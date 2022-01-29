The core CommonMark constructs needed to tokenize markdown. Some of these can be turned off, but they are often essential to markdown and weird things might happen.
npm:
npm install micromark-core-commonmark
import {autolink} from 'micromark-core-commonmark'
console.log(autolink) // Do things with `autolink`.
This module exports the following identifiers:
attention,
autolink,
blankLine,
blockQuote,
characterEscape,
characterReference,
codeFenced,
codeIndented,
codeText,
content,
definition,
hardBreakEscape,
headingAtx,
htmlFlow,
htmlText,
labelEnd,
labelStartImage,
labelStartLink,
lineEnding,
list,
setextUnderline,
thematicBreak.
There is no default export.
Each identifier refers to a construct.
See the code for more on the exported constructs.
See
security.md in
micromark/.github for how to
submit a security report.
See
contributing.md in
micromark/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organisation, or community you agree to abide by its terms.