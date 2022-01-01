Fast and minimal implementation of bech32, base64, base58, base32 & base16.

Written in functional style, uses chaining, has unique tests which ensure correctness.

Matches following specs:

Usage

npm install micro-base

const {base16, base32, base64, base58} = require ( 'micro-base' ); const {base58xmr, base58xrp, base32hex, base32crockford, base64url} = require ( 'micro-base' ); const data = Uint8Array .from([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]); base64.decode(base64.encode(data)); base32.encode(data); base16.encode(data); base32hex.encode(data); const {bech32, bech32m} = require ( 'micro-base' ); const words = bech32.toWords(data); const be = bech32.encode( 'prefix' , words); const {prefix, words} = bech32.decode(be); bech32m.encode( 'prefix' , words); const {base58check} = require ( 'micro-base' ); base58check(sha256).encode(data); const {str, bytes} = require ( 'micro-base' ); const encoded = str( 'base64' , data); const data = bytes( 'base64' , encoded);

Design rationale

The code may feel unnecessarily complicated; but actually it's much easier to reason about. Any encoding library consists of two functions:

encode(A) -> B decode(B) -> A where X = decode(encode(X)) # encode(decode(X)) can be !== X! # because decoding can normalize input e.g. base58checksum = { encode(): { // checksum // radix conversion // alphabet }, decode(): { // alphabet // radix conversion // checksum } }

But instead of creating two big functions for each specific case, we create them from tiny composamble building blocks:

base58checksum = chain(checksum(), radix(), alphabet())

Which is the same as chain/pipe/sequence function in Functional Programming, but significantly more useful since it enforces same order of execution of encode/decode. Basically you only define encode (in declarative way) and get correct decode for free. So, instead of reasoning about two big functions you need only reason about primitives and encode chain. The design revealed obvious bug in older version of the lib, where xmr version of base58 had errors in decode's block processing.

Besides base-encodings, we can reuse the same approach with any encode/decode function ( bytes2number , bytes2u32 , etc). For example, you can easily encode entropy to mnemonic (BIP-39):

export function getCoder ( wordlist: string [] ) { if (! Array .isArray(wordlist) || wordlist.length !== 2 ** 11 || typeof wordlist[ 0 ] !== 'string' ) { throw new Error ( 'Worlist: expected array of 2048 strings' ); } return mbc.chain(mbu.checksum( 1 , checksum), mbu.radix2( 11 , true ), mbu.alphabet(wordlist)); }

base58 is O(n^2) and radixes

Uint8Array is represented as big-endian number:

[1, 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ] -> 1 *(256**4) + 2 *(256**3) 3 *(256**2) + 4 *(256**1) + 5 *(256**0) where 256 = 2 **8 (8 bits per byte)

which is then converted to a number in another radix/base (16/32/58/64, etc).

However, generic conversion between bases has quadratic O(n^2) time complexity.

Which means base58 has quadratic time complexity too. Use base58 only when you have small constant sized input, because variable length sized input from user can cause DoS.

On the other hand, if both bases are power of same number (like 2**8 <-> 2**64 ), there is linear algorithm. For now we have implementation for power-of-two bases only (radix2).

License

MIT (c) Paul Miller (https://paulmillr.com), see LICENSE file.