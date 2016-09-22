openbase logo
micro-compress

by Joakim Carlstein
1.0.0 (see all)

Compression for HTTP microservices built with Micro

Overview

13.4K

GitHub Stars

45

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

micro-compress

Build status NPM version XO code style

Compression for HTTP microservices built with Micro

Installation

Install micro-compress using npm:

npm install --save micro-compress

Usage

Module usage

Just wrap your Micro HTTP microservice with this module:

const {send, json} = require('micro');
const compress = require('micro-compress');

module.exports = compress(async (req, res) => {
    const body = await json(req);
    send(res, 200, body);
});

Options for the compression module are passed as the first parameter:

const {Z_BEST_COMPRESSION} = require('zlib');
const {send, json} = require('micro');
const compress = require('micro-compress');

module.exports = compress({level: Z_BEST_COMPRESSION}, async (req, res) => {
 const body = await json(req);
 send(res, 200, body);
});

API

compress(opts, fn)

NameTypeDescription
optsobjectOptional. Options passed to compression
fnfunctionThe request handler to wrap

For available options see compression's options.

License

MIT © Joakim Carlstein

