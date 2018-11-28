This project is not maintained anymore and it's archived.
(for modern browsers and ie10+)
microbe is a javascript library to aid in DOM manipulation aimed at speed and consistency as well as facilitating events, and data binding. It uses the micro character ( µ ) that is accessible in:
microbe aims to be modular and expandable. It’s separated into several modules:
Selector engine with CSS4 selector support and base functions (find, filter, siblings, children, … )
Core helpers (class, extend, text, attributes … )
DOM helpers (append, appendTo, insertAfter, prepend … )
Type helpers(isUnidentified, isArray, isWindow, … )
HTTP helpers making use of Promises (get, post, … )
Data that is retrievable through the DOM. (get/set)
Events - binding and emitting custom events
microbes are always array-like for consistency and can be extended and merged very easily.
Don’t hesitate to file issues and features requests! Or change things yourself and send a pull request.
npm i -D microbejs
or
bower install -S microbejs
or
<script src="./microbe.js"></script>
// all divs on the page
var µDivs = µ( 'div' ) ;
// create a div with the class example--class
var newDiv = µ( '<div.example--class>' );
// gives the class example--class to each div
µDivs.addClass( 'example--class' );
// all divs get a newDiv or a clone of newDiv inserted into the DOM after them
µDivs.insertAfter( newDiv );
// sets a custom event watch
µDivs.on( 'toTheMoon', function( e )
{
console.log( e.detail );
} );
// emits a custom event to all elements in µDivs with a custom data packet.
// triggers the event listener to show the sent data
µDivs.emit( 'toTheMoon', { moon : 'close' } );
npm install
npm build
From the command line:
npm run test
From the browser
http://m.icro.be/tests
http://localhost/microbe/tests
npm run build builds all 4 standard microbe versions, then builds and runs tests
npm run buildTests builds the tests
npm run deploy bumps the minor version, runs build, then builds docs
npm run docs builds the docs. rebuilds the docs everytime a file changes
npm run docsOnce build docs once
npm run gulp builds microbe
npm run http builds microbe http
npm run microbe builds microbe
npm run selectorEngine builds the microbe selector engine
npm run toolkit builds microbe toolkit
npm test runs the test suite in nightmare
We gladly accept and review any pull-requests. Feel free! ❤️
Otherwise, if you just want to talk, we are very easy to get a hold of!
This project adheres to the Contributor Covenant. By participating, you are expected to honor this code.
Need to report something? report@m.icro.be
