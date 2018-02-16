openbase logo
micro-compose

by microauth
0.0.3 (see all)

Higher-order "compose" function

Readme

micro-compose

Higher-order compose function

Compose function from micro-hoofs extracted into separate npm package and a bit modified.

Install

npm install --save micro-compose
# or
yarn add micro-compose

Usage


import test from 'ava';
import compose from './../';

const first = fn => (arg1, arg2) => {
  return fn(arg1, arg2, 'third');
};

const second = fn => (...args) => {
  args.push('another one');
  return fn(...args);
};

test('should compose correct', async t => {
  const composed = compose(
    first,
    second
  )(async (...args) => {
    t.is(args.length, 4);
    t.is(args[0], 'first');
    t.is(args[1], 'second');
    t.is(args[2], 'third');
    t.is(args[3], 'another one');
  });

  await composed('first', 'second');
});

