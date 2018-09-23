MicroFlo: Live dataflow programming for microcontrollers

Unlike most other dataflow runtimes for constrained devices, MicroFlo run standalone on the microcontroller, can be introspected and reconfigured at runtime, and has built-in support for automated testing.

One can program with MicroFlo either:

Visually, using Flowhub

Textually, using the declarative .fbp DSL or .json definition

Programatically, by embedding it and building a graph using the C++ API

MicroFlo is very portable, written in C++03 without exceptions and stdlib. It comes with support for multiple platforms,including Arduino and Embedded Linux. It has been used on many different devices, from Atmel AVR8 to ARM Cortex M0/M1/M3/M4 devices (LPC mbed, TI Tiva/Stellaris), ESP8266 and Raspberry PI.

MicroFlo is designed to integrate with other data-driven programming tools, including msgflo for easy building of distributed systems (IoT).

Using

For visual programming your Arduino, follow the microflo-example-arduino.

Support

MicroFlo is a part of Flowhub, a platform for building robust IoT systems and web services.

We offer an Integrated Development Environment and consulting services.

Status

Minimally useful.

Works fine for simple programs

Components exists for standard I/O on Arduino devices

Live programming supported for most changes

Basic support for automated testing

MicroFlo in the wild:

Jon's fridge thermostat has been running uninterrupted since September 2013.

The Ingress table at c-base station, Berlin uses MicroFlo to control the lights. One major upgrade/bugfix since March 2014.

The lights on the CNC-milled Christmas tree at Bitraf, Oslo ran for 4 weeks during Christmas 2013.

When you find issues: file bugs and/or submit pull requests!

Changelog

Past milestones

Extending

For porting MicroFlo to other microcontrollers, see how-microflo-works and target bringup.

License

MicroFlo is released under the MIT license.

Note that the platform MicroFlo runs on (like Arduino), and MicroFlo components may be under other licenses!