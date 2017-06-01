A node.js microformats parser. It is the same codebase as microformat-shiv project, but used the ultra-fast HTML DOM cheerio to parse HTML. The microformat-shiv library is also used in Firefox browser as an internal component.
Using bower:
$ npm install microformat-node
The
get method parses microformats data from either a
html string or a
cheerio object.
Simple parse of HTML string.
var Microformats = require('microformat-node'),
options = {};
options.html = '<a class="h-card" href="http://glennjones.net">Glenn</a>';
Microformats.get(options, function(err, data){
// do something with data
});
Simple parse of a Cheerio parsed page
var Microformats = require('microformat-node'),
Cheerio = require('cheerio'),
options = {};
options.node = Cheerio.load('<a class="h-card" href="http://glennjones.net">Glenn</a>');
Microformats.get(options, function(err, data){
// do something with data
});
html - (String) the html to be parse
node - (Cheerio DOM object) the element to be parse
filter - (Array) microformats types returned - i.e.
['h-card'] - always adds
rels
baseUrl - (String) a base URL to resolve any relative URL:s to
textFormat - (String) text style
whitespacetrimmed or
normalised default is
whitespacetrimmed
dateFormat - (String) the ISO date profile
auto,
microformat2,
w3c
rfc3339 or
html5 default is
auto
add - (Array) adds microformat version 1 definitions
I would recommended always setting
textFormat option to
normalised. This is not part of the microformat parsing rules, but in most cases provides more usable output.
These options are part of ongoing specification development. They maybe removed or renamed in future.
lang (Boolean) Parses and adds the language value to e-* default is false
parseLatLonGeo (Boolean) Parse geo date writen as latlon i.e. 30.267991;-97.739568
default is
false
JSON output. This is an example of a parsed
h-card microformat.
{
"items": [{
"type": ["h-card"],
"properties": {
"url": ["http://blog.lizardwrangler.com/"],
"name": ["Mitchell Baker"],
"org": ["Mozilla Foundation"],
"note": ["Mitchell is responsible for setting the direction Mozilla ..."],
"category": ["Strategy", "Leadership"]
}
}],
"rels": {},
"rel-urls": {}
}
The
count method returns the number of each microformat type found. It does not do a full parse so it is much quicker
than get and can be used for tasks such as adding notifications to the UI. The method can take a
options object as a parameter.
var Microformats = require('microformat-node'),
options = {};
options.html = '<a class="h-card" href="http://glennjones.net">Glenn</a>';
Microformats.count(options, function(err, data){
// do something with data
});
Output
{
'h-event': 1,
'h-card': 2,
'rels': 6
}
The
isMicroformat method returns weather a node has a valid microformats class. It currently does not work consider
rel=* a microformats. The method can take a
options object as a second parameter.
var Microformats = require('microformat-node'),
options = {};
options.html = '<a class="h-card" href="http://glennjones.net">Glenn</a>';
Microformats.isMicroformat(options, function(err, isValid){
// do something with isValid
});
The
hasMicroformats method returns weather a document or node has any valid microformats class. It currently does
not take rel=* microformats into account. The method can take a
options object as a second parameter.
var Microformats = require('microformat-node'),
options = {};
options.html = '<div><a class="h-card" href="http://glennjones.net">Glenn</a></div>';
Microformats.hasMicroformats(options, function(err, isValid){
// do something with isValid
});
There are promise based version of the four public methods, each is appended with the text
Async. So the names for promise methods are
getAsync,
countAsync,
isMicroformatAsync and
hasMicroformatsAsync.
var Microformats = require('microformat-node'),
options = {};
options.html = '<a class="h-card" href="http://glennjones.net">Glenn</a>';
Microformats.getAsync(options)
.then(function (data) {
// do something with data
})
.catch(function(err){
// do something with err
})
The library has two properties to help identify now up todate it is:
version (String) interanl version number
livingStandard (String ISO Date) the current https://github.com/microformats/tests used.
The library has built-in version 1 microformats definitions, but you can add new definitions using
options.add if you wish. Below is an example of a definitions object. Examples of existing definitions found in the directory
lib/maps. You not need to add new definitions object if your using the microformats version 2.
{
root: 'hpayment',
name: 'h-payment',
properties: {
'amount': {},
'currency': {}
}
}
$ git clone https://github.com/glennjones/microformat-node.git
$ cd microformat-node
$ npm i
$ npm start
Then open http://0.0.0.0:3000
MIT © Copyright Glenn Jones