An express-fileupload wrapper for micro

Install

$ npm install

Usage

const { send } = require ( 'micro' ) const { upload, move } = require ( 'micro-upload' ) module .exports = upload( async (req, res) => { if (!req.files) { return send(res, 400 , 'no file uploaded' ) } let file = req.files.file await move(file, `/tmp/uploads/ ${file.name} ` ) send(res, 200 , 'upload success' ) })

Authors and Contributors

License & Copyright

micro-upload is Copyright (c) 2017 Julian Duque and licensed under the MIT license. All rights not explicitly granted in the MIT license are reserved. See the included LICENSE.md file for more details.