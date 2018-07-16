A set of utilities and tests for creating database adapters.

Installation

Running your own micro-analytics is just two tiny commands away:

npm install micro-analytics-adapter-utils

Usage

Detailed information on the usage of the utilities and tests can be found in writing adapters guide

const utils = require ( 'micro-analytics-adapter-utils' )

Tests

There is a complete test suite for adapters in this module. Usage example below, complete lists of options is in writing adapters guide.

const test = require ( 'micro-analytics-adapter-utils/unit-tests' ) test({ name : 'adapter-name' , modulePath : path.resolve(__dirname, './index.js' ), })

License