Plugins

Overview

This repo contains plugins for the microgateway-core project.

These plugins can be loaded into the microgateway calling the load plugin method

Building a plugin

must contain an init method which returns an object literal with all of the handlers

{ init : function ( config,logger,stats ) { return { onrequest : function ( req,res,[options],next ) { }, ... } } }

init method must return an object with handler methods for each event

the available handlers are

on_request

ondata_request

onend_request

on_response

ondata_response

onend_response

onclose_response

onerror_response

The handler signature will look like :

function ( sourceRequest,sourceResponse,[options],next ) {}

sourceRequest: the request from the northbound server;

sourceResponse the response to the northbound server;

options: are the full scope of fields you might need to operate on. const options = { targetResponse : options.targetResponse, targetRequest : options.targetRequest, sourceRequest : options.sourceRequest, sourceResponse : options.sourceResponse, data : data };

you must call next with an error if you errored out like