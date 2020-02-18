Simple CORS middleware for Zeit's Micro
v1, come help us out!
yarn add micro-cors
Basic:
const { send } = require('micro')
const cors = require('micro-cors')()
const handler = (req, res) => send(res, 200, 'ok!')
module.exports = cors(handler)
With options:
const { send } = require('micro')
const microCors = require('micro-cors')
const cors = microCors({ allowMethods: ['PUT', 'POST'] })
const handler = (req, res) => send(res, 200, 'ok!')
module.exports = cors(handler)
Since the current version of
micro-cors only sets headers in the response (
res), you have do some manual work if you want to avoid triggering your handler on an
OPTIONS preflight request (this will be built-in in v1). Let's say you want to approve preflight requests and otherwise only let POST requests trigger the handler:
const { send } = require('micro')
const cors = require('micro-cors')()
const handler = (req, res) => {
if (req.method === 'OPTIONS') {
return send(res, 200, 'ok!');
}
if (req.method !== 'POST') {
throw createError(404, 'Not Found');
}
// handle incoming request as usual
}
module.exports = cors(handler)
allowMethods
default:
['POST','GET','PUT','PATCH','DELETE','OPTIONS']
allowHeaders
default:
['X-Requested-With','Access-Control-Allow-Origin','X-HTTP-Method-Override','Content-Type','Authorization','Accept']
allowCredentials
default:
true
exposeHeaders
default:
[]
maxAge
default:
86400
origin
default:
*