mja

micro-jwt-auth

by Jaga Santagostino
1.10.0 (see all)

jwt authorization wrapper for https://github.com/zeit/micro

Documentation
90

GitHub Stars

97

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Build Status npm

micro-jwt-auth

json web token(jwt) authorization wrapper for Micro

An Authorization header with value Bearer MY_TOKEN_HERE is expected

examples

with no other wrappers

'use strict'

const jwtAuth = require('micro-jwt-auth')

/*
    if Authorization Bearer is not present or not valid, return 401
*/

module.exports = jwtAuth('my_jwt_secret')(async(req, res) => {
  return `Ciaone ${req.jwt.username}!`
})

with multiple wrappers

'use strict'

const jwtAuth = require('micro-jwt-auth')

const compose = (...fns) => fns.reduce((f, g) => (...args) => f(g(...args)))

const handle = async(req, res) => {
  return `Ciaone ${req.jwt.username}!`
}

module.exports = compose(
    jwtAuth(process.env.jwt_secret),
    anotherWrapper,
    analitycsWrapper,
    redirectWrapper,
    yetAnotherWrapper
)(handle)

with whitelist of paths

Whitelisted paths make JWT token optional. However if valid token is provided it will be decoded.

'use strict'

const jwtAuth = require('micro-jwt-auth')

/*
    Bypass authentication for login route
*/

module.exports = jwtAuth('my_jwt_secret', [ 'api/login' ])(async(req, res) => {
  return `Ciaone ${req.jwt.username}!`
})

with custom responses

'use strict'

const jwtAuth = require('micro-jwt-auth')

/*
    You can overwrite the default response with the optional config object
*/

module.exports = jwtAuth('my_jwt_secret', ['api/login'], {
  resAuthInvalid: 'Error: Invalid authentication token',
  resAuthMissing: 'Error: Missing authentication token'
})(async(req, res) => {
  return `Ciaone ${req.jwt.username}!`
})

/*
  You may skip the whitelist if unnecessary
*/

module.exports = jwtAuth('my_jwt_secret', {
  resAuthInvalid: 'Error: Invalid authentication token',
  resAuthMissing: 'Error: Missing authentication token'
})(async(req, res) => {
  return `Ciaone ${req.jwt.username}!`
})

