microEE

A client and server side library for routing events.

I was disgusted by the size of MiniEE (122 sloc, 4.4kb), so I decided a rewrite was in order.

MicroEE is a more satisfying (~50 sloc, ~1200 characters), and passes the same tests as MiniEE (excluding the RegExp support, but including many real-world tests, such as removing a once() callback, and checking for the correct order of once callback removal).

npm install microee

In-browser version

Use the version in ./dist/ . It exports a single global, microee .

To run the in-browser tests, open ./test/index.html in the browser after cloning this repo and doing npm install (to get Mocha).

Usage example: microee.mixin

var MicroEE = require ( 'microee' ); function MyClass ( ) { } MicroEE.mixin(MyClass); MyClass.prototype.foo = function ( ) { }; var obj = new MyClass(); obj.on( 'event' , function ( arg1, arg2 ) { console .log(arg1, arg2); }); obj.emit( 'event' , 'aaa' , 'bbb' );

API

The API is based on Node's EventEmitter.

There are two additional niceties: emitter.when(event, listener) and .mixin() .

Support for emitter.listeners(event) was added in v0.0.6 .

Adds a listener to the end of the listeners array for the specified event.

server.on( 'connection' , function ( stream ) { console .log( 'someone connected!' ); });

Returns emitter, so calls can be chained.

Adds a one time listener for the event. This listener is invoked only the next time the event is fired, after which it is removed.

Returns emitter, so calls can be chained.

Addition to the regular API. If listener returns true, the listener is removed. Useful for waiting for a particular set of parameters on a recurring event e.g. in tests.

Returns emitter, so calls can be chained.

Addition to the regular API. Extends object.prototype with all the microee methods, allowing other classes to act like event emitters.

Execute all listeners on event , with the supplied arguments.

Returns emitter, so calls can be chained.

Remove a listener from the listener array for the specified event.

Removes all listeners, or those of the specified event.

Returns an array of listeners for the specified event.