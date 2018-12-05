🤖 Zero-configuration Telegram bot runner
micro-bot was built on top of
Telegraf library.
Install from NPM:
$ npm install micro-bot
If you have installed latest
yarn or
npm you can use
create-bot scaffolding tool:
$ npm init bot smart-bot
$ cd smart-bot
Or using
yarn:
$ yarn create bot smart-bot
$ cd smart-bot
The following example will answer with important information about everything.
$ mkdir smart-bot
$ cd smart-bot
$ npm init
$ npm install micro-bot --save
Then write your
index.js.
module.exports = ({ reply }) => reply('42')
Then in your
package.json:
"main": "index.js",
"scripts": {
"start": "micro-bot"
}
To run the bot, use the
micro-bot command:
$ BOT_TOKEN='TOKEN' npm start
or
$ micro-bot -t TOKEN index.js
To run the bot with webhook support, provide webhook domain name:
$ micro-bot -t TOKEN -d yourdomain.tld echo.js
Supported environment variables:
process.env.BOT_TOKEN - Bot token
process.env.BOT_DOMAIN - Webhook domain
now
Let's deploy your
micro-bot with Realtime global deployments by Zeit.
First, install
now
$ npm install now -g
$ now login
Finally use
now to deploy:
$ now -e BOT_TOKEN='YOUR BOT TOKEN'
Congratulations, your bot is alive! 🎉
Okay, now we will deploy our
micro-bot to Heroku. Why not?!
First, install
heroku binaries and login via console.
Then, init new git repo:
$ git init
$ heroku create
Afterwards, update Heroku config:
$ heroku config:set --app YourAppId BOT_TOKEN='YOUR BOT TOKEN'
$ heroku config:set --app YourAppId BOT_DOMAIN='https://YourAppId.herokuapp.com'
Then add
Procfile into the root of your project, with one line:
web: micro-bot -p $PORT
Finally use git to deploy:
$ git add index.js package.json
$ git commit -m 'initial commit'
$ git push heroku master
@uncover_bot - Source code
@epub2mobi_bot - Source code
@gorchichkabot - Source code
@aloudbot - Source code
const { mount, reply } = require('micro-bot')
module.exports = mount('sticker', reply('👍'))
const { readFileSync } = require('fs')
const { Composer } = require('micro-bot')
const bot = new Composer()
bot.start((ctx) => ctx.reply('Welcome'))
bot.help((ctx) => ctx.reply('Help message'))
bot.hears('hi', ({ reply }) => reply('Hello'))
bot.on('sticker', ({ reply }) => reply('👍'))
// Export bot handler
module.exports = bot
// Or you can export hash with handlers and options
module.exports = {
bot: bot,
init: (bot) => {
console.log('Bot initialization hook')
},
server: (req, res, next) => {
console.log('Http request hook')
},
options: {
telegram: {
agent: new HttpsProxyAgent('proxy url')
}
},
tlsOptions: {
key: readFileSync('server-key.pem'),
cert: readFileSync('server-cert.pem'),
ca: [
// This is necessary only if the client uses the self-signed certificate.
readFileSync('client-cert.pem')
]
}
}
const { Composer, Stage, Scene, session } = require('micro-bot')
// Greeter scene
const greeter = new Scene('greeter')
greeter.enter((ctx) => ctx.reply('Hi'))
greeter.leave((ctx) => ctx.reply('Buy'))
greeter.hears(/hi/gi, (ctx) => ctx.scene.leave())
greeter.on('message', (ctx) => ctx.reply('Send `hi`'))
const stage = new Stage()
stage.register(greeter)
const bot = new Composer()
bot.use(session())
bot.use(stage)
bot.command('greeter', (ctx) => ctx.scene.enter('greeter'))
bot.command('cancel', (ctx) => ctx.scene.leave())
module.exports = bot
micro-bot is highly inspired by
Micro