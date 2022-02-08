Microgateway-core is a pass through api proxy that events to plugin middleware. The plugin middleware can implement a variety of functions like oauth, spikearrest, and quotas on your apis.
We have provided some default middleware that you can use in the microgateway-plugin repo.
To use microgateway-core you must initialize microgateway with a config. The config can be instantiated using the microgateway-config repo.
const config = require('microgateway-config');
config.init({source:'<somepath.to.a.yaml.file>', targetDir:'<path.to.write.new.config>', targetFile:'<file.name.of.new.config>'});
const Gateway = require('microgateway-core');
const plugin = {
init:(config,logging,stats)=>{
return {
onrequest:(req,res,options,cb) => {
cb();
}
}
}
}
config.get({source:'same.yaml',keys:{key: '', secret: ''}},(err,config)=>{
const gateway = Gateway(config);
gateway.addPlugin('my-plugin', plugin.init);
gateway.start((server)=>{
});
});
For more info on usage we use the microgateway-core to power our microgateway product. We use a command line utility here. https://github.com/apigee/microgateway-cli