microflo

by microflo
0.6.6 (see all)

Live dataflow programming for microcontrollers and embedded

Readme

MicroFlo: Live dataflow programming for microcontrollers

Build Status

Unlike most other dataflow runtimes for constrained devices, MicroFlo run standalone on the microcontroller, can be introspected and reconfigured at runtime, and has built-in support for automated testing.

One can program with MicroFlo either:

  • Visually, using Flowhub
  • Textually, using the declarative .fbp DSL or .json definition
  • Programatically, by embedding it and building a graph using the C++ API

MicroFlo is very portable, written in C++03 without exceptions and stdlib. It comes with support for multiple platforms,including Arduino and Embedded Linux. It has been used on many different devices, from Atmel AVR8 to ARM Cortex M0/M1/M3/M4 devices (LPC mbed, TI Tiva/Stellaris), ESP8266 and Raspberry PI.

MicroFlo is designed to integrate with other data-driven programming tools, including msgflo for easy building of distributed systems (IoT).

Using

For visual programming your Arduino, follow the microflo-example-arduino.

Support

Flowhub logo

MicroFlo is a part of Flowhub, a platform for building robust IoT systems and web services.
We offer an Integrated Development Environment and consulting services.

Status

Minimally useful.

  • Works fine for simple programs
  • Components exists for standard I/O on Arduino devices
  • Live programming supported for most changes
  • Basic support for automated testing

MicroFlo in the wild:

  • Jon's fridge thermostat has been running uninterrupted since September 2013.
  • The Ingress table at c-base station, Berlin uses MicroFlo to control the lights. One major upgrade/bugfix since March 2014.
  • The lights on the CNC-milled Christmas tree at Bitraf, Oslo ran for 4 weeks during Christmas 2013.

Contact

When you find issues: file bugs and/or submit pull requests!

Changelog

Past milestones

Extending

For porting MicroFlo to other microcontrollers, see how-microflo-works and target bringup.

License

MicroFlo is released under the MIT license.

Note that the platform MicroFlo runs on (like Arduino), and MicroFlo components may be under other licenses!

