micromark factory to parse destinations (found in resources, definitions).

Install

npm:

npm install micromark-factory-destination

Use

import {factoryDestination} from 'micromark-factory-destination' import {codes} from 'micromark-util-symbol/codes' import {types} from 'micromark-util-symbol/types' function tokenizeResource ( effects, ok, nok ) { return start function open ( code ) { if (code === codes.rightParenthesis) { return end(code) } return factoryDestination( effects, destinationAfter, nok, types.resourceDestination, types.resourceDestinationLiteral, types.resourceDestinationLiteralMarker, types.resourceDestinationRaw, types.resourceDestinationString, constants.linkResourceDestinationBalanceMax )(code) } }

API

This module exports the following identifiers: factoryDestination . There is no default export.

Parameters

effects ( Effects ) — Context

( ) — Context ok ( State ) — State switched to when successful

( ) — State switched to when successful nok ( State ) — State switched to when not successful

( ) — State switched to when not successful type ( string ) — Token type for whole ( <a> or b )

( ) — Token type for whole ( or ) literalType ( string ) — Token type when enclosed ( <a> )

( ) — Token type when enclosed ( ) literalMarkerType ( string ) — Token type for enclosing ( < and > )

( ) — Token type for enclosing ( and ) rawType ( string ) — Token type when not enclosed ( b )

( ) — Token type when not enclosed ( ) stringType ( string ) — Token type for the URI ( a or b )

( ) — Token type for the URI ( or ) max ( number , default: Infinity ) — Max depth of nested parens

Returns

State .

Examples

< a > < a\ > b> < a b > < a) > a a\)b a(b)c a(b)

