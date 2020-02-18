CORS middleware for Micro

Summary

Simple CORS middleware for Zeit's Micro

We're working on v1 , come help us out!

Install

yarn add micro-cors

Usage

Basic:

const { send } = require ( 'micro' ) const cors = require ( 'micro-cors' )() const handler = ( req, res ) => send(res, 200 , 'ok!' ) module .exports = cors(handler)

With options:

const { send } = require ( 'micro' ) const microCors = require ( 'micro-cors' ) const cors = microCors({ allowMethods : [ 'PUT' , 'POST' ] }) const handler = ( req, res ) => send(res, 200 , 'ok!' ) module .exports = cors(handler)

Since the current version of micro-cors only sets headers in the response ( res ), you have do some manual work if you want to avoid triggering your handler on an OPTIONS preflight request (this will be built-in in v1). Let's say you want to approve preflight requests and otherwise only let POST requests trigger the handler:

const { send } = require ( 'micro' ) const cors = require ( 'micro-cors' )() const handler = ( req, res ) => { if (req.method === 'OPTIONS' ) { return send(res, 200 , 'ok!' ); } if (req.method !== 'POST' ) { throw createError( 404 , 'Not Found' ); } } module .exports = cors(handler)

Options

allowMethods

default: ['POST','GET','PUT','PATCH','DELETE','OPTIONS']

allowHeaders

default: ['X-Requested-With','Access-Control-Allow-Origin','X-HTTP-Method-Override','Content-Type','Authorization','Accept']

allowCredentials

default: true

exposeHeaders

default: []

maxAge

default: 86400

origin