microframework

by typestack
0.6.4

[deprecated] Microframework is a simple tool that allows you to execute your modules in proper order, helping you to organize bootstrap code in your application.

Readme

Microframework

Microframework is deprecated, please use routing-controllers instead!

Microframework is a simple tool that allows you to execute and configure your modules (called loaders) in a proper order, helping you to organize bootstrap code in your application.

Usage

First, install microframework:

npm i microframework

Second, create a simple "loader" named expressLoader. Loader is a place where you can configure all your modules during microframework bootstrap. All loaders are executed one by one in a sequential order.

import { MicroframeworkSettings } from 'microframework';

export function expressLoader(settings: MicroframeworkSettings) {
  // create express app
  const app = express();

  // register all routes, Routes are just routes that should be stored outside of this module
  const routes: any = Routes;
  Object.keys(routes).forEach(routePath => app.get(routePath, routes[routePath]));

  // run application to listen on given port
  app.listen(3000);

  // your loader also can return a promise and microframework will wait for it in a proper order
}

Create app.ts and bootstrap a microframework and your express loader:

import { bootstrapMicroframework } from 'microframework';
import { expressLoader } from './expressLoader';

bootstrapMicroframework([expressLoader])
  .then(() => console.log('Application is up and running.'))
  .catch(error => console.log('Application is crashed: ' + error));

That's all. You can do same for other loaders. Take a look on sample to understand better how concept of loaders and their bootstrapping in microframework.

Settings

You can specify additional options to microframework.

  • logo - Logo needs to be used before application launches. To use logo ansi-art node module should be installed.
  • showBootstrapTime - If set to true then framework shows how much time was spend to bootstrap microframework.
  • bootstrapTimeout - Number of milliseconds to wait before framework will bootstrap.

Example of using settings:

import { bootstrapMicroframework } from 'microframework';
import { expressLoader } from './expressLoader';

bootstrapMicroframework({
  config: {
    logo: 'MyApp',
    showBootstrapTime: true,
    bootstrapTimeout: 10,
  },
  loaders: [
    expressLoader,
    // ...
  ],
})
  .then(() => console.log('Application is up and running.'))
  .catch(error => console.log('Application is crashed: ' + error));

Sharing data across loaders

Sometimes few loaders need to communicate between each other and use shared data. For such purpose you can store the data in settings object passed to each loader and use stored data across all other loaders. For example:

import { MicroframeworkSettings } from 'microframework';

export function expressLoader(settings: MicroframeworkSettings) {
  // create express app
  const app = express();

  // register all routes, Routes are just routes that should be stored outside of this loader
  const routes: any = Routes;
  Object.keys(routes).forEach(routePath => app.get(routePath, routes[routePath]));

  // run application to listen on given port
  app.listen(3000);

  settings.setData('express_app', app);
}

And another loaders can use data this way:

import { MicroframeworkSettings } from 'microframework';

export function socketIoLoader(settings: MicroframeworkSettings) {
  const io = io();
  io.useExpress(settings.getData('express_app'));
}

Application Shutdown

In the case if you want to shutdown running application you need to do following:

import { bootstrapMicroframework } from 'microframework';
import { expressLoader } from './expressLoader';

bootstrapMicroframework({
  config: {
    logo: 'MyApp',
    showBootstrapTime: true,
    bootstrapTimeout: 10,
  },
  loaders: [
    expressLoader,
    // ...
  ],
})
  .then(framework => {
    // do something before shutdown

    // and shutdown everything
    return framework.shutdown();
  })
  .then(() => {
    // now everything is turned off
  })
  .catch(error => console.log('Application is crashed: ' + error));

All loaders which use resources should release them, for example:

export async function typeormModule(settings: MicroframeworkSettings) {
  const connection = await createConnection({
    driver: {
      type: 'mysql',
      host: 'localhost',
      username: 'test',
      password: 'test',
      database: 'test',
    },
  });

  settings.onShutdown(() => connection.close()); // closing connection on microframework shutdown
}

