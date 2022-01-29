The core CommonMark constructs needed to tokenize markdown. Some of these can be turned off, but they are often essential to markdown and weird things might happen.

Contents

Install

npm:

npm install micromark-core-commonmark

Use

import {autolink} from 'micromark-core-commonmark' console .log(autolink)

API

This module exports the following identifiers: attention , autolink , blankLine , blockQuote , characterEscape , characterReference , codeFenced , codeIndented , codeText , content , definition , hardBreakEscape , headingAtx , htmlFlow , htmlText , labelEnd , labelStartImage , labelStartLink , lineEnding , list , setextUnderline , thematicBreak . There is no default export.

Each identifier refers to a construct.

See the code for more on the exported constructs.

Security

See security.md in micromark/.github for how to submit a security report.

Contribute

See contributing.md in micromark/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organisation, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer