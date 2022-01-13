A tiny, crazy fast memoization library for the 95% use-case

Table of contents

Summary

As the author of moize , I created a consistently fast memoization library, but moize has a lot of features to satisfy a large number of edge cases. micro-memoize is a simpler approach, focusing on the core feature set with a much smaller footprint (~1.5kB minified+gzipped). Stripping out these edge cases also allows micro-memoize to be faster across the board than moize .

Importing

ESM in browsers:

import memoize from 'micro-memoize' ;

ESM in NodeJS:

import memoize from 'micro-memoize/mjs' ;

CommonJS:

const memoize = require ( 'micro-memoize' );

Usage

const assembleToObject = ( one: string , two: string ) => ({ one, two }); const memoized = memoize(assembleToObject); console .log(memoized( 'one' , 'two' )); console .log(memoized( 'one' , 'two' ));

Types

If you need them, all types are available under the MicroMemoize namespace.

import { MicroMemoize } from 'micro-memoize' ;

Composition

Starting in 4.0.0 , you can compose memoized functions if you want to have multiple types of memoized versions based on different options.

const simple = memoized(fn); const upToFive = memoized(simple, { maxSize: 5 }); const withCustomEquals = memoized(upToFive, { isEqual: deepEqual });

NOTE: The original function is the function used in the composition, the composition only applies to the options. In the example above, upToFive does not call simple , it calls fn .

Options

isEqual

function(object1: any, object2: any): boolean , defaults to isSameValueZero

Custom method to compare equality of keys, determining whether to pull from cache or not, by comparing each argument in order.

Common use-cases:

Deep equality comparison

Limiting the arguments compared

import { deepEqual } from 'fast-equals' ; type ContrivedObject = { deep: string ; }; const deepObject = (object: { foo: ContrivedObject; bar: ContrivedObject; }) => ({ foo: object.foo, bar: object.bar, }); const memoizedDeepObject = memoize(deepObject, { isEqual: deepEqual }); console .log( memoizedDeepObject({ foo: { deep: 'foo' , }, bar: { deep: 'bar' , }, baz: { deep: 'baz' , }, }), ); console .log( memoizedDeepObject({ foo: { deep: 'foo' , }, bar: { deep: 'bar' , }, baz: { deep: 'baz' , }, }), );

NOTE: The default method tests for SameValueZero equality, which is summarized as strictly equal while also considering NaN equal to NaN .

isMatchingKey

function(object1: any[], object2: any[]): boolean

Custom method to compare equality of keys, determining whether to pull from cache or not, by comparing the entire key.

Common use-cases:

Comparing the shape of the key

Matching on values regardless of order

Serialization of arguments

import { deepEqual } from 'fast-equals' ; type ContrivedObject = { foo: string ; bar: number }; const deepObject = ( object: ContrivedObject ) => ({ foo: object.foo, bar: object.bar, }); const memoizedShape = memoize(deepObject, { isMatchingKey(key1, key2) { const object1 = key1[ 0 ]; const object2 = key2[ 0 ]; return ( object1.hasOwnProperty( 'foo' ) && object2.hasOwnProperty( 'foo' ) && object1.bar === object2.bar ); }, }); console .log( memoizedShape({ foo: 'foo' , bar: 123 , baz: 'baz' , }), ); console .log( memoizedShape({ foo: 'not foo' , bar: 123 , baz: 'baz' , }), );

isPromise

boolean , defaults to false

Identifies the value returned from the method as a Promise , which will result in one of two possible scenarios:

If the promise is resolved, it will fire the onCacheHit and onCacheChange options

and options If the promise is rejected, it will trigger auto-removal from cache

const fn = async (one: string , two: string ) => { return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { setTimeout( () => { reject( new Error ( JSON .stringify({ one, two }))); }, 500 ); }); }; const memoized = memoize(fn, { isPromise: true }); memoized( 'one' , 'two' ); console .log(memoized.cache.snapshot.keys); console .log(memoized.cache.snapshot.values); setTimeout( () => { console .log(memoized.cache.snapshot.keys); console .log(memoized.cache.snapshot.values); }, 1000 );

NOTE: If you don't want rejections to auto-remove the entry from cache, set isPromise to false (or simply do not set it), but be aware this will also remove the cache listeners that fire on successful resolution.

maxSize

number , defaults to 1

The number of values to store in cache, based on a Least Recently Used basis. This operates the same as maxSize on moize , with the exception of the default being different.

const manyPossibleArgs = ( one: string , two: string ) => [one, two]; const memoized = memoize(manyPossibleArgs, { maxSize: 3 }); console .log(memoized( 'one' , 'two' )); console .log(memoized( 'two' , 'three' )); console .log(memoized( 'three' , 'four' )); console .log(memoized( 'one' , 'two' )); console .log(memoized( 'two' , 'three' )); console .log(memoized( 'three' , 'four' )); console .log(memoized( 'four' , 'five' ));

NOTE: The default for micro-memoize differs from the default implementation of moize . moize will store an infinite number of results unless restricted, whereas micro-memoize will only store the most recent result. In this way, the default implementation of micro-memoize operates more like moize.simple .

onCacheAdd

function(cache: Cache, options: Options): void

Callback method that executes whenever the cache is added to. This is mainly to allow for higher-order caching managers that use micro-memoize to perform superset functionality on the cache object.

const fn = ( one: string , two: string ) => [one, two]; const memoized = memoize(fn, { maxSize: 2 , onCacheAdd(cache, options) { console .log( 'cache has been added to: ' , cache); console .log( 'memoized method has the following options applied: ' , options); }, }); memoized( 'foo' , 'bar' ); memoized( 'foo' , 'bar' ); memoized( 'foo' , 'bar' ); memoized( 'bar' , 'foo' ); memoized( 'bar' , 'foo' ); memoized( 'bar' , 'foo' ); memoized( 'foo' , 'bar' ); memoized( 'foo' , 'bar' ); memoized( 'foo' , 'bar' );

NOTE: This method is not executed when the cache is manually manipulated, only when changed via calling the memoized method.

onCacheChange

function(cache: Cache, options: Options): void

Callback method that executes whenever the cache is added to or the order is updated. This is mainly to allow for higher-order caching managers that use micro-memoize to perform superset functionality on the cache object.

const fn = ( one: string , two: string ) => [one, two]; const memoized = memoize(fn, { maxSize: 2 , onCacheChange(cache, options) { console .log( 'cache has changed: ' , cache); console .log( 'memoized method has the following options applied: ' , options); }, }); memoized( 'foo' , 'bar' ); memoized( 'foo' , 'bar' ); memoized( 'foo' , 'bar' ); memoized( 'bar' , 'foo' ); memoized( 'bar' , 'foo' ); memoized( 'bar' , 'foo' ); memoized( 'foo' , 'bar' ); memoized( 'foo' , 'bar' ); memoized( 'foo' , 'bar' );

NOTE: This method is not executed when the cache is manually manipulated, only when changed via calling the memoized method. When the execution of other cache listeners ( onCacheAdd , onCacheHit ) is applicable, this method will execute after those methods.

onCacheHit

function(cache: Cache, options: Options): void

Callback method that executes whenever the cache is hit, whether the order is updated or not. This is mainly to allow for higher-order caching managers that use micro-memoize to perform superset functionality on the cache object.

const fn = ( one: string , two: string ) => [one, two]; const memoized = memoize(fn, { maxSize: 2 , onCacheHit(cache, options) { console .log( 'cache was hit: ' , cache); console .log( 'memoized method has the following options applied: ' , options); }, }); memoized( 'foo' , 'bar' ); memoized( 'foo' , 'bar' ); memoized( 'foo' , 'bar' ); memoized( 'bar' , 'foo' ); memoized( 'bar' , 'foo' ); memoized( 'bar' , 'foo' ); memoized( 'foo' , 'bar' ); memoized( 'foo' , 'bar' ); memoized( 'foo' , 'bar' );

NOTE: This method is not executed when the cache is manually manipulated, only when changed via calling the memoized method.

transformKey

function(Array<any>): any

A method that allows you transform the key that is used for caching, if you want to use something other than the pure arguments.

const ignoreFunctionArgs = ( one: string , two: ( ) => {} ) => [one, two]; const memoized = memoize(ignoreFunctionArgs, { transformKey: JSON .stringify, }); console .log(memoized( 'one' , () => {})); console .log(memoized( 'one' , () => {}));

If your transformed keys require something other than SameValueZero equality, you can combine transformKey with isEqual for completely custom key creation and comparison.

const ignoreFunctionArg = ( one: string , two: ( ) => void ) => [one, two]; const memoized = memoize(ignoreFunctionArg, { isMatchingKey: ( key1, key2 ) => key1[ 0 ] === key2[ 0 ], transformKey: ( args ) => [ JSON .stringify(args[ 0 ])], }); console .log(memoized( 'one' , () => {})); console .log(memoized( 'one' , () => {}));

Additional properties

Object

The cache object that is used internally. The shape of this structure:

{ keys: any [][], values: any [] }

The exposure of this object is to allow for manual manipulation of keys/values (injection, removal, expiration, etc).

const method = ( one: string , two: string ) => ({ one, two }); const memoized = memoize(method); memoized.cache.keys.push([ 'one' , 'two' ]); memoized.cache.values.push( 'cached' ); console .log(memoized( 'one' , 'two' ));

NOTE: moize offers a variety of convenience methods for this manual cache manipulation, and while micro-memoize allows all the same capabilities by exposing the cache , it does not provide any convenience methods.

Object

This is identical to the cache object referenced above, but it is a deep clone created at request, which will provide a persistent snapshot of the values at that time. This is useful when tracking the cache changes over time, as the cache object is mutated internally for performance reasons.

function

The original function passed to be memoized.

boolean

Hard-coded to true when the function is memoized. This is useful for introspection, to identify if a method has been memoized or not.

Object

The options passed when creating the memoized method.

Benchmarks

All values provided are the number of operations per second (ops/sec) calculated by the Benchmark suite. Note that underscore , lodash , and ramda do not support mulitple-parameter memoization (which is where micro-memoize really shines), so they are not included in those benchmarks.

Benchmarks was performed on an i7 8-core Arch Linux laptop with 16GB of memory using NodeJS version 10.15.0 . The default configuration of each library was tested with a fibonacci calculation based on the following parameters:

Single primitive = 35

Single object = {number: 35}

Multiple primitives = 35, true

Multiple objects = {number: 35}, {isComplete: true}

NOTE: Not all libraries tested support multiple parameters out of the box, but support the ability to pass a custom resolver . Because these often need to resolve to a string value, a common suggestion is to just JSON.stringify the arguments, so that is what is used when needed.

Single parameter (primitive only)

This is usually what benchmarks target for ... its the least-likely use-case, but the easiest to optimize, often at the expense of more common use-cases.

Operations / second fast-memoize 59,069,204 micro-memoize 48,267,295 lru-memoize 46,781,143 Addy Osmani 32,372,414 lodash 29,297,916 ramda 25,054,838 mem 24,848,072 underscore 24,847,818 memoizee 18,272,987 memoizerific 7,302,835

Single parameter (complex object)

This is what most memoization libraries target as the primary use-case, as it removes the complexities of multiple arguments but allows for usage with one to many values.

Operations / second micro-memoize 40,360,621 lodash 30,862,028 lru-memoize 25,740,572 memoizee 12,058,375 memoizerific 6,854,855 ramda 2,287,030 underscore 2,270,574 Addy Osmani 2,076,031 mem 2,001,984 fast-memoize 1,591,019

Multiple parameters (primitives only)

This is a very common use-case for function calls, but can be more difficult to optimize because you need to account for multiple possibilities ... did the number of arguments change, are there default arguments, etc.

Operations / second micro-memoize 33,546,353 lru-memoize 20,884,669 memoizee 7,831,161 Addy Osmani 6,447,448 memoizerific 5,587,779 mem 2,620,943 underscore 1,617,687 ramda 1,569,167 lodash 1,512,515 fast-memoize 1,376,665

Multiple parameters (complex objects)

This is the most robust use-case, with the same complexities as multiple primitives but managing bulkier objects with additional edge scenarios (destructured with defaults, for example).

Operations / second micro-memoize 34,857,438 lru-memoize 20,838,330 memoizee 7,820,066 memoizerific 5,761,357 mem 1,184,550 ramda 1,034,937 underscore 1,021,480 Addy Osmani 1,014,642 lodash 1,014,060 fast-memoize 949,213

Browser support

Chrome (all versions)

Firefox (all versions)

Edge (all versions)

Opera 15+

IE 9+

Safari 6+

iOS 8+

Android 4+

Node support

4+

Development

Standard stuff, clone the repo and npm install dependencies. The npm scripts available: