micro-upload

by Julián Duque
1.0.1 (see all)

An express-fileupload wrapper for micro

369

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

micro-upload

An express-fileupload wrapper for micro

Install

$ npm install --save micro-upload

Usage

'use strict'

const { send } = require('micro')
const { upload, move } = require('micro-upload')

module.exports = upload(async (req, res) => {
  if (!req.files) {
    return send(res, 400, 'no file uploaded')
  }

  let file = req.files.file
  await move(file, `/tmp/uploads/${file.name}`)
  send(res, 200, 'upload success')
})

Authors and Contributors

Julián DuqueGitHub/julianduqueTwitter/@julian_duque

Contributions are welcomed from anyone wanting to improve this project!

License & Copyright

micro-upload is Copyright (c) 2017 Julian Duque and licensed under the MIT license. All rights not explicitly granted in the MIT license are reserved. See the included LICENSE.md file for more details.

