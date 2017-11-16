🎛 Tiny http routing helper based on url-pattern

Installation

Install from NPM:

$ npm install micro-route --save

Examples

const route = require ( 'micro-route' ) const corsRoute = route( '*' , 'OPTIONS' ) const fooRoute = route( '/' , [ 'POST' , 'PUT' ]) const barRoute = route( '/api/collection/:id' , 'DELETE' ) const anotherRoute = route( '/api/transactions/:id' ) module .exports = function ( req, res ) { if (corsRoute(req)) { } else if (fooRoute(req)) { } }

const match = require ( 'micro-route/match' ) module .exports = function ( req, res ) { const { params, query } = match(req, '/api/transactions/:id?ts=12' , true ) console .log( 'Transaction id:' , params.id) console .log( 'ts:' , query.ts) }