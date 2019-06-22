json web token(jwt) authorization wrapper for Micro
An
Authorizationheader with value
Bearer MY_TOKEN_HEREis expected
'use strict'
const jwtAuth = require('micro-jwt-auth')
/*
if Authorization Bearer is not present or not valid, return 401
*/
module.exports = jwtAuth('my_jwt_secret')(async(req, res) => {
return `Ciaone ${req.jwt.username}!`
})
'use strict'
const jwtAuth = require('micro-jwt-auth')
const compose = (...fns) => fns.reduce((f, g) => (...args) => f(g(...args)))
const handle = async(req, res) => {
return `Ciaone ${req.jwt.username}!`
}
module.exports = compose(
jwtAuth(process.env.jwt_secret),
anotherWrapper,
analitycsWrapper,
redirectWrapper,
yetAnotherWrapper
)(handle)
Whitelisted paths make JWT token optional. However if valid token is provided it will be decoded.
'use strict'
const jwtAuth = require('micro-jwt-auth')
/*
Bypass authentication for login route
*/
module.exports = jwtAuth('my_jwt_secret', [ 'api/login' ])(async(req, res) => {
return `Ciaone ${req.jwt.username}!`
})
'use strict'
const jwtAuth = require('micro-jwt-auth')
/*
You can overwrite the default response with the optional config object
*/
module.exports = jwtAuth('my_jwt_secret', ['api/login'], {
resAuthInvalid: 'Error: Invalid authentication token',
resAuthMissing: 'Error: Missing authentication token'
})(async(req, res) => {
return `Ciaone ${req.jwt.username}!`
})
/*
You may skip the whitelist if unnecessary
*/
module.exports = jwtAuth('my_jwt_secret', {
resAuthInvalid: 'Error: Invalid authentication token',
resAuthMissing: 'Error: Missing authentication token'
})(async(req, res) => {
return `Ciaone ${req.jwt.username}!`
})