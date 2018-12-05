openbase logo
micro-bot

by telegraf
2.5.3

:robot: Zero-configuration Telegram bot runner

npm
GitHub
CDN

187

178

3yrs ago

4

3

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

NPM Version node Build Status js-standard-style

μ-bot

🤖 Zero-configuration Telegram bot runner

Documentation

micro-bot was built on top of Telegraf library.

Telegraf API documentation.

Installation

Install from NPM:

$ npm install micro-bot

Scaffolding

If you have installed latest yarn or npm you can use create-bot scaffolding tool:

$ npm init bot smart-bot
$ cd smart-bot

Or using yarn:

$ yarn create bot smart-bot
$ cd smart-bot

Quick start

The following example will answer with important information about everything.

$ mkdir smart-bot
$ cd smart-bot
$ npm init
$ npm install micro-bot --save

Then write your index.js.

module.exports = ({ reply }) => reply('42')

Then in your package.json:

"main": "index.js",
"scripts": {
  "start": "micro-bot"
}

To run the bot, use the micro-bot command:

$ BOT_TOKEN='TOKEN' npm start

or

$ micro-bot -t TOKEN index.js

To run the bot with webhook support, provide webhook domain name:

$ micro-bot -t TOKEN -d yourdomain.tld echo.js

Supported environment variables:

  • process.env.BOT_TOKEN - Bot token
  • process.env.BOT_DOMAIN - Webhook domain

Deployment to now

Let's deploy your micro-bot with Realtime global deployments by Zeit.

First, install now

$ npm install now -g
$ now login

Finally use now to deploy:

$ now -e BOT_TOKEN='YOUR BOT TOKEN'

Congratulations, your bot is alive! 🎉

Deployment to Heroku

Okay, now we will deploy our micro-bot to Heroku. Why not?!

First, install heroku binaries and login via console.

Then, init new git repo:

$ git init
$ heroku create

Afterwards, update Heroku config:

$ heroku config:set --app YourAppId BOT_TOKEN='YOUR BOT TOKEN'
$ heroku config:set --app YourAppId BOT_DOMAIN='https://YourAppId.herokuapp.com'

Then add Procfile into the root of your project, with one line:

web: micro-bot -p $PORT

Finally use git to deploy:

$ git add index.js package.json
$ git commit -m 'initial commit'
$ git push heroku master

Example μ-bots

Advanced Examples

const { mount, reply } = require('micro-bot')
module.exports = mount('sticker', reply('👍'))

const { readFileSync } = require('fs')
const { Composer } = require('micro-bot')
const bot = new Composer()

bot.start((ctx) => ctx.reply('Welcome'))
bot.help((ctx) => ctx.reply('Help message'))
bot.hears('hi', ({ reply }) => reply('Hello'))
bot.on('sticker', ({ reply }) => reply('👍'))

// Export bot handler
module.exports = bot

// Or you can export hash with handlers and options
module.exports = {
  bot: bot,
  init: (bot) => {
    console.log('Bot initialization hook')
  },
  server: (req, res, next) => {
    console.log('Http request hook')
  },
  options: {
    telegram: {
      agent: new HttpsProxyAgent('proxy url')
    }
  },
  tlsOptions: {
    key:  readFileSync('server-key.pem'),
    cert: readFileSync('server-cert.pem'),
    ca: [
      // This is necessary only if the client uses the self-signed certificate.
      readFileSync('client-cert.pem')
    ]
  }
}

Stages & Scenes

const { Composer, Stage, Scene, session } = require('micro-bot')

// Greeter scene
const greeter = new Scene('greeter')
greeter.enter((ctx) => ctx.reply('Hi'))
greeter.leave((ctx) => ctx.reply('Buy'))
greeter.hears(/hi/gi, (ctx) => ctx.scene.leave())
greeter.on('message', (ctx) => ctx.reply('Send `hi`'))

const stage = new Stage()
stage.register(greeter)

const bot = new Composer()
bot.use(session())
bot.use(stage)
bot.command('greeter', (ctx) => ctx.scene.enter('greeter'))
bot.command('cancel', (ctx) => ctx.scene.leave())
module.exports = bot

Credits

micro-bot is highly inspired by Micro

December 5, 2020
Easy to Use
StasUkraine, Kharkiv59 Ratings0 Reviews
Ne loh
November 2, 2020

