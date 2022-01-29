The smallest CommonMark compliant markdown parser with positional info and concrete tokens.
See § Comparison for more info
micromark is a long awaited markdown parser.
It uses a state machine to parse the entirety of markdown into concrete
tokens.
It’s the smallest 100% CommonMark compliant markdown parser in JavaScript.
It was made to replace the internals of
remark-parse, the most
popular markdown parser.
Its API compiles to HTML, but its parts are made to be used separately, so as to
generate syntax trees (
mdast-util-from-markdown) or compile
to other output formats.
npm:
npm install micromark
Typical use (buffering):
import {micromark} from 'micromark'
console.log(micromark('## Hello, *world*!'))
Yields:
<h2>Hello, <em>world</em>!</h2>
You can pass extensions (in this case
micromark-extension-gfm):
import {micromark} from 'micromark'
import {gfm, gfmHtml} from 'micromark-extension-gfm'
const value = '* [x] contact@example.com ~~strikethrough~~'
const result = micromark(value, {
extensions: [gfm()],
htmlExtensions: [gfmHtml()]
})
console.log(result)
Yields:
<ul>
<li><input checked="" disabled="" type="checkbox"> <a href="mailto:contact@example.com">contact@example.com</a> <del>strikethrough</del></li>
</ul>
Streaming interface:
import fs from 'fs'
import {stream} from 'micromark/stream'
fs.createReadStream('example.md')
.on('error', handleError)
.pipe(stream())
.pipe(process.stdout)
function handleError(error) {
// Handle your error here!
throw error
}
micromark core has two entries in its export map:
micromark and
micromark/stream.
micromark exports the following identifier:
micromark.
micromark/stream exports the following identifier:
stream.
There are no default exports.
The export map supports the endorsed
development condition.
Run
node --conditions development module.js to get instrumented dev code.
Without this condition, production code is loaded.
See § Size & debug for more info.
micromark(value[, encoding][, options])
Compile markdown to HTML.
value
Markdown to parse (
string or
Buffer).
encoding
Character encoding to understand
value as when it’s a
Buffer (
string, default:
'utf8').
options.defaultLineEnding
Value to use for line endings not in
value (
string, default: first line
ending or
'\n').
Generally, micromark copies line endings (
'\r',
'\n',
'\r\n') in the
markdown document over to the compiled HTML.
In some cases, such as
> a, CommonMark requires that extra line endings are
added:
<blockquote>\n<p>a</p>\n</blockquote>.
options.allowDangerousHtml
Whether to allow embedded HTML (
boolean, default:
false).
See § Security.
options.allowDangerousProtocol
Whether to allow potentially dangerous protocols in links and images (
boolean,
default:
false).
URLs relative to the current protocol are always allowed (such as,
image.jpg).
For links, the allowed protocols are
http,
https,
irc,
ircs,
mailto,
and
xmpp.
For images, the allowed protocols are
http and
https.
See § Security.
options.extensions
Array of syntax extensions (
Array.<SyntaxExtension>,
default:
[]).
See § Extensions.
options.htmlExtensions
Array of HTML extensions (
Array.<HtmlExtension>, default:
[]).
See § Extensions.
string — Compiled HTML.
stream(options?)
Streaming interface of micromark.
Compiles markdown to HTML.
options are the same as the buffering API above.
Note that some of the work to parse markdown can be done streaming, but in the
end buffering is required.
micromark does not handle errors for you, so you must handle errors on whatever
streams you pipe into it.
As markdown does not know errors,
micromark itself does not emit errors.
micromark supports extensions.
There are two types of extensions for micromark:
SyntaxExtension,
which change how markdown is parsed, and
HtmlExtension,
which change how it compiles.
They can be passed in
options.extensions or
options.htmlExtensions, respectively.
As a user of extensions, refer to each extension’s readme for more on how to use them. As a (potential) author of extensions, refer to § Extending markdown and § Creating a micromark extension.
micromark/micromark-extension-directive
— support directives (generic extensions)
micromark/micromark-extension-frontmatter
— support frontmatter (YAML, TOML, etc)
micromark/micromark-extension-gfm
— support GFM (GitHub Flavored Markdown)
micromark/micromark-extension-gfm-autolink-literal
— support GFM autolink literals
micromark/micromark-extension-gfm-footnote
— support GFM footnotes
micromark/micromark-extension-gfm-strikethrough
— support GFM strikethrough
micromark/micromark-extension-gfm-table
— support GFM tables
micromark/micromark-extension-gfm-tagfilter
— support GFM tagfilter
micromark/micromark-extension-gfm-task-list-item
— support GFM tasklists
micromark/micromark-extension-math
— support math
micromark/micromark-extension-mdx
— support MDX
micromark/micromark-extension-mdxjs
— support MDX.js
micromark/micromark-extension-mdx-expression
— support MDX (or MDX.js) expressions
micromark/micromark-extension-mdx-jsx
— support MDX (or MDX.js) JSX
micromark/micromark-extension-mdx-md
— support misc MDX changes
micromark/micromark-extension-mdxjs-esm
— support MDX.js import/exports
wataru-chocola/micromark-extension-definition-list
— support definition lists
SyntaxExtension
A syntax extension is an object whose fields are typically the names of hooks, referring to where constructs “hook” into. The fields at such objects are character codes, mapping to constructs as values.
The built in constructs are an example. See it and existing extensions for inspiration.
HtmlExtension
An HTML extension is an object whose fields are typically
enter or
exit
(reflecting whether a token is entered or exited).
The values at such objects are names of tokens mapping to handlers.
See existing extensions for inspiration.
micromark lets you change markdown syntax, yes, but there are alternatives. The alternatives are often better.
Over the years, many micromark and remark users have asked about their unique goals for markdown. Some exemplary goals are:
rel="nofollow" to external links
These can be solved in different ways and which solution is best is both subjective and dependant on unique needs. Often, there is already a solution in the form of an existing remark or rehype plugin. Respectively, their solutions are:
remark-external-links
rehype-autolink-headings
remark-breaks
rehype-katex
but integrating
abcjs
remark-directive
and a custom plugin or with
rehype-attr
remark-directive
combined with a custom plugin
mdx-js/mdx or
xdm
Looking at these from a higher level, they can be categorized:
Changing the output by transforming syntax trees (1 and 2)
This category is nice as the format remains plain markdown that authors are already familiar with and which will work with existing tools and platforms.
Implementations will deal with the syntax tree
(
mdast) and the ecosystems
remark and rehype.
There are many existing
utilities for working with that tree.
Many remark plugins and rehype plugins also exist.
Using and abusing markdown to add new meaning (3, 4, potentially 5)
This category is similar to Changing the output by transforming syntax trees, but adds a new meaning to certain things which already have semantics in markdown.
Some examples in pseudo code:
* **A list item with the first paragraph bold**
And then more content, is turned into `<dl>` / `<dt>` / `<dd>` elements
Or, the title attributes on links or images is [overloaded](/url 'rel:nofollow')
with a new meaning.
```csv
fenced,code,can,include,data
which,is,turned,into,a,graph
```
```js data can="be" passed=true
// after the code language name
```
HTML, especially comments, could be used as **markers**<!--id="markers"-->
Arbitrary extension mechanism (potentially 5; 6)
This category is nice when content should contain embedded “components”. Often this means it’s required for authors to have some programming experience. There are three good ways to solve arbitrary extensions.
HTML: Markdown already has an arbitrary extension syntax. It works in most places and authors are already familiar with the syntax, but it’s reasonably hard to implement securely. Certain platforms will remove HTML completely, others sanitize it to varying degrees. HTML also supports custom elements. These could be used and enhanced by client side JavaScript or enhanced when transforming the syntax tree.
Generic directives: although a proposal and not supported on most platforms, directives do work with many tools already. They’re not the easiest to author compared to, say, a heading, but sometimes that’s okay. They do have potential: they nicely solve the need for an infinite number of potential extensions to markdown in a single markdown-esque way.
MDX also adds support for components by swapping HTML out for JS(X). JSX is an extension to JavaScript, so MDX is something along the lines of literate programming. This does require knowledge of React (or Vue) and JavaScript, excluding some authors.
Extending markdown syntax (7 and 8)
Extend the syntax of markdown means:
…and it’s hard to do as it requires some in-depth knowledge of JavaScript and parsing. But it’s possible and in certain cases very powerful.
This section shows how to create an extension for micromark that parses “variables” (a way to render some data) and one to turn a default construct off.
Stuck? See
support.md.
micromark supports two types of extensions. Syntax extensions change how markdown is parsed. HTML extensions change how it compiles.
HTML extensions are not always needed, as micromark is often used through
mdast-util-from-markdown to parse to a markdown syntax tree
So instead of an HTML extension a
from-markdown utility is needed.
Then, a
mdast-util-to-markdown utility, which is responsible
for serializing syntax trees to markdown, is also needed.
When developing something for internal use only, you can pick and choose which
parts you need.
When open sourcing your extensions, it should probably contain four parts:
syntax extension, HTML extension,
from-markdown utility, and a
to-markdown
utility.
On to our first case!
Let’s first outline what we want to make: render some data, similar to how Liquid and the like work, in our markdown. It could look like this:
Hello, {planet}!
Turned into:
<p>Hello, Venus!</p>
An opening curly brace, followed by one or more characters, and then a closing
brace.
We’ll then look up
planet in some object and replace the variable with its
corresponding value, to get something like
Venus out.
It looks simple enough, but with markdown there are often a couple more things to think about. For this case, I can see the following:
{{planet}} or meaningful ones such as
{a {pla} net}?
{pla\}net}) and character references
(
{pla}net})?
To keep things as simple as possible, let’s not support a block syntax, see spaces as special, support line endings, or support nested braces. But to learn interesting things, we will support character escapes and -references.
Note that this particular case is already solved quite nicely by
micromark-extension-mdx-expression.
It’s a bit more powerful and does more things, but it can be used to solve this
case and otherwise serve as inspiration.
Create a new folder, enter it, and set up a new package:
mkdir example
cd example
npm init -y
In this example we’ll use ESM, so add
type: 'module' to
package.json:
@@ -2,6 +2,7 @@
"name": "example",
"version": "1.0.0",
"description": "",
+ "type": "module",
"main": "index.js",
"scripts": {
"test": "echo \"Error: no test specified\" && exit 1"
Add a markdown file,
example.md, with the following text:
Hello, {planet}!
{pla\}net} and {pla}net}.
To check if our extension works, add an
example.js module, with the following
code:
import {promises as fs} from 'node:fs'
import {micromark} from 'micromark'
import {variables} from './index.js'
main()
async function main() {
const buf = await fs.readFile('example.md')
const out = micromark(buf, {extensions: [variables]})
console.log(out)
}
While working on the extension, run
node example to see whether things work.
Feel free to add more examples of the variables syntax in
example.md if
needed.
Our extension doesn’t work yet, for one because
micromark is not installed:
npm install micromark --save-dev
…and we need to write our extension.
Let’s do that in
index.js:
export const variables = {}
Although our extension doesn’t do anything, running
node example now somewhat
works!
Much in micromark is based on character codes (see § Preprocess). For this extension, the relevant codes are:
-5
— M-0005 CARRIAGE RETURN (CR)
-4
— M-0004 LINE FEED (LF)
-3
— M-0003 CARRIAGE RETURN LINE FEED (CRLF)
null
— EOF (end of the stream)
92
— U+005C BACKSLASH (
\)
123
— U+007B LEFT CURLY BRACE (
{)
125
— U+007D RIGHT CURLY BRACE (
})
Also relevant are the content types (see § Content types). This extension is a text construct, as it’s parsed alongsides links and such. The content inside it (between the braces) is string, to support character escapes and -references.
Let’s write our extension.
Add the following code to
index.js:
const variableConstruct = {name: 'variable', tokenize: variableTokenize}
export const variables = {text: {123: variableConstruct}}
function variableTokenize(effects, ok, nok) {
return start
function start(code) {
console.log('start:', effects, code);
return nok(code)
}
}
The above code exports an extension with the identifier
variables.
The extension defines a text construct for the character code
123.
The construct has a
name, so that it can be turned off (optional, see next
case), and it has a
tokenize function that sets up a state machine, which
receives
effects and the
ok and
nok states.
ok can be used when successful,
nok when not, and so constructs are a bit
similar to how promises can resolve or reject.
tokenize returns the initial state,
start, which itself receives the current
character code, prints some debugging information, and then returns a call
to
nok.
Ensure that things work by running
node example and see what it prints.
Now we need to define our states and figure out how variables work. Some people prefer sketching a diagram of the flow. I often prefer writing it down in pseudo-code prose. I’ve also found that test driven development works well, where I write unit tests for how it should work, then write the state machine, and finally use a code coverage tool to ensure I’ve thought of everything.
In prose, what we have to code looks like this:
123 as
code, enter a token for the whole (let’s call it
variable), enter a token for the marker (
variableMarker), consume
code, exit the marker token, enter a token for the contents
(
variableString), switch to begin
code is
125, reconsume in nok.
Else, reconsume in inside
code is
-5,
-4,
-3, or
null, reconsume in
nok.
Else, if
code is
125, exit the string token, enter a
variableMarker,
consume
code, exit the marker token, exit the variable token, and switch
to ok.
Else, consume, and remain in inside.
That should be it!
Replace
variableTokenize with the following to include the needed states:
function variableTokenize(effects, ok, nok) {
return start
function start(code) {
effects.enter('variable')
effects.enter('variableMarker')
effects.consume(code)
effects.exit('variableMarker')
effects.enter('variableString')
return begin
}
function begin(code) {
return code === 125 ? nok(code) : inside(code)
}
function inside(code) {
if (code === -5 || code === -4 || code === -3 || code === null) {
return nok(code)
}
if (code === 125) {
effects.exit('variableString')
effects.enter('variableMarker')
effects.consume(code)
effects.exit('variableMarker')
effects.exit('variable')
return ok
}
effects.consume(code)
return inside
}
}
Run
node example again and see what it prints!
The HTML compiler ignores things it doesn’t know, so variables are now removed.
We have our first syntax extension, and it sort of works, but we don’t handle
character escapes and -references yet.
We need to do two things to make that work:
a) skip over
\\ and
\} in our algorithm,
b) tell micromark to parse them.
Change the code in
index.js to support escapes like so:
@@ -23,6 +23,11 @@ function variableTokenize(effects, ok, nok) {
return nok(code)
}
+ if (code === 92) {
+ effects.consume(code)
+ return insideEscape
+ }
+
if (code === 125) {
effects.exit('variableString')
effects.enter('variableMarker')
@@ -35,4 +40,13 @@ function variableTokenize(effects, ok, nok) {
effects.consume(code)
return inside
}
+
+ function insideEscape(code) {
+ if (code === 92 || code === 125) {
+ effects.consume(code)
+ return inside
+ }
+
+ return inside(code)
+ }
}
Finally add support for character references and character escapes between braces by adding a special token that defines a content type:
@@ -11,6 +11,7 @@ function variableTokenize(effects, ok, nok) {
effects.consume(code)
effects.exit('variableMarker')
effects.enter('variableString')
+ effects.enter('chunkString', {contentType: 'string'})
return begin
}
@@ -29,6 +30,7 @@ function variableTokenize(effects, ok, nok) {
}
if (code === 125) {
+ effects.exit('chunkString')
effects.exit('variableString')
effects.enter('variableMarker')
effects.consume(code)
Tokens with a
contentType will be replaced by postprocess (see
§ Postprocess) by the tokens belonging to that content type.
Up next is an HTML extension to replace variables with data.
Change
example.js to use one like so:
@@ -1,11 +1,12 @@
import {promises as fs} from 'node:fs'
import {micromark} from 'micromark'
-import {variables} from './index.js'
+import {variables, variablesHtml} from './index.js'
main()
async function main() {
const buf = await fs.readFile('example.md')
- const out = micromark(buf, {extensions: [variables]})
+ const html = variablesHtml({planet: '1', 'pla}net': '2'})
+ const out = micromark(buf, {extensions: [variables], htmlExtensions: [html]})
console.log(out)
}
And add the HTML extension,
variablesHtml, to
index.js like so:
@@ -52,3 +52,19 @@ function variableTokenize(effects, ok, nok) {
return inside(code)
}
}
+
+export function variablesHtml(data = {}) {
+ return {
+ enter: {variableString: enterVariableString},
+ exit: {variableString: exitVariableString},
+ }
+
+ function enterVariableString() {
+ this.buffer()
+ }
+
+ function exitVariableString() {
+ var id = this.resume()
+ if (id in data) {
+ this.raw(this.encode(data[id]))
+ }
+ }
+}
variablesHtml is a function that receives an object mapping “variables” to
strings and returns an HTML extension.
The extension hooks two functions to
variableString, one when it starts,
the other when it ends.
We don’t need to do anything to handle the other tokens as they’re already
ignored by default.
enterVariableString calls
buffer, which is a function that “stashes” what
would otherwise be emitted.
exitVariableString calls
resume, which is the inverse of
buffer and
returns the stashed value.
If the variable is defined, we ensure it’s made safe (with
this.encode) and
finally output that (with
this.raw).
It works! We’re done! Of course, it can be better, such as with the following potential features:
micromark-build, and use
uvu/assert,
debug, and
micromark-util-symbol (see § Size & debug)
mdast-util-from-markdown and
mdast-util-to-markdown utilities to parse and serialize the
AST
Sometimes it’s needed to turn a default construct off. That’s possible through a syntax extension. Note that not everything can be turned off (such as paragraphs) and even if it’s possible to turn something off, it could break micromark (such as character escapes).
To disable constructs, refer to them by name in an array at the
disable.null
field of an extension:
import {micromark} from 'micromark'
const extension = {disable: {null: ['codeIndented']}}
console.log(micromark('\ta', {extensions: [extension]}))
Yields:
<p>a</p>
micromark is maintained as a monorepo.
Many of its internals, which are used in
micromark (core) but also useful for
developers of extensions or integrations, are available as separate modules.
Each module maintained here is available in
packages/.
The naming scheme in
packages/ is as follows:
micromark-build
— Small CLI to build dev code into production code
micromark-core-commonmark
— CommonMark constructs used in micromark
micromark-factory-*
— Reusable subroutines used to parse parts of constructs
micromark-util-*
— Reusable helpers often needed when parsing markdown
micromark
— Core module
micromark has two interfaces: buffering (maintained in
micromark/dev/index.js)
and streaming (maintained in
micromark/dev/stream.js).
The first takes all input at once whereas the last uses a Node.js stream to take
input separately.
They thinly wrap how data flows through micromark:
micromark
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| +------------+ +-------+ +-------------+ +---------+ |
| -markdown->+ preprocess +-chunks->+ parse +-events->+ postprocess +-events->+ compile +-html- |
| +------------+ +-------+ +-------------+ +---------+ |
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
The preprocessor
(
micromark/dev/lib/preprocess.js)
takes markdown and turns it into chunks.
A chunk is either a character code or a slice of a buffer in the form of a
string.
Chunks are used because strings are more efficient storage than character codes,
but limited in what they can represent.
For example, the input
ab\ncd is represented as
['ab', -4, 'cd'] in chunks.
A character code is often the same as what
String#charCodeAt() yields but
micromark adds meaning to certain other values.
In micromark, the actual character U+0009 CHARACTER TABULATION (HT) is replaced
by one M-0002 HORIZONTAL TAB (HT) and between 0 and 3 M-0001 VIRTUAL SPACE (VS)
characters, depending on the column at which the tab occurred.
For example, the input
\ta is represented as
[-2, -1, -1, -1, 97] and
a\tb
as
[97, -2, -1, -1, 98] in character codes.
The characters U+000A LINE FEED (LF) and U+000D CARRIAGE RETURN (CR) are
replaced by virtual characters depending on whether they occur together: M-0003
CARRIAGE RETURN LINE FEED (CRLF), M-0004 LINE FEED (LF), and M-0005 CARRIAGE
RETURN (CR).
For example, the input
a\r\nb\nc\rd is represented as
[97, -5, 98, -4, 99, -3, 100] in character codes.
The
0 (U+0000 NUL) character code is replaced by U+FFFD REPLACEMENT CHARACTER
(
�).
The
null code represents the end of the input stream (called eof for end of
file).
The parser
(
micromark/dev/lib/parse.js)
takes chunks and turns them into events.
An event is the start or end of a token amongst other events. Tokens can “contain” other tokens, even though they are stored in a flat list, by entering before and exiting after them.
A token is a span of one or more codes.
Tokens are most of what micromark produces: the built in HTML compiler or other
tools can turn them into different things.
Tokens are essentially names attached to a slice, such as
lineEndingBlank for
certain line endings, or
codeFenced for a whole fenced code.
Sometimes, more info is attached to tokens, such as
_open and
_close by
attention (strong, emphasis) to signal whether the sequence can open or close
an attention run.
These fields have to do with how the parser works, which is complex and not
always pretty.
Certain fields (
previous,
next, and
contentType) are used in many cases:
linked tokens for subcontent.
Linked tokens are used because outer constructs are parsed first.
Take for example:
- *a
b*.
chunkFlow token
linePrefix of the list
chunkFlow token
The two
chunkFlow tokens are linked together and the chunks they span are
passed through the flow tokenizer.
There the chunks are seen as
chunkContent and passed through the content
tokenizer.
There the chunks are seen as a paragraph and seen as
chunkText and passed
through the text tokenizer.
Finally, the attention (emphasis) and data (“raw” characters) is parsed there,
and we’re done!
The parser starts out with a document tokenizer. Document is the top-most content type, which includes containers such as block quotes and lists. Containers in markdown come from the margin and include more constructs on the lines that define them.
Flow represents the sections (block constructs such as ATX and setext
headings, HTML, indented and fenced code, thematic breaks), which like
document are also parsed per line.
An example is HTML, which has a certain starting condition (such as
<script>
on its own line), then continues for a while, until an end condition is found
(such as
</style>).
If that line with an end condition is never found, that flow goes until the end.
Content is zero or more definitions, and then zero or one paragraph. It’s a weird one, and needed to make certain edge cases around definitions spec compliant. Definitions are unlike other things in markdown, in that they behave like text in that they can contain arbitrary line endings, but have to end at a line ending. If they end in something else, the whole definition instead is seen as a paragraph.
The content in markdown first needs to be parsed up to this level to figure out which things are defined, for the whole document, before continuing on with text, as whether a link or image reference forms or not depends on whether it’s defined. This unfortunately prevents a true streaming markdown parser.
Text contains phrasing content (rich inline text: autolinks, character escapes and -references, code, hard breaks, HTML, images, links, emphasis, strong).
String is a limited text-like content type which only allows character references and character escapes. It exists in things such as identifiers (media references, definitions), titles, or URLs and such.
Constructs are the things that make up markdown. Some examples are lists, thematic breaks, or character references.
Note that, as a general rule of thumb, markdown is really weird. It’s essentially made up of edge cases rather than logical rules. When browsing the built in constructs, or venturing to build your own, you’ll find confusing new things and run into complex custom hooks.
One more reasonable construct is the thematic break
(see code).
It’s an object that defines a
name and a
tokenize function.
Most of what constructs do is defined in their required
tokenize function,
which sets up a state machine to handle character codes streaming in.
The postprocessor
(
micromark/dev/lib/postprocess.js)
is a small step that takes events, ensures all their
nested content is parsed, and returns the modified events.
The compiler
(
micromark/dev/lib/compile.js)
takes events and turns them into HTML.
While micromark was created mostly to advance markdown parsing irrespective of
compiling to HTML, the common case of doing so is built in.
A built in HTML compiler is useful because it allows us to check for compliancy
to CommonMark, the de facto norm of markdown, specified in roughly 650
input/output cases.
The parsing parts can still be used separately to build ASTs, CSTs, or many
other output formats.
The compiler has an interface that accepts lists of events instead of the whole at once, but because markdown can’t truly stream, events are buffered before compiling and outputting the final result.
To support GFM (autolink literals, strikethrough, tables, and tasklists) use
micromark-extension-gfm.
Say we have a file like this:
# GFM
## Autolink literals
www.example.com, https://example.com, and contact@example.com.
## Footnote
A note[^1]
[^1]: Big note.
## Strikethrough
~one~ or ~~two~~ tildes.
## Table
| a | b | c | d |
| - | :- | -: | :-: |
## Tag filter
<plaintext>
## Tasklist
* [ ] to do
* [x] done
Then do something like this:
import fs from 'node:fs'
import {micromark} from 'micromark'
import {gfm, gfmHtml} from 'micromark-extension-gfm'
const doc = fs.readFileSync('example.md')
console.log(micromark(doc, {extensions: [gfm()], htmlExtensions: [gfmHtml()]}))
<h1>GFM</h1>
<h2>Autolink literals</h2>
<p><a href="http://www.example.com">www.example.com</a>, <a href="https://example.com">https://example.com</a>, and <a href="mailto:contact@example.com">contact@example.com</a>.</p>
<h2>Footnote</h2>
<p>A note<sup><a href="#user-content-fn-1" id="user-content-fnref-1" data-footnote-ref="" aria-describedby="footnote-label">1</a></sup></p>
<h2>Strikethrough</h2>
<p><del>one</del> or <del>two</del> tildes.</p>
<h2>Table</h2>
<table>
<thead>
<tr>
<th>a</th>
<th align="left">b</th>
<th align="right">c</th>
<th align="center">d</th>
</tr>
</thead>
</table>
<h2>Tag filter</h2>
<plaintext>
<h2>Tasklist</h2>
<ul>
<li><input disabled="" type="checkbox"> to do</li>
<li><input checked="" disabled="" type="checkbox"> done</li>
</ul>
<section data-footnotes="" class="footnotes"><h2 id="footnote-label" class="sr-only">Footnotes</h2>
<ol>
<li id="user-content-fn-1">
<p>Big note. <a href="#user-content-fnref-1" data-footnote-backref="" class="data-footnote-backref" aria-label="Back to content">↩</a></p>
</li>
</ol>
</section>
To support math use
micromark-extension-math.
Say we have a file like this:
Lift($L$) can be determined by Lift Coefficient ($C_L$) like the following equation.
$$
L = \frac{1}{2} \rho v^2 S C_L
$$
Then do something like this:
import fs from 'node:fs'
import {micromark} from 'micromark'
import {math, mathHtml} from 'micromark-extension-math'
const doc = fs.readFileSync('example.md')
console.log(micromark(doc, {extensions: [math], htmlExtensions: [mathHtml()]}))
<p>Lift(<span class="math math-inline"><span class="katex">…</span></span>) can be determined by Lift Coefficient (<span class="math math-inline"><span class="katex">…</span></span>) like the following equation.</p>
<div class="math math-display"><span class="katex-display"><span class="katex">…</span></span></div>
A higher level project,
mdast-util-from-markdown, can give
you an AST.
import fromMarkdown from 'mdast-util-from-markdown' // This wraps micromark.
const result = fromMarkdown('## Hello, *world*!')
console.log(result.children[0])
Yields:
{
type: 'heading',
depth: 2,
children: [
{type: 'text', value: 'Hello, ', position: [Object]},
{type: 'emphasis', children: [Array], position: [Object]},
{type: 'text', value: '!', position: [Object]}
],
position: {
start: {line: 1, column: 1, offset: 0},
end: {line: 1, column: 19, offset: 18}
}
}
Another level up is remark, which provides a nice interface and hundreds of plugins.
The first definition of “Markdown” gave several examples of how it worked,
showing input Markdown and output HTML, and came with a reference implementation
(
Markdown.pl).
When new implementations followed, they mostly followed the first definition,
but deviated from the first implementation, and added extensions, thus making
the format a family of formats.
Some years later, an attempt was made to standardize the differences between implementations, by specifying how several edge cases should be handled, through more input and output examples. This is known as CommonMark, and many implementations now work towards some degree of CommonMark compliancy. Still, CommonMark describes what the output in HTML should be given some input, which leaves many edge cases up for debate, and does not answer what should happen for other output formats.
micromark passes all tests from CommonMark and has many more tests to match the CommonMark reference parsers. Finally, it comes with CMSM, which describes how to parse markup, instead of documenting input and output examples.
The syntax of markdown can be described in Backus–Naur form (BNF) as:
markdown = .*
No, that’s not a typo: markdown has no syntax errors; anything thrown at it renders something.
There are many other markdown parsers out there and maybe they’re better suited
to your use case!
Here is a short comparison of a couple in JavaScript.
Note that this list is made by the folks who make
micromark and
remark, so
there is some bias.
Note: these are, in fact, not really comparable: micromark (and remark) focus on completely different things than other markdown parsers do. Sure, you can generate HTML from markdown with them, but micromark (and remark) are created for (abstract or concrete) syntax trees—to inspect, transform, and generate content, so that you can make things like MDX, Prettier, or Gatsby.
micromark can be used in two different ways.
It can either be used, optionally with existing extensions, to get HTML easily.
Or, it can give tremendous power, such as access to all tokens with positional
info, at the cost of being hard to get into.
It’s super small, pretty fast, and has 100% CommonMark compliance.
It has syntax extensions, such as supporting 100% GFM compliance (with
micromark-extension-gfm), but they’re rather complex to write.
It’s the newest parser on the block, which means it’s fresh and well suited for
contemporary markdown needs, but it’s also battle-tested, and already the 3rd
most popular markdown parser in JavaScript.
If you’re looking for fine grained control, use micromark. If you just want HTML from markdown, use micromark.
remark is the most popular markdown parser.
It’s built on top of
micromark and boasts syntax trees.
For an analogy, it’s like if Babel, ESLint, and more, were one project.
It supports the syntax extensions that micromark has (so it’s 100% CM compliant
and can be 100% GFM compliant), but most of the work is done in plugins that
transform or inspect the tree, and there’s tons of them.
Transforming the tree is relatively easy: it’s a JSON object that can be
manipulated directly.
remark is stable, widely used, and extremely powerful for handling complex data.
You probably should use remark.
marked is the oldest markdown parser on the block. It’s been around for ages, is battle tested, small, popular, and has a bunch of extensions, but doesn’t match CommonMark or GFM, and is unsafe by default.
If you have markdown you trust and want to turn it into HTML without a fuss, and don’t care about perfect compatibility with CommonMark or GFM, but do appreciate a small bundle size and stability, use marked.
markdown-it is a good, stable, and essentially CommonMark compliant markdown parser, with (optional) support for some GFM features as well. It’s used a lot as a direct dependency in packages, but is rather big. It shines at syntax extensions, where you want to support not just markdown, but your (company’s) version of markdown.
If you need a couple of custom syntax extensions to your otherwise CommonMark-compliant markdown, and want to get HTML out, use markdown-it.
There are lots of other markdown parsers!
Some say they’re small, or fast, or that they’re CommonMark compliant—but
that’s not always true.
This list is not supposed to be exhaustive (but it’s the most relevant ones).
This list of markdown parsers is a snapshot in time of why (not) to use
(alternatives to)
micromark: they’re all good choices, depending on what your
goals are.
micromark is tested with the ~650 CommonMark tests and more than 1.2k extra tests confirmed with CM reference parsers. These tests reach all branches in the code, which means that this project has 100% code coverage. Finally, we use fuzz testing to ensure micromark is stable, reliable, and secure.
To build, format, and test the codebase, use
$ npm test after clone and
install.
The
$ npm run test-api and
$ npm run test-coverage scripts check either the
unit tests, or both them and their coverage, respectively.
The
$ npm run test-fuzz script does fuzz testing for 15 minutes.
The timeout is provided by GNU coreutils timeout(1), which might not be
available on your system.
Either install
timeout or remove that part temporarily from the script and
manually exit the program after a while.
micromark is really small. A ton of time went into making sure it minifies well, by the way code is written but also through custom build scripts to pre-evaluate certain expressions. Furthermore, care went into making it compress well with gzip and brotli.
Normally, you’ll use the pre-evaluated version of micromark. While developing, debugging, or testing your code, you should switch to use code instrumented with assertions and debug messages:
node --conditions development module.js
To see debug messages, use a
DEBUG env variable set to
micromark:
DEBUG="*" node --conditions development module.js
micromark adheres to semver since 3.0.0.
The typical security aspect discussed for markdown is cross-site scripting
(XSS) attacks.
Markdown itself is safe if it does not include embedded HTML or dangerous
protocols in links/images (such as
javascript: or
data:).
micromark makes any markdown safe by default, even if HTML is embedded or
dangerous protocols are used, as it encodes or drops them.
Turning on the
allowDangerousHtml or
allowDangerousProtocol options for
user-provided markdown opens you up to XSS attacks.
Another security aspect is DDoS attacks. For example, an attacker could throw a 100mb file at micromark, in which case the JavaScript engine will run out of memory and crash. It is also possible to crash micromark with smaller payloads, notably when thousands of links, images, emphasis, or strong are opened but not closed. It is wise to cap the accepted size of input (500kb can hold a big book) and to process content in a different thread or worker so that it can be stopped when needed.
Using extensions might also be unsafe, refer to their documentation for more information.
For more information on markdown sanitation, see
improper-markup-sanitization.md by @chalker.
See
security.md in
micromark/.github for how to
submit a security report.
See
contributing.md in
micromark/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organisation, or community you agree to abide by its terms.
Over the summer of 2018, micromark was planned, and the idea shared in August with a couple of friends and potential sponsors. The problem I (@wooorm) had was that issues were piling up in remark and other repos, but my day job (teaching) was fun, fulfilling, and deserved time too. It was getting hard to combine the two. The thought was to feed two birds with one scone: fix the issues in remark with a new markdown parser (codename marydown) while being financially supported by sponsors building fancy stuff on top, such as Gatsby, Contentful, and Vercel (ZEIT at the time). @johno was making MDX on top of remark at the time (important historical note: several other folks were working on JSX + markdown too). We bundled our strengths: MDX was getting some traction and we thought together we could perhaps make something sustainable.
In November 2018, we launched with the idea for micromark to solve all existing bugs, sustaining the existing hundreds of projects, and furthering the exciting high-level project MDX. We pushed a single name: unified (which back then was a small but essential part of the chain). Gatsby and Vercel were immediate sponsors. We didn’t know whether it would work, and it worked. But now you have a new problem: you are getting some financial support (much more than other open source projects) but it’s not enough money for rent, and too much money to print stickers with. You still have your job and issues are still piling up.
At the start of summer 2019, after a couple months of saving up donations, I quit my job and worked on unified through fall. That got the number of open issues down significantly and set up a strong governance and maintenance system for the collective. But when the time came to work on micromark, the money was gone again, so I contracted through winter 2019, and in spring 2020 I could do about half open source, half contracting. One of the contracting gigs was to write a new MDX parser, for which I also documented how to do that with a state machine in prose. That gave me the insight into how the same could be done for markdown: I drafted CMSM, which was some of the core ideas for micromark, but in prose.
In May 2020, Salesforce reached out: they saw the bugs in remark, how micromark could help, and the initial work on CMSM. And they had thousands of Markdown files. In a for open source uncharacteristic move, they decided to fund my work on micromark. A large part of what maintaining open source means, is putting out fires, triaging issues, and making sure users and sponsors are happy, so it was amazing to get several months to just focus and make something new. I remember feeling that this project would probably be the hardest thing I’d work on: yeah, parsers are pretty difficult, but markdown is on another level. Markdown is such a giant stack of edge cases on edge cases on even more weirdness, what a mess. On August 20, 2020, I released 2.0.0, the first working version of micromark. And it’s hard to describe how that moment felt. It was great.