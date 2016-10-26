A cross browser JavaScript microformats parser, which can also be used to build browser extensions. This is library is built into the Firefox browser as an internal component
Using Bower:
$ bower install microformat-shiv
Simple parse of a HTML document or a selected part of a HTML document.
<script src="microformat-shiv.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
var items;
items = Microformats.get()
// do something with data `items`
</script>
Using options
<script src="microformat-shiv.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
var items,
options;
options = {'filters': ['h-card']};
var items = Microformats.get( options )
// do something with data `items`
</script>
Targeting just part of a HTML document
<script src="microformat-shiv.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
var items,
options;
options = {
'filters': ['h-card'],
'node': document.getElementById('target')
};
var items = Microformats.get( options )
// do something with data `items`
</script>
Parsing a HTML string
<script src="microformat-shiv.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
var items,
options;
options = {
'baseUrl': 'http://glennjones.net',
'html': '<a class="h-card" href="/about.html">Glenn</a>'
};
var items = Microformats.get( options )
// do something with data `items`
</script>
Note: The
baseUrl is optional and is used to resolve relative URLs
html - (String) the HTML to be parsed (only
get and
count methods);
node - (DOM element) the element to be parsed - the default is the current browser document
baseUrl - (String) optional URL used to resolve relative URLs
filter - (Array) microformat types returned - i.e.
['h-card'] - always adds
rels
textFormat - (String) text style
whitespacetrimmed or
normalised default is
whitespacetrimmed
dateFormat - (String) the ISO date profile
auto,
microformat2,
w3c
rfc3339 or
html5 default is
auto
add - (Array) adds microformat version 1 definitions
I would recommend always setting the
textFormat option to
normalised. This is not part of the microformat parsing rules, but in most cases provides more usable output.
These options are part of ongoing specification development. They maybe removed or renamed in the future.
lang (Boolean) Parses and adds the language value to e-* default is false
parseLatLonGeo (Boolean) Parse geo date written as latlon i.e. 30.267991;-97.739568
default is
false
JSON output. This is an example of a parsed
h-card microformat.
{
"items": [{
"type": ["h-card"],
"properties": {
"url": ["http://blog.lizardwrangler.com/"],
"name": ["Mitchell Baker"],
"org": ["Mozilla Foundation"],
"note": ["Mitchell is responsible for setting the direction Mozilla ..."],
"category": ["Strategy", "Leadership"]
}
}],
"rels": {},
"rel-urls": {}
}
JSON output with error.
{
"items":[],
"rels": {},
"rel-urls": {}
"errors":["No options.node was provided and no global document object could be found."]
}
Given an HTML DOM node it will return its first parent microformat.
<script src="microformat-shiv.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
var items,
node = document.getElementById('target');
items = Microformats.getParent( node )
// do something with data `items`
</script>
The
getParent method takes the same
options as the
get method. The one difference is how the
options.filters property affects the output. Adding a filter list to
getParent will allow the search for a parent to pass through microformats you do not want to target.
<script src="microformat-shiv.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
var items,
options = {'filters': ['h-entry']},
node = document.getElementById('target');
items = Microformats.getParent( node, options )
// do something with data `items`
</script>
The
count method returns the number of each microformat type found. It does not do a full parse so it is much quicker
than
get and can be used for tasks such as adding notifications to the UI. The method can take an
options object as a parameter.
<script src="microformat-shiv.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
var counts = Microformats.count()
// do something with counts data
</script>
Output
{
'h-event': 1,
'h-card': 2,
'rels': 6
}
The
isMicroformat method returns whether a node has a valid microformats class. It currently does not consider
rel=* a microformat. The method can take an
options object as a second parameter.
<script src="microformat-shiv.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
var node = document.getElementById('target');
var isVaild = Microformats.isMicroformat( node );
// do something with isVaild boolean
</script>
The
hasMicroformats method returns whether a document or node has any valid microformats class. It currently does
not take
rel=* microformats into account. The method can take an
options object as a second parameter.
<script src="microformat-shiv.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
var isVaild,
node = document.getElementById('target');
isVaild = Microformats.isMicroformat( node );
// do something with isVaild boolean
</script>
The library has two properties to help identify how up-to-date it is:
version (String) internal version number
livingStandard (String ISO Date) the current https://github.com/microformats/tests used.
Desktop
Note some earlier browsers will need the ES5-shim.js file.
The library has all the version 1 definitions built-in, but you can add new definitions using
options.add if you wish. Below is an example of a definitions object. More can be found in the directory
lib/maps. You do not need to add new definition objects if you are using microformats version 2.
{
root: 'hpayment',
name: 'h-payment',
properties: {
'amount': {},
'currency': {}
}
}
The library code comes in two versions
microformats-shiv.js and
microformat-shiv-modern.js. The modern version used by Mozilla in Firefox does not include the polyfills for
DOMParser.
This version of the library can only be used with modern browser which support these features.