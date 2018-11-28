NOTE

This project is not maintained anymore and it's archived.

µ - Microbe - 0.5.2

(for modern browsers and ie10+)

microbe is a javascript library to aid in DOM manipulation aimed at speed and consistency as well as facilitating events, and data binding. It uses the micro character ( µ ) that is accessible in:

osx: alt + m

windows: alt + 0181

linux: alt gr + m or alt + 230

microbe aims to be modular and expandable. It’s separated into several modules:

Selector engine with CSS4 selector support and base functions (find, filter, siblings, children, … )

Core helpers (class, extend, text, attributes … )

DOM helpers (append, appendTo, insertAfter, prepend … )

Type helpers(isUnidentified, isArray, isWindow, … )

HTTP helpers making use of Promises (get, post, … )

Data that is retrievable through the DOM. (get/set)

Events - binding and emitting custom events

See the full list in the docs

microbes are always array-like for consistency and can be extended and merged very easily.

Don’t hesitate to file issues and features requests! Or change things yourself and send a pull request.

Usage

npm i -D microbejs or

bower install -S microbejs or

<script src="./microbe.js"></script>

Example use

var µDivs = µ( 'div' ) ; var newDiv = µ( '<div.example--class>' ); µDivs.addClass( 'example--class' ); µDivs.insertAfter( newDiv ); µDivs.on( 'toTheMoon' , function ( e ) { console .log( e.detail ); } ); µDivs.emit( 'toTheMoon' , { moon : 'close' } );

Dev Installation

Clone repo

Make sure node and npm is installed

npm install

npm build

Running the tests

From the command line:

npm run test

From the browser

Available npm scripts

npm run build builds all 4 standard microbe versions, then builds and runs tests

builds all 4 standard microbe versions, then builds and runs tests npm run buildTests builds the tests

builds the tests npm run deploy bumps the minor version, runs build, then builds docs

bumps the minor version, runs build, then builds docs npm run docs builds the docs. rebuilds the docs everytime a file changes

builds the docs. rebuilds the docs everytime a file changes npm run docsOnce build docs once

build docs once npm run gulp builds microbe

builds microbe npm run http builds microbe http

builds microbe http npm run microbe builds microbe

builds microbe npm run selectorEngine builds the microbe selector engine

builds the microbe selector engine npm run toolkit builds microbe toolkit

builds microbe toolkit npm test runs the test suite in nightmare

Contributing

We gladly accept and review any pull-requests. Feel free! ❤️

Otherwise, if you just want to talk, we are very easy to get a hold of!

This project adheres to the Contributor Covenant. By participating, you are expected to honor this code.

Microbe - Code of Conduct

Need to report something? report@m.icro.be

Change log

added .value() and tests

readme updates

repo url update

updated version_bump script

observe is fully depreciated and removed

observe related speed fixes in addClass, removeClass, attr, html, text, on, off, set, get

all builds now have their own test page for testing encapsulation

package.json cleaned up

license spells

added seperate http build

gulp and package file changes

fixed toolkit getter issue

added bower to version_bump

removed cdnjs-importer from dependencies

small www changes

automated version bumps to stop needing to jump multiple minor versions

tweaked test css

readme updates

removed watch script from package.json

fixed global constructor leak with pseudo

Older Changes

To keep the length of this file down, older changes are here