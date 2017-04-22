An express-fileupload wrapper for micro
$ npm install --save micro-upload
'use strict'
const { send } = require('micro')
const { upload, move } = require('micro-upload')
module.exports = upload(async (req, res) => {
if (!req.files) {
return send(res, 400, 'no file uploaded')
}
let file = req.files.file
await move(file, `/tmp/uploads/${file.name}`)
send(res, 200, 'upload success')
})
|Julián Duque
|GitHub/julianduque
|Twitter/@julian_duque
Contributions are welcomed from anyone wanting to improve this project!
micro-upload is Copyright (c) 2017 Julian Duque and licensed under the MIT license. All rights not explicitly granted in the MIT license are reserved. See the included LICENSE.md file for more details.