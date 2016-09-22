Compression for HTTP microservices built with Micro

Installation

Install micro-compress using npm:

npm install --save micro-compress

Usage

Module usage

Just wrap your Micro HTTP microservice with this module:

const {send, json} = require ( 'micro' ); const compress = require ( 'micro-compress' ); module .exports = compress( async (req, res) => { const body = await json(req); send(res, 200 , body); });

Options for the compression module are passed as the first parameter:

const {Z_BEST_COMPRESSION} = require ( 'zlib' ); const {send, json} = require ( 'micro' ); const compress = require ( 'micro-compress' ); module .exports = compress({ level : Z_BEST_COMPRESSION}, async (req, res) => { const body = await json(req); send(res, 200 , body); });

API

Name Type Description opts object Optional. Options passed to compression fn function The request handler to wrap

For available options see compression 's options.

License

MIT © Joakim Carlstein