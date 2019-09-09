Microcosm is a state management tool for React (and similar libraries). Keep track of user actions, cancel requests, and perform optimistic updates with ease.
As of July 2019, Microcosm is no longer in active development. We will continue to maintain it for existing clients, and would be happy to accept contributions to continue support in the future.
It's been a great journey, thanks for taking it with us.
import Microcosm, { get, set } from 'microcosm'
import axios from 'axios'
let repo = new Microcosm()
function getUser (id) {
// This will return a promise. Microcosm automatically handles promises.
// See http://code.viget.com/microcosm/api/actions.html
return axios(`/users/${id}`)
}
// Domains define how a Microcosm should turn actions into new state
repo.addDomain('users', {
getInitialState () {
return {}
},
addUser (users, record) {
// The set helper non-destructively assigns keys to an object
return set(users, record.id, record)
},
register () {
return {
[getUser]: {
done: this.addUser
}
}
}
})
// Push an action, a request to perform some kind of work
let action = repo.push(getUser, 2)
action.onDone(function () {
let user = get(repo.state, ['users', '2'])
console.log(user) // { id: 2, name: "Bob" }
})
// You could also handle errors in a domain's register method
// by hooking into `getUser.error`
action.onError(function () {
alert("Something went terribly wrong!")
})
Other Flux implementations treat actions as static events; the result of calling a dispatch method or resolving some sort of data structure like a Promise.
But what if a user gets tired of waiting for a file to upload, or switches pages before a GET request finishes? What if they dip into a subway tunnel and lose connectivity? They might want to retry a request, cancel it, or just see what’s happening.
The burden of this state often falls on data stores (Domains, in Microcosm) or a home-grown solution for tracking outstanding requests and binding them to related action data. Presentation layer requirements leak into the data layer, making it harder to write tests, reuse code, and accommodate unexpected changes.
Microcosm actions are first-class citizens. An action can move from an
open to
error state if a request fails. Requests that are aborted may move into a
cancelled state. As they change, actions resolve within a greater history of every other action.
This means that applications can make a lot of assumptions about user actions:
This reduces a lot of boilerplate, however it also makes it easier for the presentation layer to handle use-case specific display requirements, like displaying an error, performing an optimistic update, or tracking file upload progress.
npm install --save microcosm
Microcosm is an evolution of Flux that makes it easy to manage complicated async workflows and unique data modeling requirements of complicated UIs.
Microcosm organizes itself around a history of user actions. As those actions move through a set lifecycle, Microcosm reconciles them in the order they were created.
Invoking
push() appends to that history, and returns an
Action object to represent it:
// axios is an AJAX library
// https://github.com/mzabriskie/axios
import axios from 'axios'
function getPlanet (id) {
// axios returns a Promise, handled out of the box
return axios(`/planets/${id}`)
}
let action = repo.push(getPlanet, 'venus')
action.onDone(function (planet) {
console.log(planet.id) // venus
})
A Domain is a collection of side-effect free operations for manipulating data. As actions update, Microcosm uses domains to determine how state should change. Old state comes in, new state comes out:
const PlanetsDomain = {
getInitialState () {
return []
},
addPlanet (planets, record) {
return planets.concat(record)
},
register() {
return {
[getPlanet]: this.addPlanet
}
}
}
repo.addDomain('planets', PlanetsDomain)
By implementing a register method, domains can subscribe to actions. Each action is assigned a unique string identifier. Action type constants are generated automatically.
Microcosm makes it easy to handle pending, loading, cancelled, completed, and failed requests:
const PlanetsDomain = {
// ...handlers
register() {
return {
[getPlanet] : {
open : this.setPending,
update : this.setProgress,
done : this.addPlanet,
error : this.setError,
cancel : this.setCancelled
}
}
}
}
open,
loading,
done,
error and
cancelled are action
states. In our action creator, we can unlock a deeper level of control
by returning a function:
import request from 'superagent'
function getPlanet (id) {
return function (action) {
action.open(id)
let request = request('/planets/' + id)
request.end(function (error, response) {
if (error) {
action.reject(error)
} else {
action.resolve(response.body)
}
})
// Cancellation!
action.onCancel(request.abort)
}
}
First, the action becomes
open. This state is useful when waiting
for something to happen, such as loading. When the request finishes,
if it fails, we reject the action, otherwise we resolve it.
Microcosm actions are cancellable. Invoking
action.cancel() triggers a
cancellation event:
let action = repo.push(getPlanet, 'Pluto')
// Wait, Pluto isn't a planet!
action.cancel()
When
action.cancel() is called, the action will move into a
cancelled state. If a domain doesn't handle a given state no data
operation will occur.
Visit the API documentation for actions to read more.
Whenever an action creator is pushed into a Microcosm, it creates an action to represent it. This gets placed into a tree of all actions that have occurred.
For performance, completed actions are archived and purged from
memory, however passing the
maxHistory option into Microcosm allows
for a compelling debugging story, For example, the time-travelling
Microcosm debugger:
let forever = new Microcosm({ maxHistory: Infinity })
Taken from the Chatbot example.
Microcosm will never clean up an action that precedes incomplete
work When an action moves from
open to
done, or
cancelled, the
historical account of actions rolls back to the last state, rolling
forward with the new action states. This makes optimistic updates simpler
because action states are self cleaning:
import { send } from 'actions/chat'
const Messages = {
getInitialState () {
return []
},
setPending(messages, item) {
return messages.concat({ ...item, pending: true })
},
setError(messages, item) {
return messages.concat({ ...item, error: true })
},
addMessage(messages, item) {
return messages.concat(item)
}
register () {
return {
[send]: {
open: this.setPending,
error: this.setError,
done: this.addMessage
}
}
}
}
In this example, as chat messages are sent, we optimistically update
state with the pending message. At this point, the action is in an
open state. The request has not finished.
On completion, when the action moves into
error or
done, Microcosm
recalculates state starting from the point prior to the
open state
update. The message stops being in a loading state because, as far as
Microcosm is now concerned, it never occured.
Global state management reduces the complexity of change propagation tremendously. However it can make application features such as pagination, sorting, and filtering cumbersome.
How do we maintain the current page we are on while keeping in sync with the total pool of known records?
To accommodate this use case, there is
Microcosm::fork:
const UsersDomain = {
getInitialState() {
return []
},
addUsers(users, next) {
return users.concat(next)
},
register() {
return {
[getUsers]: this.addUsers
}
}
})
const PaginatedUsersDomain {
getInitialState() {
return []
},
addUsers(users, next) {
let page = next.map(user => user.id)
// Reduce the user list down to only what was included
// in the current request
return users.filter(user => page.contains(user.id))
},
register() {
return {
[getUsers]: this.addUsers
}
}
})
let roster = new Microcosm()
let pagination = parent.fork()
roster.addDomain('users', UsersDomain)
pagination.addDomain('users', PaginatedUsersDomain)
// Forks share the same history, so you could also do
// `pagination.push(getUsers, ...)`
roster.push(getUsers, { page: 1 }) // 10 users
roster.push(getUsers, { page: 2 }) // 10 users
// when it finishes...
console.log(roster.state.users.length) // 20
console.log(pagination.state.users.length) // 10
fork returns a new Microcosm, however it shares the same action
history. Additionally, it inherits state updates from its
parent. In this example, we've added special version of the
roster
repo that only keeps track of the current page.
As
getUsers() is called, the
roster will add the new users to the
total pool of records. Forks dispatch sequentially, so the child
pagination repo is able to filter the data set down to only what it
needs.
Fork is an important component of
the
Presenter addon. Presenter is a
special React component that can build a view model around a given
Microcosm state, sending it to child "passive view" components.
All Microcosms sent into a Presenter are forked, granting them a sandbox for data operations specific to a particular part of an application:
class PaginatedUsers extends Presenter {
setup (repo, { page }) {
repo.add('users', PaginatedUsersDomain)
repo.push(getUsers, page)
}
getModel () {
return {
page: state => state.users
}
}
render () {
const { page } = this.model
return <UsersTable users={page} />
}
}
const repo = new Microcosm()
repo.addDomain('users', UsersDomain)
ReactDOM.render(<PaginatedUsers repo={repo} page="1" />, el)
