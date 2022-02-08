openbase logo
microgateway-core

by apigee
3.2.3

Microgateway server core, executes main port forwarding logic when fed config and plugins

Readme

Microgateway-Core

Microgateway-core is a pass through api proxy that events to plugin middleware. The plugin middleware can implement a variety of functions like oauth, spikearrest, and quotas on your apis.

We have provided some default middleware that you can use in the microgateway-plugin repo.

Usage

To use microgateway-core you must initialize microgateway with a config. The config can be instantiated using the microgateway-config repo.

const config = require('microgateway-config');
config.init({source:'<somepath.to.a.yaml.file>', targetDir:'<path.to.write.new.config>', targetFile:'<file.name.of.new.config>'});
const Gateway = require('microgateway-core');
const plugin = {
    init:(config,logging,stats)=>{
        return {
            onrequest:(req,res,options,cb) => {
                cb();
            }
        }
    }
}
config.get({source:'same.yaml',keys:{key: '', secret: ''}},(err,config)=>{
    const gateway = Gateway(config);
    gateway.addPlugin('my-plugin', plugin.init);
    gateway.start((server)=>{
    });
});

More info

For more info on usage we use the microgateway-core to power our microgateway product. We use a command line utility here. https://github.com/apigee/microgateway-cli

