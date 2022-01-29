A small CLI to build micromark development source code (for this monorepo but also for extensions and integrations) into production code.
If you are making a micromark extension or are otherwise integrating with its code, you should use this.
State machines are hard: assertions, debugging messages, and readable names are great to develop with, but slow or big in production, this solves that.
npm:
npm install micromark-build --save-dev
Say we have this folder (called
my-micromark-extension):
dev/lib/core.js
dev/lib/util.js
dev/index.js
And we add
micromark-build in a
build script in
package.json:
"scripts": {
"build": "micromark-build"
},
Now, running that with
npm run build, we’d get:
dev/lib/core.js
dev/lib/util.js
dev/index.js
+lib/core.js
+lib/util.js
+index.js
To expose the production code by default, and the
dev/ files on a condition,
use an export map in
package.json:
"exports": {
"development": "./dev/index.js",
"default": "./index.js"
},
Users can then use
node --conditions development to use the dev files.
There is no interface and there are no options. See Use above: run it and get files out.
The following Babel plugins are used:
babel-plugin-unassert
— Remove
assert,
power-assert, and
uvu/assert, calls
babel-plugin-undebug
— Remove
debug calls
babel-plugin-inline-constants
— Inline the values from
micromark-util-symbol
You should use
uvu/assert,
debug, and
micromark-util-symbol to develop
micromark extensions!
See
security.md in
micromark/.github for how to
submit a security report.
See
contributing.md in
micromark/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organisation, or community you agree to abide by its terms.