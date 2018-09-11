Small library for talking to micro REST APIs (not related to Netlify's main API).

Installation

yarn add micro-api-client

Usage

import API, { getPagination } from 'micro-api-client' const api = new API( "/some/api/endpoint" ); api .request( "foo" ) .then( response => console .log(response)) .catch( err => console .error(err));

API

api = new API(apiURL, [opts])

Create a new micro-api-client instance. apiURL can be a full or relative URL. Optional opts include:

{ defaultHeaders : { } }

Make a request to the apiURL at the given path . Optional opts are passed to the fetch API:

{ headers : {} credentials : "same-origin" "Content-Type" : "application/json" }

Returns a promise with the response . If the contentType is JSON, it will be checked for pagination and return either the parsed JSON object or a paginated JSON object:

{ pagination : { last, next, prev, first, current, total }, items : json }

If an error occurs during the request, the promise may be rejected with an HTTPError , TextHTTPError , or JSONHTTPError .

class HTTPError extends Error

Additional error properties from Error

{ stack, status }

class TextHTTPError extends HTTPError

Additional error properties from HTTPError

{ data }

class JSONHTTPError extends HTTPError

Additional error properties from HTTPError

{ json }

pagination = getPagination(response)