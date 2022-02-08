openbase logo
microgateway-plugins

by apigee
3.2.3 (see all)

Plugins for microgateway, oauth, analytics, spike arrest, etc...

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2K

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

44

Package

Dependencies

20

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Plugins

Overview

This repo contains plugins for the microgateway-core project.

These plugins can be loaded into the microgateway calling the load plugin method

Building a plugin

must contain an init method which returns an object literal with all of the handlers

{
  init:function(config,logger,stats){
    return {
    onrequest:function(req,res,[options],next){
    },
    ...
    }
  }
}

init method must return an object with handler methods for each event

the available handlers are

  • on_request
  • ondata_request
  • onend_request
  • on_response
  • ondata_response
  • onend_response
  • onclose_response
  • onerror_response

The handler signature will look like :

function(sourceRequest,sourceResponse,[options],next){}

  • sourceRequest: the request from the northbound server;

  • sourceResponse the response to the northbound server;

  • options: are the full scope of fields you might need to operate on. 

        const options = {
    targetResponse: options.targetResponse,
    targetRequest: options.targetRequest,
    sourceRequest: options.sourceRequest,
    sourceResponse: options.sourceResponse,
    data: data
  };

  • you must call next with an error if you errored out like

next([err])

