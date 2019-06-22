json web token(jwt) authorization wrapper for Micro

An Authorization header with value Bearer MY_TOKEN_HERE is expected

examples

with no other wrappers

const jwtAuth = require ( 'micro-jwt-auth' ) module .exports = jwtAuth( 'my_jwt_secret' )( async (req, res) => { return `Ciaone ${req.jwt.username} !` })

with multiple wrappers

const jwtAuth = require ( 'micro-jwt-auth' ) const compose = ( ...fns ) => fns.reduce( ( f, g ) => ( ...args ) => f(g(...args))) const handle = async (req, res) => { return `Ciaone ${req.jwt.username} !` } module .exports = compose( jwtAuth(process.env.jwt_secret), anotherWrapper, analitycsWrapper, redirectWrapper, yetAnotherWrapper )(handle)

with whitelist of paths

Whitelisted paths make JWT token optional. However if valid token is provided it will be decoded.

const jwtAuth = require ( 'micro-jwt-auth' ) module .exports = jwtAuth( 'my_jwt_secret' , [ 'api/login' ])( async (req, res) => { return `Ciaone ${req.jwt.username} !` })

with custom responses