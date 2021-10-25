It helps you to use microCMS from JavaScript and Node.js applications.
Install npm package.
$ npm install microcms-js-sdk
or
$ yarn add microcms-js-sdk
CDN support.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/microcms-js-sdk@latest/dist/umd/microcms-js-sdk.js"></script>
First, create a client.
const { createClient } = require("microcms-js-sdk"); // CommonJS
import { createClient } from 'microcms-js-sdk'; //ES6
// Initialize Client SDK.
const client = createClient({
serviceDomain: "YOUR_DOMAIN", // YOUR_DOMAIN is the XXXX part of XXXX.microcms.io
apiKey: "YOUR_API_KEY",
});
When using with a browser.
<script>
const { createClient } = microcms;
// Initialize Client SDK.
const client = createClient({
serviceDomain: "YOUR_DOMAIN", // YOUR_DOMAIN is the XXXX part of XXXX.microcms.io
apiKey: "YOUR_API_KEY",
});
</script>
After, How to use
get it below.
client
.get({
endpoint: 'endpoint',
queries: { limit: 20, filters: 'createdAt[greater_than]2021' },
})
.then((res) => console.log(res))
.catch((err) => console.log(err));
client
.get({
endpoint: 'endpoint',
contentId: 'contentId',
queries: { fields: 'title,publishedAt' },
})
.then((res) => console.log(res))
.catch((err) => console.log(err));
And, Api corresponding to each content are also available. example.
// Get list API data
client
.getList({
endpoint: 'endpoint',
})
.then((res) => console.log(res))
.catch((err) => console.log(err));
// Get list API detail data
client
.getListDetail({
endpoint: 'endpoint',
contentId: 'contentId',
})
.then((res) => console.log(res))
.catch((err) => console.log(err));
// Get object API data
client
.getObject({
endpoint: 'endpoint',
})
.then((res) => console.log(res))
.catch((err) => console.log(err));
If you are using TypeScript, use
getList,
getListDetail,
getObject. This internally contains a common type of content.
// Type definition
type Content = {
text: string,
}
/**
* // getList response type
* {
* contents: Content; // This is Content type
* totalCount: number;
* limit: number;
* offset: number;
* }
*/
client.getList<Content>({ //other })
/**
* // getListDetail response type
* {
* id: string;
* createdAt: string;
* updatedAt: string;
* publishedAt: string;
* revisedAt: string;
* text: string; // This is Content type.
* }
*/
client.getListDetail<Content>({ //other })
/**
* // getObject response type
* {
* createdAt: string;
* updatedAt: string;
* publishedAt: string;
* revisedAt: string;
* text: string; // This is Content type.
* }
*/
client.getObject<Content>({ //other })
Apache-2.0