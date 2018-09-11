Small library for talking to micro REST APIs (not related to Netlify's main API).
yarn add micro-api-client
import API, { getPagination } from 'micro-api-client'
const api = new API("/some/api/endpoint");
api
.request("foo")
.then(response => console.log(response))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
api = new API(apiURL, [opts])
Create a new
micro-api-client instance.
apiURL can be a full or relative URL. Optional
opts include:
{
defaultHeaders: {
} // header values to include in every request.
}
api.request(path, [opts])
Make a request to the
apiURL at the given
path. Optional
opts are passed to the
fetch API:
// Default options
{
headers: {} // Optional headers object. Overrides defaultHeaders
credentials: "same-origin" // set fetch credentials option
"Content-Type": "application/json" // set Content-Type fetch option
}
Returns a promise with the
response. If the
contentType is JSON, it will be checked for pagination and return either the parsed JSON object or a paginated JSON object:
// See src/pagination.js
{
pagination: {
last,
next,
prev,
first,
current,
total
},
items: json
}
If an error occurs during the request, the promise may be rejected with an
HTTPError,
TextHTTPError, or
JSONHTTPError.
class HTTPError extends Error
Additional error properties from Error
{
stack, // stack trace of error
status // status code of response
}
class TextHTTPError extends HTTPError
Additional error properties from HTTPError
{
data // data of text response
}
class JSONHTTPError extends HTTPError
Additional error properties from HTTPError
{
json // json of a JSON response
}
pagination = getPagination(response)
Returns a pagination object that
micro-api-client uses internally.