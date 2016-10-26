openbase logo
ms

microformat-shiv

by Glenn Jones
2.0.3 (see all)

A light weight cross browser JavaScript microformats parser

Overview

Readme

microformat-shiv

A cross browser JavaScript microformats parser, which can also be used to build browser extensions. This is library is built into the Firefox browser as an internal component

Installation

Using Bower:

$ bower install microformat-shiv

Methods

get

Simple parse of a HTML document or a selected part of a HTML document.

    <script src="microformat-shiv.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
    <script type="text/javascript">
        var items;

        items = Microformats.get()
        // do something with data `items`
    </script>

Using options

    <script src="microformat-shiv.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
    <script type="text/javascript">
        var items,
            options;

        options = {'filters': ['h-card']};
        var items = Microformats.get( options )
        // do something with data `items`
    </script>

Targeting just part of a HTML document

    <script src="microformat-shiv.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
    <script type="text/javascript">
        var items,
            options;

        options = {
            'filters': ['h-card'],
            'node': document.getElementById('target')
        };
        var items = Microformats.get( options )
        // do something with data `items`
    </script>

Parsing a HTML string

    <script src="microformat-shiv.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
    <script type="text/javascript">
        var items,
            options;

        options = {
            'baseUrl': 'http://glennjones.net',
            'html': '<a class="h-card" href="/about.html">Glenn</a>'
        };
        var items = Microformats.get( options )
        // do something with data `items`
    </script>

Note: The baseUrl is optional and is used to resolve relative URLs

Options

  • html - (String) the HTML to be parsed (only get and count methods);
  • node - (DOM element) the element to be parsed - the default is the current browser document
  • baseUrl - (String) optional URL used to resolve relative URLs
  • filter - (Array) microformat types returned - i.e. ['h-card'] - always adds rels
  • textFormat - (String) text style whitespacetrimmed or normalised default is whitespacetrimmed
  • dateFormat - (String) the ISO date profile auto, microformat2, w3c rfc3339 or html5 default is auto
  • add - (Array) adds microformat version 1 definitions

I would recommend always setting the textFormat option to normalised. This is not part of the microformat parsing rules, but in most cases provides more usable output.

Experimental options

These options are part of ongoing specification development. They maybe removed or renamed in the future.

  • lang (Boolean) Parses and adds the language value to e-* default is false
  • parseLatLonGeo (Boolean) Parse geo date written as latlon i.e. 30.267991;-97.739568 default is false

Output

JSON output. This is an example of a parsed h-card microformat.

    {
        "items": [{
            "type": ["h-card"],
             "properties": {
                "url": ["http://blog.lizardwrangler.com/"],
                "name": ["Mitchell Baker"],
                "org": ["Mozilla Foundation"],
                "note": ["Mitchell is responsible for setting the direction Mozilla ..."],
                "category": ["Strategy", "Leadership"]
             }
        }],
        "rels": {},
        "rel-urls": {}
    }

JSON output with error.

    {
        "items":[],
        "rels": {},
        "rel-urls": {}
        "errors":["No options.node was provided and no global document object could be found."]
    }

getParent

Given an HTML DOM node it will return its first parent microformat.

    <script src="microformat-shiv.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
    <script type="text/javascript">
        var items,
            node = document.getElementById('target');

        items = Microformats.getParent( node )
        // do something with data `items`
    </script>

The getParent method takes the same options as the get method. The one difference is how the options.filters property affects the output. Adding a filter list to getParent will allow the search for a parent to pass through microformats you do not want to target.

    <script src="microformat-shiv.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
    <script type="text/javascript">
        var items,
            options = {'filters': ['h-entry']},
            node = document.getElementById('target');

        items = Microformats.getParent( node, options )
        // do something with data `items`
    </script>

Count

The count method returns the number of each microformat type found. It does not do a full parse so it is much quicker than get and can be used for tasks such as adding notifications to the UI. The method can take an options object as a parameter.

    <script src="microformat-shiv.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
    <script type="text/javascript">
        var counts = Microformats.count()
        // do something with counts data
    </script>

Output

    {
        'h-event': 1,
        'h-card': 2,
        'rels': 6
    }

isMicroformat

The isMicroformat method returns whether a node has a valid microformats class. It currently does not consider rel=* a microformat. The method can take an options object as a second parameter.

    <script src="microformat-shiv.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
    <script type="text/javascript">
        var node = document.getElementById('target');
        var isVaild = Microformats.isMicroformat( node );
        // do something with isVaild boolean
    </script>

hasMicroformats

The hasMicroformats method returns whether a document or node has any valid microformats class. It currently does not take rel=* microformats into account. The method can take an options object as a second parameter.

    <script src="microformat-shiv.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
    <script type="text/javascript">
        var isVaild,
            node = document.getElementById('target');

        isVaild = Microformats.isMicroformat( node );
        // do something with isVaild boolean
    </script>

Version and livingStandard

The library has two properties to help identify how up-to-date it is:

Browser support

Desktop

  • Firefox 45-11
  • Chrome 48-14
  • Opera 30-19 (Version 18 > passes 84% of tests)
  • Safari 9-6 (Version 5 passes 97% of tests)
  • IE 11-9
  • Edge

Mobile

  • iOS 9-5.1 (Version 4 passes 97% of tests)
  • Andriod 5-4 (The only versions I could test)
  • Android Firefox 39 (The only versions I could test)
  • Android Chrome 43 (The only versions I could test)

Note some earlier browsers will need the ES5-shim.js file.

Microformats definitions object

The library has all the version 1 definitions built-in, but you can add new definitions using options.add if you wish. Below is an example of a definitions object. More can be found in the directory lib/maps. You do not need to add new definition objects if you are using microformats version 2.

    {
        root: 'hpayment',
        name: 'h-payment',
        properties: {
            'amount': {},
            'currency': {}
        }
    }

Standard vs Modern

The library code comes in two versions microformats-shiv.js and microformat-shiv-modern.js. The modern version used by Mozilla in Firefox does not include the polyfills for DOMParser. This version of the library can only be used with modern browser which support these features.

License

MIT © Glenn Jones

