A fast and functional router for ZEIT's Micro. Inspired by microrouter, use find-my-way underneath.

Features

Tiny . Just couple lines of code.

. Just couple lines of code. Functional . Write your http methods using functions.

. Write your http methods using functions. Async. Design to use with async/await

Usage

Install as project dependency:

$ npm install micro-fork

Then you can define your routes inside your microservice:

const { send } = require ( 'micro' ) const { router, get } = require('micro-fork') const hello = (req, res) => send(res, 200, `Hello ${req.params.who} `) const notfound = (req, res) => send(res, 404, 'Not found route') module.exports = router()( get('/hello/:who', hello), get('/*', notfound) )

You can use your handler as an async function:

const { send } = require ( 'micro' ) const { router, get } = require('micro-fork') const hello = async (req, res) => send(res, 200, await Promise.resolve(`Hello ${req.params.who} `)) module.exports = router()( get('/hello/:who', hello) )

router

Initialize a router:

router(options)( routeMethodA, routeMethodB, )

The options will directly goes to find-my-way

route methods

Each route is a single basic http method that you import from micro-fork and has the same arguments:

get(path = String, handler = Function, [store = Object])

post(path = String, handler = Function, [store = Object])

put(path = String, handler = Function, [store = Object])

patch(path = String, handler = Function, [store = Object])

del(path = String, handler = Function, [store = Object])

head(path = String, handler = Function, [store = Object])

options(path = String, handler = Function, [store = Object])

path

A simple url pattern that you can define your path. In this path you can set your parameters using a : notation. The req parameter from handler will return this parameters as an object.

For more information about how you can define your path, see find-my-way that's the package that we're using to match paths.

handler

The handler method is a simple function that will make some action base on your path. The format of this function is (req, res, store) => {}

As you can see below, the req.params parameter represents the parameters defined in your path :

const { send } = require ( 'micro' ) const { router, get } = require('micro-fork') module.exports = router()( get ('/hello/:who', (req, res) => send(req.params)) ) // test.js const request = require('some-request-lib') const response = await request('/hello/World') console.log(response) // { who: 'World' }

req.query represents parsed query parameters:

const { send } = require ( 'micro' ) const { router, get } = require('micro-fork') module.exports = router()( get ('/hello', (req, res) => send(req.query)) ) // test.js const request = require('some-request-lib') const response = await request('/hello?from=john') console.log(response) // { from : 'john' }

store

Last argument, store is used to pass an object that you can access later inside the handler function. If needed, store can be updated.

Parsing Body

By default, router doens't parse anything from your requisition, it's just match your paths and execute a specific handler. So, if you want to parse your body requisition you can do something like that:

const { router, post } = require ( 'micro-fork' ) const { json, send } = require ( 'micro' ) const user = async (req, res) => { const body = await json(req) send(res, 200 , body) } module .exports = router()( post( '/user' , user) ) const request = require ( 'some-request-lib' ) const body = { id : 1 } const response = await request.post( '/user' , { body })

License

ISC @ Amio