AWS Lambda is making it a flash to creating an API endpoint. But that's just the infrastructure part. It doesn't mean your business logic can be simplified.
afterHooks after adopting Feathers.JS. Which has a beautiful concept of 3 layers for every endpoint, and I found myself start the declarative programming for the backend. No more code for the repeating work. In
Let's say a simple return-a-user endpoint, what does it look like when you are using
micro-aws-lambda
const handler = lambdas([
validateRequestBody(GetUserSchema),
isStillEmployed,
verifyPaymentStatus,
justReturnUserObjectDirectlyFromDB,
removeFieldsFromResponse('password', 'address'),
combineUserNames,
transformResponseToClientSideStructure,
]);
Ideally, you can just compose your future lambda without writing any code except for an integration test. The logic will be declarative. Every middleware here can be fully tested and ready to reuse.
npm install micro-aws-lambda
import { lambdas } from 'micro-aws-lambda';
const handler = lambdas([() => ({ message: 'it works' })]);
// call the API, you will get json response: { message: "it works" }
import { lambdas, Middleware, HttpResponse } from 'micro-aws-lambda';
interface Shared {
user: { id: string; group: string };
}
interface Response {
isPassing: boolean;
}
const extractUserFromEvent: Middleware<Shared, Response> = async ({
event,
shared,
}) => {
const user = JSON.parse(event.body);
if (!user) {
throw HttpResponse.badRequest({ isPassing: false });
}
shared.user = user;
};
const parseUserData: Middleware<Shared, Response> = ({ shared }) => {
if (shared.user.id === 'bad-user-id') {
throw HttpResponse.badRequest({ isPassing: false });
}
return HttpResponse.success({ isPassing: true });
};
export const handler = lambdas([extractUserFromEvent, parseUserData]);
And later on, if there are any lambda handler needs that
extractUserFromEvent, you just reuse that piece anywhere you want!
How to control the flow?
undefined will STOP the execution
throw will STOP the execution
return null /
return undefined will NOT stop the execution, unless it's the last middleware
Middleware will just be executed one by one
lambdas([m1, m2]), if
m1 is returning something, it will be used as the http response and m2 will not be executed.
HttpResponse.response()
HttpResponse.success() (just a
HttpResponse.response() with status code set to 200, you can still change it)
HttpResponse.success() in the end)
HttpResponse.error()
HttpResponse.badRequest()
HttpResponse.unauthorized()
HttpResponse.forbidden()
HttpResponse.notFound()
HttpResponse.methodNotAllowed()
HttpResponse.notAcceptable()
HttpResponse.conflict()
HttpResponse.internalError()
HttpResponse.notImplemented()
HttpResponse.badGateway()
HttpResponse.serviceUnavailable()
HttpResponse.gatewayTimeout()
HttpResponse.networkAuthenticationRequire()
Hover over the function will get a tooltip of the status code for this helper, also, you can pass a 2nd parameter to change the statusCode or headers as well
How to pass something down the chain,
shared from the parameter
shared.myValue = 123,
myValue could be any name
Do I have to return something in the middleware
if (wrong) {throw badRequest()}
return a plain
number === (200) response
throw a plain
number === (400) response
statusCode property
import {HttpResponse} from 'micro-aws-lambda', then
HttpResponse.success({body:{message:'wow'}})
It will add debug info into the response object
{
debug: {
endpoint: "",
requestBody: "",
requestMethod: "",
country: "",
lambdaRequestId: "",
logStreamName: "",
logGroupName: "",
apiGatewayId: ""
}
}
It will
console.log:
event
context
Aws-Api-Gateway-Request-Id
Identity-Source-Ip
passDownObj has renamed to
shared
return STOPS the execution now, like
throw, makes the flow easier to reason about!
http helpers can be used under
HttpResponse, just import this one alone