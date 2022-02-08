Microgateway-core is a pass through api proxy that events to plugin middleware. The plugin middleware can implement a variety of functions like oauth, spikearrest, and quotas on your apis.

We have provided some default middleware that you can use in the microgateway-plugin repo.

Usage

To use microgateway-core you must initialize microgateway with a config. The config can be instantiated using the microgateway-config repo.

const config = require ( 'microgateway-config' ); config.init({ source : '<somepath.to.a.yaml.file>' , targetDir : '<path.to.write.new.config>' , targetFile : '<file.name.of.new.config>' }); const Gateway = require ( 'microgateway-core' ); const plugin = { init : ( config,logging,stats )=> { return { onrequest : ( req,res,options,cb ) => { cb(); } } } } config.get({ source : 'same.yaml' , keys :{ key : '' , secret : '' }},(err,config)=>{ const gateway = Gateway(config); gateway.addPlugin( 'my-plugin' , plugin.init); gateway.start( ( server )=> { }); });

More info

For more info on usage we use the microgateway-core to power our microgateway product. We use a command line utility here. https://github.com/apigee/microgateway-cli