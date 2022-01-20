The zero-configuration bundler for tiny modules, powered by Rollup.
package.json
cli.js +
index.js, etc)
1️⃣ Install by running:
npm i -D microbundle
2️⃣ Set up your
package.json:
{
"name": "foo", // your package name
"type": "module",
"source": "src/foo.js", // your source code
"exports": {
"require": "./dist/foo.cjs", // used for require() in Node 12+
"default": "./dist/foo.modern.js" // where to generate the modern bundle (see below)
},
"main": "./dist/foo.cjs", // where to generate the CommonJS bundle
"module": "./dist/foo.module.js", // where to generate the ESM bundle
"unpkg": "./dist/foo.umd.js", // where to generate the UMD bundle (also aliased as "umd:main")
"scripts": {
"build": "microbundle", // compiles "source" to "main"/"module"/"unpkg"
"dev": "microbundle watch" // re-build when source files change
}
}
3️⃣ Try it out by running
npm run build.
Microbundle produces
esm,
cjs,
umd bundles with your code compiled to syntax that works pretty much everywhere.
While it's possible to customize the browser or Node versions you wish to support using a browserslist configuration, the default setting is optimal and strongly recommended.
In addition to the above formats, Microbundle also outputs a
modern bundle specially designed to work in all modern browsers.
This bundle preserves most modern JS features when compiling your code, but ensures the result runs in 95% of web browsers without needing to be transpiled.
Specifically, it uses Babel's "bugfixes" mode
(previously known as preset-modules) to target the set of browsers that support
<script type="module"> - that allows syntax like async/await, tagged templates, arrow functions, destructured and rest parameters, etc.
The result is generally smaller and faster to execute than the plain
esm bundle.
Take the following source code for example:
// Our source, "src/make-dom.js":
export default async function makeDom(tag, props, children) {
let el = document.createElement(tag);
el.append(...(await children));
return Object.assign(el, props);
}
Compiling the above using Microbundle produces the following
modern and
esm bundles:
This is enabled by default. All you have to do is add an
"exports" field to your
package.json:
{
"main": "./dist/foo.umd.js", // legacy UMD output (for Node & CDN use)
"module": "./dist/foo.module.js", // legacy ES Modules output (for bundlers)
"exports": "./dist/foo.modern.js", // modern ES2017 output
"scripts": {
"build": "microbundle src/foo.js"
}
}
The
"exports" field can also be an object for packages with multiple entry modules:
{
"name": "foo",
"exports": {
".": "./dist/foo.modern.js", // import "foo" (the default)
"./lite": "./dist/lite.modern.js", // import "foo/lite"
"./full": "./dist/full.modern.js" // import "foo/full"
},
"scripts": {
"build": "microbundle src/*.js" // build foo.js, lite.js and full.js
}
}
Microbundle includes two commands -
build (the default) and
watch.
Neither require any options, but you can tailor things to suit your needs a bit if you like.
microbundle – bundles your code once and exits. (alias:
microbundle build)
microbundle watch – bundles your code, then re-bundles when files change.
ℹ️ Microbundle automatically determines which dependencies to inline into bundles based on your
package.json.
Read more about How Microbundle decides which dependencies to bundle, including some example configurations.
Unless overridden via the command line, microbundle uses the
source property in your
package.json to determine which of your JavaScript files to start bundling from (your "entry module").
The filenames and paths for generated bundles in each format are defined by the
main,
umd:main,
module and
exports properties in your
package.json.
{
"source": "src/index.js", // input
"main": "dist/foo.js", // CommonJS output bundle
"umd:main": "dist/foo.umd.js", // UMD output bundle
"module": "dist/foo.m.js", // ES Modules output bundle
"exports": {
"require": "./dist/foo.js", // CommonJS output bundle
"default": "./dist/foo.modern.js", // Modern ES Modules output bundle
},
"types": "dist/foo.d.ts" // TypeScript typings directory
}
When deciding which bundle to use, Node.js 12+ and webpack 5+ will prefer the
exports property, while older Node.js releases use the
main property, and other bundlers prefer the
module field.
For more information about the meaning of the different properties, refer to the Node.js documentation.
For UMD builds, microbundle will use a camelCase version of the
name field in your
package.json as export name.
Alternatively, this can be explicitly by adding an
"amdName" key in your
package.json, or passing the
--name command line argument.
{"type":"module"} in
package.json
Node.js 12.16+ adds a new "ES Module package", which can be enabled by adding
{"type":"module"} to your package.json.
This property changes the default source type of
.js files to be ES Modules instead of CommonJS.
When using
{"type":"module"}, the file extension for CommonJS bundles generated by Microbundle must be changed to
.cjs:
{
"type": "module",
"module": "dist/foo.js", // ES Module bundle
"main": "dist/foo.cjs", // CommonJS bundle
}
Config also can be overridded by the
publishConfig property in your
package.json.
{
"main": "src/index.ts", // this would be used in the dev environment (e.g. Jest)
"publishConfig": {
"source": "src/index.js", // input
"main": "dist/my-library.js", // output
},
"scripts": {
"build": "microbundle"
}
}
By default Microbundle outputs multiple bundles, one bundle per format. A single bundle with a fixed output name can be built like this:
microbundle -i lib/main.js -o dist/bundle.js --no-pkg-main -f umd
Just point the input to a
.ts file through either the cli or the
source key in your
package.json and you’re done.
Microbundle will generally respect your TypeScript config defined in a
tsconfig.json file with notable exceptions being the "target" and "module" settings. To ensure your TypeScript configuration matches the configuration that Microbundle uses internally it's strongly recommended that you set
"module": "ESNext" and
"target": "ESNext" in your
tsconfig.json.
To ensure Microbundle does not process extraneous files, by default it only includes your entry point. If you want to include other files for compilation, such as ambient declarations, make sure to add either "files" or "include" into your
tsconfig.json.
If you're using TypeScript with CSS Modules, you will want to set
"include": ["node_modules/microbundle/index.d.ts"] in your
tsconfig.json to tell TypeScript how to handle your CSS Module imports.
Importing CSS files is supported via
import "./foo.css". By default, generated CSS output is written to disk. The
--css inline command line option will inline generated CSS into your bundles as a string, returning the CSS string from the import:
// with the default external CSS:
import './foo.css'; // generates a minified .css file in the output directory
// with `microbundle --css inline`:
import css from './foo.css';
console.log(css); // the generated minified stylesheet
CSS Modules: CSS files with names ending in
.module.css are treated as a CSS Modules.
To instead treat imported
.css files as modules, run Microbundle with
--css-modules true. To disable CSS Modules for your project, pass
--no-css-modules or
--css-modules false.
The default scope name for CSS Modules is
_[name]__[local]__[hash:base64:5] in watch mode, and
_[hash:base64:5] for production builds.
This can be customized by passing the command line argument
--css-modules "[name]_[hash:base64:7]", using these fields and naming conventions.
|flag
|import
|is css module?
|null
|import './my-file.css';
|❌
|null
|import './my-file.module.css';
|✅
|false
|import './my-file.css';
|❌
|false
|import './my-file.module.css';
|❌
|true
|import './my-file.css';
|✅
|true
|import './my-file.module.css';
|✅
Microbundle is able to detect and bundle Module Workers when generating bundles in the
es,
umd and
modern formats. To use this feature, instantiate your Web Worker as follows:
worker = new Worker(new URL('./worker.js', import.meta.url), { type: 'module' });
// or simply:
worker = new Worker('./worker.js', { type: 'module' });
... then add the
--workers flag to your build command:
microbundle --workers
For more information see @surma/rollup-plugin-off-main-thread.
To achieve the smallest possible bundle size, libraries often wish to rename internal object properties or class members to smaller names - transforming
this._internalIdValue to
this._i. Microbundle doesn't do this by default, however it can be enabled by creating a
mangle.json file (or a
"mangle" property in your package.json). Within that file, you can specify a regular expression pattern to control which properties should be mangled. For example: to mangle all property names beginning an underscore:
{
"mangle": {
"regex": "^_"
}
}
It's also possible to configure repeatable short names for each mangled property, so that every build of your library has the same output. See the wiki for a complete guide to property mangling in Microbundle.
The
--define option can be used to inject or replace build-time constants when bundling. In addition to injecting string or number constants, prefixing the define name with
@ allows injecting JavaScript expressions.
|Build command
|Source code
|Output
microbundle --define VERSION=2
console.log(VERSION)
console.log(2)
microbundle --define API_KEY='abc123'
console.log(API_KEY)
console.log("abc123")
microbundle --define @assign=Object.assign
assign(a, b)
Object.assign(a, b)
Usage
$ microbundle <command> [options]
Available Commands
build Build once and exit
watch Rebuilds on any change
For more info, run any command with the `--help` flag
$ microbundle build --help
$ microbundle watch --help
Options
-v, --version Displays current version
-i, --entry Entry module(s)
-o, --output Directory to place build files into
-f, --format Only build specified formats (any of modern,esm,cjs,umd or iife) (default modern,esm,cjs,umd)
-w, --watch Rebuilds on any change (default false)
--pkg-main Outputs files analog to package.json main entries (default true)
--target Specify your target environment (node or web) (default web)
--external Specify external dependencies, or 'none' (default peerDependencies and dependencies in package.json)
--globals Specify globals dependencies, or 'none'
--define Replace constants with hard-coded values (use @key=exp to replace an expression)
--alias Map imports to different modules
--compress Compress output using Terser
--strict Enforce undefined global context and add "use strict"
--name Specify name exposed in UMD and IIFE builds
--cwd Use an alternative working directory (default .)
--sourcemap Generate source map (default true)
--raw Show raw byte size (default false)
--jsx A custom JSX pragma like React.createElement (default: h)
--jsxImportSource Declares the module specifier to be used for importing jsx factory functions
--tsconfig Specify the path to a custom tsconfig.json
--generateTypes Whether or not to generate types, if `types` or `typings` is set in `package.json` then it will default to be `true`
--css Where to output CSS: "inline" or "external" (default: "external")
--css-modules Configures .css to be treated as modules (default: null)
--workers Bundle module workers - see https://git.io/J3oSF (default false)
-h, --help Displays this message
Examples
$ microbundle build --globals react=React,jquery=$
$ microbundle build --define API_KEY=1234
$ microbundle build --alias react=preact/compat
$ microbundle watch --no-sourcemap # don't generate sourcemaps
$ microbundle build --tsconfig tsconfig.build.json
