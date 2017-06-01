A node.js microformats parser. It is the same codebase as microformat-shiv project, but used the ultra-fast HTML DOM cheerio to parse HTML. The microformat-shiv library is also used in Firefox browser as an internal component.

Installation

Using bower:

$ npm install microformat-node

Methods

Parsing get

Discovery count isMicroformat hasMicroformats



get

The get method parses microformats data from either a html string or a cheerio object.

Simple parse of HTML string.

var Microformats = require ( 'microformat-node' ), options = {}; options.html = '<a class="h-card" href="http://glennjones.net">Glenn</a>' ; Microformats.get(options, function ( err, data ) { });

Simple parse of a Cheerio parsed page

var Microformats = require ( 'microformat-node' ), Cheerio = require ( 'cheerio' ), options = {}; options.node = Cheerio.load( '<a class="h-card" href="http://glennjones.net">Glenn</a>' ); Microformats.get(options, function ( err, data ) { });

Options

html - (String) the html to be parse

- (String) the html to be parse node - (Cheerio DOM object) the element to be parse

- (Cheerio DOM object) the element to be parse filter - (Array) microformats types returned - i.e. ['h-card'] - always adds rels

- (Array) microformats types returned - i.e. - always adds baseUrl - (String) a base URL to resolve any relative URL:s to

- (String) a base URL to resolve any relative URL:s to textFormat - (String) text style whitespacetrimmed or normalised default is whitespacetrimmed

- (String) text style or default is dateFormat - (String) the ISO date profile auto , microformat2 , w3c rfc3339 or html5 default is auto

- (String) the ISO date profile , , or default is add - (Array) adds microformat version 1 definitions

I would recommended always setting textFormat option to normalised . This is not part of the microformat parsing rules, but in most cases provides more usable output.

Experimental Options

These options are part of ongoing specification development. They maybe removed or renamed in future.

lang (Boolean) Parses and adds the language value to e-* default is false

(Boolean) Parses and adds the language value to e-* default is false parseLatLonGeo (Boolean) Parse geo date writen as latlon i.e. 30.267991;-97.739568 default is false

Output

JSON output. This is an example of a parsed h-card microformat.

{ "items" : [{ "type" : [ "h-card" ], "properties" : { "url" : [ "http://blog.lizardwrangler.com/" ], "name" : [ "Mitchell Baker" ], "org" : [ "Mozilla Foundation" ], "note" : [ "Mitchell is responsible for setting the direction Mozilla ..." ], "category" : [ "Strategy" , "Leadership" ] } }], "rels" : {}, "rel-urls" : {} }

Count

The count method returns the number of each microformat type found. It does not do a full parse so it is much quicker than get and can be used for tasks such as adding notifications to the UI. The method can take a options object as a parameter.

var Microformats = require ( 'microformat-node' ), options = {}; options.html = '<a class="h-card" href="http://glennjones.net">Glenn</a>' ; Microformats.count(options, function ( err, data ) { });

Output

{ 'h-event' : 1 , 'h-card' : 2 , 'rels' : 6 }

isMicroformat

The isMicroformat method returns weather a node has a valid microformats class. It currently does not work consider rel=* a microformats. The method can take a options object as a second parameter.

var Microformats = require ( 'microformat-node' ), options = {}; options.html = '<a class="h-card" href="http://glennjones.net">Glenn</a>' ; Microformats.isMicroformat(options, function ( err, isValid ) { });

hasMicroformats

The hasMicroformats method returns weather a document or node has any valid microformats class. It currently does not take rel=* microformats into account. The method can take a options object as a second parameter.

var Microformats = require ( 'microformat-node' ), options = {}; options.html = '<div><a class="h-card" href="http://glennjones.net">Glenn</a></div>' ; Microformats.hasMicroformats(options, function ( err, isValid ) { });

using a promise

There are promise based version of the four public methods, each is appended with the text Async . So the names for promise methods are getAsync , countAsync , isMicroformatAsync and hasMicroformatsAsync .

var Microformats = require ( 'microformat-node' ), options = {}; options.html = '<a class="h-card" href="http://glennjones.net">Glenn</a>' ; Microformats.getAsync(options) .then( function ( data ) { }) .catch( function ( err ) { })

Version and livingStandard

The library has two properties to help identify now up todate it is:

version (String) interanl version number

(String) interanl version number livingStandard (String ISO Date) the current https://github.com/microformats/tests used.

Microformats definitions object

The library has built-in version 1 microformats definitions, but you can add new definitions using options.add if you wish. Below is an example of a definitions object. Examples of existing definitions found in the directory lib/maps . You not need to add new definitions object if your using the microformats version 2.

{ root : 'hpayment' , name : 'h-payment' , properties : { 'amount' : {}, 'currency' : {} } }

Running simple demo page

$ git clone https://github.com/glennjones/microformat-node.git $ cd microformat-node $ npm i $ npm start

Then open http://0.0.0.0:3000

License

MIT © Copyright Glenn Jones