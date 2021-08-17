This command line interface provides a belt full of tools that make building microservices using micro a breeze! It's only meant to be used in development, not in production (that's where micro comes in).

Features

Hot Reloading: When making changes to your code, the server will restart by itself

Logs: Incoming and outgoing requests will be logged to stdout

Beautiful JSON: When JSON bodies are logged, they're styled and prettified

Clipboard Support: The local address is pasted to the clipboard automatically

Port Selection: Automatic detection and use of an open port (if the specified one is in use)

Debug in Your Network: The network address shown in addition to local one

Duration Logs: Calculates and shows the duration for each request

Pretty Errors: Prettifies the Error object if any exceptions are thrown

Usage

Important: This tool is only meant to be used in development. In production, you should use micro, which is much lighter and faster (and also comes without the belt of tools used when developing microservices).

When preparing your development environment, firstly install micro-dev :

npm install --save-dev micro-dev

Note: You'll need at least Node.js v7.6.0 to run micro-dev .

Next, add a new script property below micro inside package.json :

"scripts" : { "start" : "micro" , "dev" : "micro-dev" }

As the final step, start the development server like this:

npm run dev

Debugging

The package can be used in conjunction with the Node.js inspector like this:

"scripts" : { "inspect" : "node --inspect node_modules/.bin/micro-dev" }

As the final step, start the development server like this:

npm run inspect

Contributing

Fork this repository to your own GitHub account and then clone it to your local device Move into the directory of the clone: cd micro-dev Link it to the global module directory of Node.js: npm link

Inside the project where you want to test your clone of the package, you can now either use npm link micro-dev to link the cloned source to your project's local dependencies or run micro-dev right in your terminal.

Authors