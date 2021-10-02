micromark extension to support frontmatter (YAML, TOML, etc).
As there is no spec for frontmatter in markdown, this extension follows how YAML frontmatter works on github.com. For the HTML part, instead of rendering YAML, it is ignored. Other types of frontmatter can be parsed, which will by default also work the same as on github.com.
This package provides the low-level modules for integrating with the micromark tokenizer and the micromark HTML compiler.
If you’re using
micromark or
mdast-util-from-markdown, use this package.
Alternatively, if you’re using remark, use
remark-frontmatter.
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported instead of
required.
npm:
npm install micromark-extension-frontmatter
import {micromark} from 'micromark'
import {frontmatter, frontmatterHtml} from 'micromark-extension-frontmatter'
const output = micromark('---\na: b\n---\n# c', {
extensions: [frontmatter()],
htmlExtensions: [frontmatterHtml()]
})
console.log(output)
Yields:
<h1>c</h1>
This package exports the following identifiers:
frontmatter,
frontmatterHtml.
There is no default export.
The export map supports the endorsed
development condition.
Run
node --conditions development module.js to get instrumented dev code.
Without this condition, production code is loaded.
frontmatter(options?)
frontmatterHtml(options?)
Note:
syntaxis the default export of this module,
htmlis available at
micromark-extension-frontmatter/html.
Support frontmatter (YAML, TOML, and more).
Two functions that can be called with options to get an extension for micromark
to parse frontmatter (can be passed in
extensions) and one to compile (ignore)
them (can be passed in
htmlExtensions).
options
One
preset or
Matter, or an array of them, defining all
the supported frontmatters (default:
'yaml').
preset
Either
'yaml' or
'toml':
'yaml' —
matter defined as
{type: 'yaml', marker: '-'}
'toml' —
matter defined as
{type: 'toml', marker: '+'}
Matter
An object with a
type and either a
marker or a
fence:
type (
string)
— Type to tokenize as
marker (
string or
{open: string, close: string})
— Character used to construct fences.
By providing an object with
open and
close different characters can be
used for opening and closing fences.
For example the character
'-' will result in
'---' being used as the
fence
fence (
string or
{open: string, close: string})
— String used as the complete fence.
By providing an object with
open and
close different values can be used
for opening and closing fences.
This can be used too if fences contain different characters or lengths other
than 3
anywhere (
boolean, default:
false)
– if
true, matter can be found anywhere in the document.
If
false (default), only matter at the start of the document is recognized
For
{type: 'yaml', marker: '-'}:
---
key: value
---
For
{type: 'custom', marker: {open: '<', close: '>'}}:
<<<
data
>>>
For
{type: 'custom', fence: '+=+=+=+'}:
+=+=+=+
data
+=+=+=+
For
{type: 'json', fence: {open: '{', close: '}'}}:
{
"key": "value"
}
remarkjs/remark
— markdown processor powered by plugins
remarkjs/remark-frontmatter
— remark plugin using this to support frontmatter
micromark/micromark
— the smallest commonmark-compliant markdown parser that exists
syntax-tree/mdast-util-frontmatter
— mdast utility to support frontmatter
syntax-tree/mdast-util-from-markdown
— mdast parser using
micromark to create mdast from markdown
syntax-tree/mdast-util-to-markdown
— mdast serializer to create markdown from mdast
