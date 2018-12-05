🤖 Zero-configuration Telegram bot runner

micro-bot was built on top of Telegraf library.

Telegraf API documentation.

Installation

Install from NPM:

$ npm install micro-bot

Scaffolding

If you have installed latest yarn or npm you can use create-bot scaffolding tool:

$ npm init bot smart-bot $ cd smart-bot

Or using yarn :

$ yarn create bot smart-bot $ cd smart-bot

Quick start

The following example will answer with important information about everything.

$ mkdir smart-bot $ cd smart-bot $ npm init $ npm install micro-bot --save

Then write your index.js .

module .exports = ( { reply } ) => reply( '42' )

Then in your package.json :

"main" : "index.js" , "scripts" : { "start" : "micro-bot" }

To run the bot, use the micro-bot command:

$ BOT_TOKEN= 'TOKEN' npm start

or

$ micro-bot -t TOKEN index.js

To run the bot with webhook support, provide webhook domain name:

$ micro-bot -t TOKEN -d yourdomain.tld echo.js

Supported environment variables:

process.env.BOT_TOKEN - Bot token

- Bot token process.env.BOT_DOMAIN - Webhook domain

Deployment to now

Let's deploy your micro-bot with Realtime global deployments by Zeit.

First, install now

$ npm install now -g $ now login

Finally use now to deploy:

$ now -e BOT_TOKEN= 'YOUR BOT TOKEN'

Congratulations, your bot is alive! 🎉

Deployment to Heroku

Okay, now we will deploy our micro-bot to Heroku. Why not?!

First, install heroku binaries and login via console.

Then, init new git repo:

$ git init $ heroku create

Afterwards, update Heroku config:

$ heroku config: set --app YourAppId BOT_TOKEN= 'YOUR BOT TOKEN' $ heroku config: set --app YourAppId BOT_DOMAIN= 'https://YourAppId.herokuapp.com'

Then add Procfile into the root of your project, with one line:

web: micro-bot -p $PORT

Finally use git to deploy:

$ git add index.js package.json $ git commit -m 'initial commit' $ git push heroku master

Example μ-bots

Advanced Examples

const { mount, reply } = require ( 'micro-bot' ) module .exports = mount( 'sticker' , reply( '👍' ))

const { readFileSync } = require ( 'fs' ) const { Composer } = require ( 'micro-bot' ) const bot = new Composer() bot.start( ( ctx ) => ctx.reply( 'Welcome' )) bot.help( ( ctx ) => ctx.reply( 'Help message' )) bot.hears( 'hi' , ({ reply }) => reply( 'Hello' )) bot.on( 'sticker' , ({ reply }) => reply( '👍' )) module .exports = bot module .exports = { bot : bot, init : ( bot ) => { console .log( 'Bot initialization hook' ) }, server : ( req, res, next ) => { console .log( 'Http request hook' ) }, options : { telegram : { agent : new HttpsProxyAgent( 'proxy url' ) } }, tlsOptions : { key : readFileSync( 'server-key.pem' ), cert : readFileSync( 'server-cert.pem' ), ca : [ readFileSync( 'client-cert.pem' ) ] } }

Stages & Scenes

const { Composer, Stage, Scene, session } = require ( 'micro-bot' ) const greeter = new Scene( 'greeter' ) greeter.enter( ( ctx ) => ctx.reply( 'Hi' )) greeter.leave( ( ctx ) => ctx.reply( 'Buy' )) greeter.hears( /hi/gi , (ctx) => ctx.scene.leave()) greeter.on( 'message' , (ctx) => ctx.reply( 'Send `hi`' )) const stage = new Stage() stage.register(greeter) const bot = new Composer() bot.use(session()) bot.use(stage) bot.command( 'greeter' , (ctx) => ctx.scene.enter( 'greeter' )) bot.command( 'cancel' , (ctx) => ctx.scene.leave()) module .exports = bot

