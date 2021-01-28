openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mic

microjob

by Vincenzo Ferrari
0.7.0 (see all)

A tiny wrapper for turning Node.js worker threads into easy-to-use routines for heavy CPU loads.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

443

GitHub Stars

2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Threading

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Microjob

npm version Build Status Coverage Status Dependencies

A tiny wrapper for turning Node.js threads in easy-to-use routines for CPU-bound.

Introduction

Microjob is a tiny wrapper for Node.js threads and is intended to perform heavy CPU loads using anonymous functions.

So, Microjob treats Node.js threads as temporary working units: if you need to spawn a long-living thread, then you should use the default API.

From version v0.1.0 microjob uses a Worker Pool 🎉

Microjob follows the same line of the original Node.js documentation: use it only for CPU-bound jobs and not for I/O-bound purposes. Quoting the documentation:

Workers are useful for performing CPU-intensive JavaScript operations; do not use them for I/O, since Node.js’s built-in mechanisms for performing operations asynchronously already treat it more efficiently than Worker threads can.

Microjob can be used with Node.js 12+ without flag. With Node.js 10.5+ you need the --experimental-worker flag activated, otherwise it won't work.

More details explained in: Microjob: a tiny multithreading library for Node.js

Installation

Via npm:

$ npm install --save microjob

Quick Example

(async () => {
  const { job, start, stop } = require("microjob");

  try {
    // start the worker pool
    await start();

    // this function will be executed in another thread
    const res = await job(() => {
      let i = 0;
      for (i = 0; i < 1000000; i++) {
        // heavy CPU load ...
      }

      return i;
    });

    console.log(res); // 1000000
  } catch (err) {
    console.error(err);
  } finally {
    // shutdown worker pool
    await stop();
  }
})();

Features

  • 🛢️ Worker Pool
  • 🏥 auto self-healing
  • 🙌 easy and simple
  • 🕔 supports both sync and async jobs
  • 🛡️ huge test coverage
  • 📜 well documented

Documentation

Dive deep into the documentation to find more examples: Guide

Known Issues

Known Limitations

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

scramjetSimple yet powerful live data computation framework
GitHub Stars
214
Weekly Downloads
6K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
thr
threads🧵 Make web workers & worker threads as simple as a function call.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
115K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
cls
continuation-local-storageimplementation of https://github.com/joyent/node/issues/5243
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
1M
be
bpmn-engineBPMN 2.0 execution engine. Open source javascript workflow engine.
GitHub Stars
651
Weekly Downloads
568
comlink-loaderWebpack loader to offload modules to Worker threads seamlessly using Comlink.
GitHub Stars
586
Weekly Downloads
12K
gre
greenlet🦎 Move an async function into its own thread.
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
1K
See 12 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial