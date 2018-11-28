openbase logo
microbejs

by sociomantic-tsunami
0.5.2

A javascript library to aid in DOM manipulation, facilitate custom events, object observation, and data binding

Readme

NOTE

This project is not maintained anymore and it's archived.

µ - Microbe - 0.5.2

Microbe build status Slack Status

(for modern browsers and ie10+)

microbe is a javascript library to aid in DOM manipulation aimed at speed and consistency as well as facilitating events, and data binding. It uses the micro character ( µ ) that is accessible in:

  • osx: alt + m
  • windows: alt + 0181
  • linux: alt gr + m or alt + 230

microbe aims to be modular and expandable. It’s separated into several modules:

  • Selector engine with CSS4 selector support and base functions (find, filter, siblings, children, … )

  • Core helpers (class, extend, text, attributes … )

  • DOM helpers (append, appendTo, insertAfter, prepend … )

  • Type helpers(isUnidentified, isArray, isWindow, … )

  • HTTP helpers making use of Promises (get, post, … )

  • Data that is retrievable through the DOM. (get/set)

  • Events - binding and emitting custom events

  • See the full list in the docs

microbes are always array-like for consistency and can be extended and merged very easily.

Don’t hesitate to file issues and features requests! Or change things yourself and send a pull request.

Usage

  • npm i -D microbejs

    or

  • bower install -S microbejs

    or

  • <script src="./microbe.js"></script>

Example use

// all divs on the page
var µDivs = µ( 'div' ) ;

// create a div with the class example--class
var newDiv = µ( '<div.example--class>' );

// gives the class example--class to each div
µDivs.addClass( 'example--class' );

// all divs get a newDiv or a clone of newDiv inserted into the DOM after them
µDivs.insertAfter( newDiv );

// sets a custom event watch
µDivs.on( 'toTheMoon', function( e )
{
    console.log( e.detail );
} );

// emits a custom event to all elements in µDivs with a custom data packet.
// triggers the event listener to show the sent data
µDivs.emit( 'toTheMoon', { moon : 'close' } );

Dev Installation

  • Clone repo
  • Make sure node and npm is installed
  • npm install
  • npm build

Running the tests

From the command line:

npm run test

From the browser

http://m.icro.be/tests
http://localhost/microbe/tests

Available npm scripts

  • npm run build builds all 4 standard microbe versions, then builds and runs tests
  • npm run buildTests builds the tests
  • npm run deploy bumps the minor version, runs build, then builds docs
  • npm run docs builds the docs. rebuilds the docs everytime a file changes
  • npm run docsOnce build docs once
  • npm run gulp builds microbe
  • npm run http builds microbe http
  • npm run microbe builds microbe
  • npm run selectorEngine builds the microbe selector engine
  • npm run toolkit builds microbe toolkit
  • npm test runs the test suite in nightmare

Contributing

We gladly accept and review any pull-requests. Feel free! ❤️

Otherwise, if you just want to talk, we are very easy to get a hold of!

This project adheres to the Contributor Covenant. By participating, you are expected to honor this code.

Microbe - Code of Conduct

Need to report something? report@m.icro.be

Change log

0.5.2

  • added .value() and tests

0.5.1

  • readme updates
  • repo url update
  • updated version_bump script

0.5.0

  • observe is fully depreciated and removed
  • observe related speed fixes in addClass, removeClass, attr, html, text, on, off, set, get
  • all builds now have their own test page for testing encapsulation
  • package.json cleaned up

0.4.21

  • license spells
  • added seperate http build
  • gulp and package file changes

0.4.20

  • fixed toolkit getter issue

0.4.19

  • added bower to version_bump
  • removed cdnjs-importer from dependencies
  • small www changes

0.4.18

  • automated version bumps to stop needing to jump multiple minor versions
  • tweaked test css
  • readme updates
  • removed watch script from package.json

0.4.16

  • fixed global constructor leak with pseudo

Older Changes

To keep the length of this file down, older changes are here

