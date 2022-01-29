A small CLI to build micromark development source code (for this monorepo but also for extensions and integrations) into production code.

If you are making a micromark extension or are otherwise integrating with its code, you should use this.

State machines are hard: assertions, debugging messages, and readable names are great to develop with, but slow or big in production, this solves that.

Install

npm:

npm install micromark-build --save-dev

Use

Say we have this folder (called my-micromark-extension ):

dev/lib/core.js dev/lib/util.js dev/index.js

And we add micromark-build in a build script in package.json :

"scripts" : { "build" : "micromark-build" },

Now, running that with npm run build , we’d get:

dev/lib/core.js dev/lib/util.js dev/index.js +lib/core.js +lib/util.js +index.js

To expose the production code by default, and the dev/ files on a condition, use an export map in package.json :

"exports" : { "development" : "./dev/index.js" , "default" : "./index.js" },

Users can then use node --conditions development to use the dev files.

CLI

There is no interface and there are no options. See Use above: run it and get files out.

The following Babel plugins are used:

babel-plugin-unassert — Remove assert , power-assert , and uvu/assert , calls

— Remove , , and , calls babel-plugin-undebug — Remove debug calls

— Remove calls babel-plugin-inline-constants — Inline the values from micromark-util-symbol

You should use uvu/assert , debug , and micromark-util-symbol to develop micromark extensions!

Security

See security.md in micromark/.github for how to submit a security report.

Contribute

See contributing.md in micromark/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organisation, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer