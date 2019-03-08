With
micro-proxy, you can create a proxy server for your microservices based on
now.sh path alias rules.
This is specially well suited for development to mirror the production configuration of multiple microservices and backends.
Firstly, install the package:
npm i -g micro-proxy
Then add following rules to a filename called
rules.json:
{
"rules": [
{"pathname": "/blog", "method":["GET", "POST", "OPTIONS"], "dest": "http://localhost:5000"},
{"pathname": "/**", "dest": "http://localhost:4000"}
]
}
Visit path alias documentation to learn more about rules.
Run the proxy server with:
micro-proxy -r rules.json -p 9000
Now you can access the proxy via:
http://localhost:9000
You can run the proxy programmatically inside your codebase.
For that, add
micro-proxy to your project with:
npm install micro-proxy
Then create the proxy server like this:
const createProxy = require('micro-proxy')
const proxy = createProxy([
{"pathname": "/blog", "method":["GET", "POST", "OPTIONS"], "dest": "http://localhost:5000"},
{"pathname": "/**", "dest": "http://localhost:4000"}
])
proxy.listen(9000, (err) => {
if (err) {
throw err
}
console.log(`> Ready on http://localhost:9000`)
})
You can use
micro-proxy as a production deployment.
But if you are using ZEIT now, you can simply use path alias rules instead.
(It's a FREE service available for all ZEIT now deployments.)