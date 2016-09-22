Compression for HTTP microservices built with Micro
Install
micro-compress using npm:
npm install --save micro-compress
Just wrap your Micro HTTP microservice with this module:
const {send, json} = require('micro');
const compress = require('micro-compress');
module.exports = compress(async (req, res) => {
const body = await json(req);
send(res, 200, body);
});
Options for the
compression module are passed as the first parameter:
const {Z_BEST_COMPRESSION} = require('zlib');
const {send, json} = require('micro');
const compress = require('micro-compress');
module.exports = compress({level: Z_BEST_COMPRESSION}, async (req, res) => {
const body = await json(req);
send(res, 200, body);
});
compress(opts, fn)
|Name
|Type
|Description
|opts
object
|Optional. Options passed to
compression
|fn
function
|The request handler to wrap
For available options see
compression's options.
MIT © Joakim Carlstein