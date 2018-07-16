micro-analytics-adapter-utils 🔧
A set of utilities and tests for creating database adapters.
Running your own
micro-analytics is just two tiny commands away:
npm install micro-analytics-adapter-utils
Detailed information on the usage of the utilities and tests can be found in writing adapters guide
const utils = require('micro-analytics-adapter-utils')
There is a complete test suite for adapters in this module. Usage example below, complete lists of options is in writing adapters guide.
// adapter.test.js
const test = require('micro-analytics-adapter-utils/unit-tests')
test({
name: 'adapter-name',
modulePath: path.resolve(__dirname, './index.js'),
})
Copyright ©️ 2017 Maximilian Stoiber & Rolf Erik Lekang, licensed under the MIT License. See
license.md for more information.