A tiny, crazy fast memoization library for the 95% use-case
As the author of
moize, I created a consistently fast memoization library, but
moize has a lot of features to satisfy a large number of edge cases.
micro-memoize is a simpler approach, focusing on the core feature set with a much smaller footprint (~1.5kB minified+gzipped). Stripping out these edge cases also allows
micro-memoize to be faster across the board than
moize.
ESM in browsers:
import memoize from 'micro-memoize';
ESM in NodeJS:
import memoize from 'micro-memoize/mjs';
CommonJS:
const memoize = require('micro-memoize');
const assembleToObject = (one: string, two: string) => ({ one, two });
const memoized = memoize(assembleToObject);
console.log(memoized('one', 'two')); // {one: 'one', two: 'two'}
console.log(memoized('one', 'two')); // pulled from cache, {one: 'one', two: 'two'}
If you need them, all types are available under the
MicroMemoize namespace.
import { MicroMemoize } from 'micro-memoize';
Starting in
4.0.0, you can compose memoized functions if you want to have multiple types of memoized versions based on different options.
const simple = memoized(fn); // { maxSize: 1 }
const upToFive = memoized(simple, { maxSize: 5 }); // { maxSize: 5 }
const withCustomEquals = memoized(upToFive, { isEqual: deepEqual }); // { maxSize: 5, isEqual: deepEqual }
NOTE: The original function is the function used in the composition, the composition only applies to the options. In the example above,
upToFive does not call
simple, it calls
fn.
function(object1: any, object2: any): boolean, defaults to
isSameValueZero
Custom method to compare equality of keys, determining whether to pull from cache or not, by comparing each argument in order.
Common use-cases:
import { deepEqual } from 'fast-equals';
type ContrivedObject = {
deep: string;
};
const deepObject = (object: {
foo: ContrivedObject;
bar: ContrivedObject;
}) => ({
foo: object.foo,
bar: object.bar,
});
const memoizedDeepObject = memoize(deepObject, { isEqual: deepEqual });
console.log(
memoizedDeepObject({
foo: {
deep: 'foo',
},
bar: {
deep: 'bar',
},
baz: {
deep: 'baz',
},
}),
); // {foo: {deep: 'foo'}, bar: {deep: 'bar'}}
console.log(
memoizedDeepObject({
foo: {
deep: 'foo',
},
bar: {
deep: 'bar',
},
baz: {
deep: 'baz',
},
}),
); // pulled from cache
NOTE: The default method tests for SameValueZero equality, which is summarized as strictly equal while also considering
NaN equal to
NaN.
function(object1: any[], object2: any[]): boolean
Custom method to compare equality of keys, determining whether to pull from cache or not, by comparing the entire key.
Common use-cases:
import { deepEqual } from 'fast-equals';
type ContrivedObject = { foo: string; bar: number };
const deepObject = (object: ContrivedObject) => ({
foo: object.foo,
bar: object.bar,
});
const memoizedShape = memoize(deepObject, {
// receives the full key in cache and the full key of the most recent call
isMatchingKey(key1, key2) {
const object1 = key1[0];
const object2 = key2[0];
return (
object1.hasOwnProperty('foo') &&
object2.hasOwnProperty('foo') &&
object1.bar === object2.bar
);
},
});
console.log(
memoizedShape({
foo: 'foo',
bar: 123,
baz: 'baz',
}),
); // {foo: {deep: 'foo'}, bar: {deep: 'bar'}}
console.log(
memoizedShape({
foo: 'not foo',
bar: 123,
baz: 'baz',
}),
); // pulled from cache
boolean, defaults to
false
Identifies the value returned from the method as a
Promise, which will result in one of two possible scenarios:
onCacheHit and
onCacheChange options
const fn = async (one: string, two: string) => {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
setTimeout(() => {
reject(new Error(JSON.stringify({ one, two })));
}, 500);
});
};
const memoized = memoize(fn, { isPromise: true });
memoized('one', 'two');
console.log(memoized.cache.snapshot.keys); // [['one', 'two']]
console.log(memoized.cache.snapshot.values); // [Promise]
setTimeout(() => {
console.log(memoized.cache.snapshot.keys); // []
console.log(memoized.cache.snapshot.values); // []
}, 1000);
NOTE: If you don't want rejections to auto-remove the entry from cache, set
isPromise to
false (or simply do not set it), but be aware this will also remove the cache listeners that fire on successful resolution.
number, defaults to
1
The number of values to store in cache, based on a Least Recently Used basis. This operates the same as
maxSize on
moize, with the exception of the default being different.
const manyPossibleArgs = (one: string, two: string) => [one, two];
const memoized = memoize(manyPossibleArgs, { maxSize: 3 });
console.log(memoized('one', 'two')); // ['one', 'two']
console.log(memoized('two', 'three')); // ['two', 'three']
console.log(memoized('three', 'four')); // ['three', 'four']
console.log(memoized('one', 'two')); // pulled from cache
console.log(memoized('two', 'three')); // pulled from cache
console.log(memoized('three', 'four')); // pulled from cache
console.log(memoized('four', 'five')); // ['four', 'five'], drops ['one', 'two'] from cache
NOTE: The default for
micro-memoize differs from the default implementation of
moize.
moize will store an infinite number of results unless restricted, whereas
micro-memoize will only store the most recent result. In this way, the default implementation of
micro-memoize operates more like
moize.simple.
function(cache: Cache, options: Options): void
Callback method that executes whenever the cache is added to. This is mainly to allow for higher-order caching managers that use
micro-memoize to perform superset functionality on the
cache object.
const fn = (one: string, two: string) => [one, two];
const memoized = memoize(fn, {
maxSize: 2,
onCacheAdd(cache, options) {
console.log('cache has been added to: ', cache);
console.log('memoized method has the following options applied: ', options);
},
});
memoized('foo', 'bar'); // cache has been added to
memoized('foo', 'bar');
memoized('foo', 'bar');
memoized('bar', 'foo'); // cache has been added to
memoized('bar', 'foo');
memoized('bar', 'foo');
memoized('foo', 'bar');
memoized('foo', 'bar');
memoized('foo', 'bar');
NOTE: This method is not executed when the
cache is manually manipulated, only when changed via calling the memoized method.
function(cache: Cache, options: Options): void
Callback method that executes whenever the cache is added to or the order is updated. This is mainly to allow for higher-order caching managers that use
micro-memoize to perform superset functionality on the
cache object.
const fn = (one: string, two: string) => [one, two];
const memoized = memoize(fn, {
maxSize: 2,
onCacheChange(cache, options) {
console.log('cache has changed: ', cache);
console.log('memoized method has the following options applied: ', options);
},
});
memoized('foo', 'bar'); // cache has changed
memoized('foo', 'bar');
memoized('foo', 'bar');
memoized('bar', 'foo'); // cache has changed
memoized('bar', 'foo');
memoized('bar', 'foo');
memoized('foo', 'bar'); // cache has changed
memoized('foo', 'bar');
memoized('foo', 'bar');
NOTE: This method is not executed when the
cache is manually manipulated, only when changed via calling the memoized method. When the execution of other cache listeners (
onCacheAdd,
onCacheHit) is applicable, this method will execute after those methods.
function(cache: Cache, options: Options): void
Callback method that executes whenever the cache is hit, whether the order is updated or not. This is mainly to allow for higher-order caching managers that use
micro-memoize to perform superset functionality on the
cache object.
const fn = (one: string, two: string) => [one, two];
const memoized = memoize(fn, {
maxSize: 2,
onCacheHit(cache, options) {
console.log('cache was hit: ', cache);
console.log('memoized method has the following options applied: ', options);
},
});
memoized('foo', 'bar');
memoized('foo', 'bar'); // cache was hit
memoized('foo', 'bar'); // cache was hit
memoized('bar', 'foo');
memoized('bar', 'foo'); // cache was hit
memoized('bar', 'foo'); // cache was hit
memoized('foo', 'bar'); // cache was hit
memoized('foo', 'bar'); // cache was hit
memoized('foo', 'bar'); // cache was hit
NOTE: This method is not executed when the
cache is manually manipulated, only when changed via calling the memoized method.
function(Array<any>): any
A method that allows you transform the key that is used for caching, if you want to use something other than the pure arguments.
const ignoreFunctionArgs = (one: string, two: () => {}) => [one, two];
const memoized = memoize(ignoreFunctionArgs, {
transformKey: JSON.stringify,
});
console.log(memoized('one', () => {})); // ['one', () => {}]
console.log(memoized('one', () => {})); // pulled from cache, ['one', () => {}]
If your transformed keys require something other than
SameValueZero equality, you can combine
transformKey with
isEqual for completely custom key creation and comparison.
const ignoreFunctionArg = (one: string, two: () => void) => [one, two];
const memoized = memoize(ignoreFunctionArg, {
isMatchingKey: (key1, key2) => key1[0] === key2[0],
// Cache based on the serialized first parameter
transformKey: (args) => [JSON.stringify(args[0])],
});
console.log(memoized('one', () => {})); // ['one', () => {}]
console.log(memoized('one', () => {})); // pulled from cache, ['one', () => {}]
Object
The
cache object that is used internally. The shape of this structure:
{
keys: any[][], // available as MicroMemoize.Key[]
values: any[] // available as MicroMemoize.Value[]
}
The exposure of this object is to allow for manual manipulation of keys/values (injection, removal, expiration, etc).
const method = (one: string, two: string) => ({ one, two });
const memoized = memoize(method);
memoized.cache.keys.push(['one', 'two']);
memoized.cache.values.push('cached');
console.log(memoized('one', 'two')); // 'cached'
NOTE:
moize offers a variety of convenience methods for this manual
cache manipulation, and while
micro-memoize allows all the same capabilities by exposing the
cache, it does not provide any convenience methods.
Object
This is identical to the
cache object referenced above, but it is a deep clone created at request, which will provide a persistent snapshot of the values at that time. This is useful when tracking the cache changes over time, as the
cache object is mutated internally for performance reasons.
function
The original function passed to be memoized.
boolean
Hard-coded to
true when the function is memoized. This is useful for introspection, to identify if a method has been memoized or not.
Object
The
options passed when creating the memoized method.
All values provided are the number of operations per second (ops/sec) calculated by the Benchmark suite. Note that
underscore,
lodash, and
ramda do not support mulitple-parameter memoization (which is where
micro-memoize really shines), so they are not included in those benchmarks.
Benchmarks was performed on an i7 8-core Arch Linux laptop with 16GB of memory using NodeJS version
10.15.0. The default configuration of each library was tested with a fibonacci calculation based on the following parameters:
35
{number: 35}
35, true
{number: 35}, {isComplete: true}
NOTE: Not all libraries tested support multiple parameters out of the box, but support the ability to pass a custom
resolver. Because these often need to resolve to a string value, a common suggestion is to just
JSON.stringify the arguments, so that is what is used when needed.
This is usually what benchmarks target for ... its the least-likely use-case, but the easiest to optimize, often at the expense of more common use-cases.
|Operations / second
|fast-memoize
|59,069,204
|micro-memoize
|48,267,295
|lru-memoize
|46,781,143
|Addy Osmani
|32,372,414
|lodash
|29,297,916
|ramda
|25,054,838
|mem
|24,848,072
|underscore
|24,847,818
|memoizee
|18,272,987
|memoizerific
|7,302,835
This is what most memoization libraries target as the primary use-case, as it removes the complexities of multiple arguments but allows for usage with one to many values.
|Operations / second
|micro-memoize
|40,360,621
|lodash
|30,862,028
|lru-memoize
|25,740,572
|memoizee
|12,058,375
|memoizerific
|6,854,855
|ramda
|2,287,030
|underscore
|2,270,574
|Addy Osmani
|2,076,031
|mem
|2,001,984
|fast-memoize
|1,591,019
This is a very common use-case for function calls, but can be more difficult to optimize because you need to account for multiple possibilities ... did the number of arguments change, are there default arguments, etc.
|Operations / second
|micro-memoize
|33,546,353
|lru-memoize
|20,884,669
|memoizee
|7,831,161
|Addy Osmani
|6,447,448
|memoizerific
|5,587,779
|mem
|2,620,943
|underscore
|1,617,687
|ramda
|1,569,167
|lodash
|1,512,515
|fast-memoize
|1,376,665
This is the most robust use-case, with the same complexities as multiple primitives but managing bulkier objects with additional edge scenarios (destructured with defaults, for example).
|Operations / second
|micro-memoize
|34,857,438
|lru-memoize
|20,838,330
|memoizee
|7,820,066
|memoizerific
|5,761,357
|mem
|1,184,550
|ramda
|1,034,937
|underscore
|1,021,480
|Addy Osmani
|1,014,642
|lodash
|1,014,060
|fast-memoize
|949,213
Standard stuff, clone the repo and
npm install dependencies. The npm scripts available:
build => run webpack to build development
dist file with NODE_ENV=development
build:minifed => run webpack to build production
dist file with NODE_ENV=production
dev => run webpack dev server to run example app (playground!)
dist => runs
build and
build-minified
lint => run ESLint against all files in the
src folder
prepublish => runs
compile-for-publish
prepublish:compile => run
lint,
test,
transpile:es,
transpile:lib,
dist
test => run AVA test functions with
NODE_ENV=test
test:coverage => run
test but with
nyc for coverage checker
test:watch => run
test, but with persistent watcher
transpile:lib => run babel against all files in
src to create files in
lib
transpile:es => run babel against all files in
src to create files in
es, preserving ES2015 modules (for
pkg.module)