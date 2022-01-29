openbase logo
micromark-build

by micromark
1.1.0 (see all)

the smallest commonmark (optionally gfm) compliant markdown parser that exists; new basis for @unifiedjs (hundreds of projects w/ billions of downloads for dealing w/ content)

Readme

micromark-build

Build Coverage Sponsors Backers Chat

A small CLI to build micromark development source code (for this monorepo but also for extensions and integrations) into production code.

If you are making a micromark extension or are otherwise integrating with its code, you should use this.

State machines are hard: assertions, debugging messages, and readable names are great to develop with, but slow or big in production, this solves that.

Install

npm:

npm install micromark-build --save-dev

Use

Say we have this folder (called my-micromark-extension):

dev/lib/core.js
dev/lib/util.js
dev/index.js

And we add micromark-build in a build script in package.json:

"scripts": {
  "build": "micromark-build"
},

Now, running that with npm run build, we’d get:

 dev/lib/core.js
 dev/lib/util.js
 dev/index.js
+lib/core.js
+lib/util.js
+index.js

To expose the production code by default, and the dev/ files on a condition, use an export map in package.json:

"exports": {
  "development": "./dev/index.js",
  "default": "./index.js"
},

Users can then use node --conditions development to use the dev files.

CLI

There is no interface and there are no options. See Use above: run it and get files out.

The following Babel plugins are used:

You should use uvu/assert, debug, and micromark-util-symbol to develop micromark extensions!

Security

See security.md in micromark/.github for how to submit a security report.

Contribute

See contributing.md in micromark/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organisation, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer

