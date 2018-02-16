Higher-order
composefunction
Compose function from micro-hoofs extracted into separate npm package and a bit modified.
npm install --save micro-compose
# or
yarn add micro-compose
import test from 'ava';
import compose from './../';
const first = fn => (arg1, arg2) => {
return fn(arg1, arg2, 'third');
};
const second = fn => (...args) => {
args.push('another one');
return fn(...args);
};
test('should compose correct', async t => {
const composed = compose(
first,
second
)(async (...args) => {
t.is(args.length, 4);
t.is(args[0], 'first');
t.is(args[1], 'second');
t.is(args[2], 'third');
t.is(args[3], 'another one');
});
await composed('first', 'second');
});