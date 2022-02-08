This repo contains plugins for the microgateway-core project.
These plugins can be loaded into the microgateway calling the load plugin method
must contain an init method which returns an object literal with all of the handlers
{
init:function(config,logger,stats){
return {
onrequest:function(req,res,[options],next){
},
...
}
}
}
init method must return an object with handler methods for each event
the available handlers are
The handler signature will look like :
function(sourceRequest,sourceResponse,[options],next){}
sourceRequest: the request from the northbound server;
sourceResponse the response to the northbound server;
options: are the full scope of fields you might need to operate on.
const options = {
targetResponse: options.targetResponse,
targetRequest: options.targetRequest,
sourceRequest: options.sourceRequest,
sourceResponse: options.sourceResponse,
data: data
};
you must call next with an error if you errored out like
next([err])