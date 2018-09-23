Unlike most other dataflow runtimes for constrained devices, MicroFlo run standalone on the microcontroller, can be introspected and reconfigured at runtime, and has built-in support for automated testing.
One can program with MicroFlo either:
MicroFlo is very portable, written in C++03 without exceptions and stdlib. It comes with support for multiple platforms,including Arduino and Embedded Linux. It has been used on many different devices, from Atmel AVR8 to ARM Cortex M0/M1/M3/M4 devices (LPC mbed, TI Tiva/Stellaris), ESP8266 and Raspberry PI.
MicroFlo is designed to integrate with other data-driven programming tools, including msgflo for easy building of distributed systems (IoT).
For visual programming your Arduino, follow the microflo-example-arduino.
MicroFlo is a part of Flowhub, a platform for building robust IoT systems and web services.
MicroFlo in the wild:
For porting MicroFlo to other microcontrollers, see how-microflo-works and target bringup.
MicroFlo is released under the MIT license.
Note that the platform MicroFlo runs on (like Arduino), and MicroFlo components may be under other licenses!