromark/.github for how to submit a security report.

Contribute

See contributing.md in micromark/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organisation, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial