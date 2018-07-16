openbase logo
micro-analytics-adapter-utils

by micro-analytics
1.0.1 (see all)

Public analytics as a Node.js microservice. No sysadmin experience required! 📈

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

micro-analytics-adapter-utils 🔧

A set of utilities and tests for creating database adapters.

Installation

Running your own micro-analytics is just two tiny commands away:

npm install micro-analytics-adapter-utils

Usage

Detailed information on the usage of the utilities and tests can be found in writing adapters guide

const utils = require('micro-analytics-adapter-utils')

Tests

There is a complete test suite for adapters in this module. Usage example below, complete lists of options is in writing adapters guide.

// adapter.test.js
const test = require('micro-analytics-adapter-utils/unit-tests')

test({
 name: 'adapter-name',
 modulePath: path.resolve(__dirname, './index.js'),
})

License

Copyright ©️ 2017 Maximilian Stoiber & Rolf Erik Lekang, licensed under the MIT License. See license.md for more information.

