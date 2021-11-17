A fast and functional router for ZEIT's Micro. Inspired by microrouter, use find-my-way underneath.
async/await
Install as project dependency:
$ npm install micro-fork
Then you can define your routes inside your microservice:
const { send } = require('micro')
const { router, get } = require('micro-fork')
const hello = (req, res) => send(res, 200, `Hello ${req.params.who}`)
const notfound = (req, res) => send(res, 404, 'Not found route')
module.exports = router()(
get('/hello/:who', hello),
get('/*', notfound)
)
async/await
You can use your handler as an async function:
const { send } = require('micro')
const { router, get } = require('micro-fork')
const hello = async (req, res) =>
send(res, 200, await Promise.resolve(`Hello ${req.params.who}`))
module.exports = router()(
get('/hello/:who', hello)
)
Initialize a router:
router(options)(
routeMethodA,
routeMethodB,
// ...
)
The
options will directly goes to find-my-way
Each route is a single basic http method that you import from
micro-fork and has the same arguments:
get(path = String, handler = Function, [store = Object])
post(path = String, handler = Function, [store = Object])
put(path = String, handler = Function, [store = Object])
patch(path = String, handler = Function, [store = Object])
del(path = String, handler = Function, [store = Object])
head(path = String, handler = Function, [store = Object])
options(path = String, handler = Function, [store = Object])
A simple url pattern that you can define your path. In this path you can set your parameters using a
: notation. The
req parameter from
handler will return this parameters as an object.
For more information about how you can define your path, see find-my-way that's the package that we're using to match paths.
The
handler method is a simple function that will make some action base on your path.
The format of this function is
(req, res, store) => {}
req.params
As you can see below, the
req.params parameter represents the parameters defined in your
path:
// service.js
const { send } = require('micro')
const { router, get } = require('micro-fork')
module.exports = router()(
get('/hello/:who', (req, res) => send(req.params))
)
// test.js
const request = require('some-request-lib')
const response = await request('/hello/World')
console.log(response) // { who: 'World' }
req.query
req.query represents parsed query parameters:
// service.js
const { send } = require('micro')
const { router, get } = require('micro-fork')
module.exports = router()(
get('/hello', (req, res) => send(req.query))
)
// test.js
const request = require('some-request-lib')
const response = await request('/hello?from=john')
console.log(response) // { from: 'john' }
store
Last argument,
store is used to pass an object that you can access later inside the handler function. If needed, store can be updated.
By default, router doens't parse anything from your requisition, it's just match your paths and execute a specific handler. So, if you want to parse your body requisition you can do something like that:
// service.js
const { router, post } = require('micro-fork')
const { json, send } = require('micro')
const user = async (req, res) => {
const body = await json(req)
send(res, 200, body)
}
module.exports = router()(
post('/user', user)
)
// test.js
const request = require('some-request-lib')
const body = { id: 1 }
const response = await request.post('/user', { body })
ISC @ Amio