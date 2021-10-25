microCMS JavaScript SDK

It helps you to use microCMS from JavaScript and Node.js applications.

Getting Started

Install

Install npm package.

$ npm install microcms-js-sdk or $ yarn add microcms-js-sdk

CDN support.

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/microcms-js-sdk@latest/dist/umd/microcms-js-sdk.js" > </ script >

How to use

First, create a client.

const { createClient } = require ( "microcms-js-sdk" ); import { createClient } from 'microcms-js-sdk' ; const client = createClient({ serviceDomain : "YOUR_DOMAIN" , apiKey : "YOUR_API_KEY" , });

When using with a browser.

< script > const { createClient } = microcms; const client = createClient({ serviceDomain: "YOUR_DOMAIN" , apiKey: "YOUR_API_KEY" , }); </ script >

After, How to use get it below.

client .get({ endpoint : 'endpoint' , queries : { limit : 20 , filters : 'createdAt[greater_than]2021' }, }) .then( ( res ) => console .log(res)) .catch( ( err ) => console .log(err)); client .get({ endpoint : 'endpoint' , contentId : 'contentId' , queries : { fields : 'title,publishedAt' }, }) .then( ( res ) => console .log(res)) .catch( ( err ) => console .log(err));

And, Api corresponding to each content are also available. example.

client .getList({ endpoint : 'endpoint' , }) .then( ( res ) => console .log(res)) .catch( ( err ) => console .log(err)); client .getListDetail({ endpoint : 'endpoint' , contentId : 'contentId' , }) .then( ( res ) => console .log(res)) .catch( ( err ) => console .log(err)); client .getObject({ endpoint : 'endpoint' , }) .then( ( res ) => console .log(res)) .catch( ( err ) => console .log(err));

TypeScript

If you are using TypeScript, use getList , getListDetail , getObject . This internally contains a common type of content.

type Content = { text: string , } client.getList<Content>({ client.getListDetail<Content>({ client.getObject<Content>({

LICENSE

Apache-2.0