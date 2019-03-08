openbase logo
micro-proxy

by vercel
1.1.0 (see all)

[DEPRECATED] Simplest proxy server for microservices

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Downloads/wk

834

GitHub Stars

365

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

micro-proxy

Build Status

With micro-proxy, you can create a proxy server for your microservices based on now.sh path alias rules.

This is specially well suited for development to mirror the production configuration of multiple microservices and backends.

Usage

Firstly, install the package:

npm i -g micro-proxy

Then add following rules to a filename called rules.json:

{
  "rules": [
    {"pathname": "/blog", "method":["GET", "POST", "OPTIONS"], "dest": "http://localhost:5000"},
    {"pathname": "/**", "dest": "http://localhost:4000"}
  ]
}

Visit path alias documentation to learn more about rules.

Run the proxy server with:

micro-proxy -r rules.json -p 9000

Now you can access the proxy via: http://localhost:9000

Programmatic Usage

You can run the proxy programmatically inside your codebase. For that, add micro-proxy to your project with:

npm install micro-proxy

Then create the proxy server like this:

const createProxy = require('micro-proxy')
const proxy = createProxy([
  {"pathname": "/blog", "method":["GET", "POST", "OPTIONS"], "dest": "http://localhost:5000"},
  {"pathname": "/**", "dest": "http://localhost:4000"}
])

proxy.listen(9000, (err) => {
  if (err) {
    throw err
  }
  console.log(`> Ready on http://localhost:9000`)
})

Production Usage

You can use micro-proxy as a production deployment.

But if you are using ZEIT now, you can simply use path alias rules instead.
(It's a FREE service available for all ZEIT now deployments.)

