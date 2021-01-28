Microjob

A tiny wrapper for turning Node.js threads in easy-to-use routines for CPU-bound.

Introduction

Microjob is a tiny wrapper for Node.js threads and is intended to perform heavy CPU loads using anonymous functions.

So, Microjob treats Node.js threads as temporary working units: if you need to spawn a long-living thread, then you should use the default API.

From version v0.1.0 microjob uses a Worker Pool 🎉

Microjob follows the same line of the original Node.js documentation: use it only for CPU-bound jobs and not for I/O-bound purposes. Quoting the documentation:

Workers are useful for performing CPU-intensive JavaScript operations; do not use them for I/O, since Node.js’s built-in mechanisms for performing operations asynchronously already treat it more efficiently than Worker threads can.

Microjob can be used with Node.js 12+ without flag. With Node.js 10.5+ you need the --experimental-worker flag activated, otherwise it won't work.

More details explained in: Microjob: a tiny multithreading library for Node.js

Installation

Via npm:

$ npm install --save microjob

Quick Example

( async () => { const { job, start, stop } = require ( "microjob" ); try { await start(); const res = await job( () => { let i = 0 ; for (i = 0 ; i < 1000000 ; i++) { } return i; }); console .log(res); } catch (err) { console .error(err); } finally { await stop(); } })();

Features

🛢️ Worker Pool

🏥 auto self-healing

🙌 easy and simple

🕔 supports both sync and async jobs

🛡️ huge test coverage

📜 well documented

Documentation

Dive deep into the documentation to find more examples: Guide

Known Issues

Known Limitations